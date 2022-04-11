Edmondson and Vicente Versus Clyne or Vice Versa? What’s Fair?

By Anna Mercury

You have to love Neil Glazer. This dude is after Bronfman bucks and doesn’t care how he gets it.

By the way, I hope he gets them, lots of them.

When he wins the lawsuit, he will get a third plus expenses off of every one of the 70 plaintiffs.

So the guy will be the richest of all the NXIVM victims, him and the fat cats at Kohn Swift and Graf — who are not kin of Dewey Cheatem and Howe.

Never fear.

But I object to the chaos in my brain because I can’t wrap my head around one piece of his little 210-page lawsuit.

Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente are suing Nicki Clyne.

Forget that she’s broke. All the defendants are broke or pretty close to it, other than the Bronfmans.

All of them are in the lawsuit to make Bronfmans look bad, not to get dough from.

The defendants are:

Nancy Salzman in Hazelton Prison. May have cash hidden somewhere. But will anybody be able to find it?

Clare Bronfman in Philadelphia Detention center – $250 million

Dr. Danielle Roberts could do hottie yoga videos.

Nicki Clyne stands in front of a Lamborghini she does not own.

If Glazer’s allegations are true, Clyne should be suing Edmondson and Vicente, not vice versa.

Edmondson and Vicente recruited Clyne down the dark road of NXIVM, telling her how full of light it was.

Edmondson got out.

Vicente got out.

Clyne is stuck.

Yet somehow, Clyne is responsible for everyone’s suffering, even people like Nippy Ames, Edmondson’s husband, when, like Ames, Clyne was recruited by Vicente and Edmondson.

A plain reading of the complaint shows that Vicente and Edmondson are suing Clyne for things they did to Clyne like, for instance, enrolling Clyne in NXIVM, which is based on a “pseudoscientific hodgepodge of psychotherapeutic methods which, when practiced by unlicensed and unqualified lay-people, subjected its participants to an unreasonable risk of serious psychological injury and emotional distress.”

Edmondson sold Clyne, regaling her with the wonder that is NXIVM, and now, if the allegations are true, Clyne has the most severe psychological injuries and emotional distress of them all.

Like Nippy, Clyne “suffered serious emotional trauma as a result of being counselled by untrained and unlicensed individuals as part of the Defendants’ scheme.”

Like Nippy, Clyne “also spent thousands of dollars on curriculum and EMs.”

But wait a minute. Edmondson gave counseling, and the horrible result is that just as Edmondson once did, Clyne still thinks NXIVM is wonderful.

That’s proof right there that Clyne is the most severely damaged.

Let me compare:

If a drug dealer got a woman addicted, would the dealer sue the addict?

The drug dealer, Edmondson, made a lot of money off the addict, Clyne.

Clyne took lots of courses and paid for them, and Edmondson and Vicente got commissions off the money she paid for classes.

Edmondson recruited hundreds, maybe a thousand people into NXIVM. Clyne was terrible at recruiting. She did not recruit half a dozen people. Yet she got hooked on the NXIVM drug.

The dealer, Edmondson, was not just a dealer. She was a user, too, of course. She once loved heroin, [NXIVM], but now she quit and says heroin will cause injury and emotional distress.

So what does she do?

She sues Clyne, the woman she got addicted.

Why?

Because Clyne is still an addict.

Clyne could switch sides tomorrow, and everything everyone else is claiming against the defendants, Clyne could claim too.

My View

If I had been peddling the worst thing in the world and recruited all kinds of people into my addiction because, at the time, I believed it was good [plus I made money off of it]. Then later, I found it was terrible, but some of the people I enrolled, who would have never got into it but for me – people I profited from – not vice versa – still think it is good – because what I sold them mind-fucked them – I would not be suing them for what I did to hurt them.

That’s just me.

Edmondson and Vicente should be ashamed of recruiting Nicki Clyne and want to make amends and help her get out, not sue her.

It shows a callous temperament that undercuts everything in this lawsuit except Neil Glazer’s altruistic and honest tendencies.

Speaking of honesty, he never talked to Daniela and Nicole about a lawsuit before the trial of Raniere.

And I have a brand to sell you that looks like the four elements. All you have to do is give me a commitment to be my slave forever.

I can’t help but say, you know it is contagious; Viva Executive Success!