Insider: Bronfman’s Money Fueled the NXIVM Machine of Destruction

April 8, 2022
MK10ART - Clare and Sara Bronfman - on stage with the Dalai Lama, who they paid to bring credibility to Keith Raniere
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

By Fay Ray

[A pen name for a well-known former NXIVM member, but guess who…?]

You Can’t Escape Karma, Baby

[Artwork by MK10ART]

Keith Raniere would have never been able to do what he did with the NXIVM cult without the funding of the Bronfman sisters. Their willingness to give him millions of dollars and the power of that kind of money allowed him to step over the lines he did.

MK10ART’s painting of Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, and Sara Bronfman.

Raniere’s harem of women was manageable with his gals from CBI and a few new ones from ESP.

Until Sara and Clare came into NXIVM, Raniere struggled to keep the Rick Ross lawsuit afloat. Nancy Salzman was always riding her field trainers and salespeople for more sales to fill the bank of NXIVM’s legal fund.

Rick Ross by MK10ART
MK10ART-Nancy with the laughing face.
MK10 ART’s Nancy Salzman with the snake-like tongue

There was a push to enroll people of influence. The leadership would say these were the people who could help change the world the fastest. Really what was going on was these were the people who had the most money to give to The Vanguard to do his “Thing.”

MK10ART’s portrait of Vanguard.

We all know what that thing is now.

Many people warned Clare and Sara Bronfman several times that Keith Raniere was up to no good. They were warned early on that they had lost over $100 million in the “bad decisions” by the so-called “smartest man in the world,” long before Sara Bronfman decided to distance herself from NXIVM.

Some $68 million in the commodities market, $24 million in a real estate venture in California, millions in legal cases NXIVM loss, patents that went nowhere, and millions to Raniere’s other causes.

MK10Art – Raniere with his golden gooses Clare and Sara Bronfman

Raniere’s ethical science foundation, his library fund, V-Week, putting on events for Nancy Salzman’s birthday party, flying back and forth to visit, and bringing in the Dalai Lama, flying Nancy Salzman and others around in their private jet, spending money on pollical campaigns, hiring consultants, PR people, lawyers, etc.

The Bronfman sisters spent millions of the money their grandfather and father gave to them to protect Raniere, the Salzman’s, and others within NXIVM. The DOJ questioned and arrested the latter when NXIVM was being brought down.

This is why they are both involved in this lawsuit. To say they are not responsible for what happened is to say you do not understand responsibility.

It is their money that fueled the machine of destruction that the defendants caused upon not only the victims in this case but countless others.

Not everyone who was damaged in NXIVM qualified to be in this case due to their situation happening too long ago, and the court would not accept they were damaged in this case.

That does not relieve Salzman, Raniere, the Bronfman sisters, and others from their responsibility. They will have to live with this karma however they see fit.

Karma does not go away. It has to be cleaned up somehow. It will be up to each of those who harmed those involved in the destruction of others to figure out how to do this.

Mk10Art’s iconic image of Susan Dones, who left NXIVM in 2009 and became one of its leading critics and chief whistleblowers. 

This was even taught in NXIVM. It’s odd that those who taught it, made money off it, believed in those teaching it, are now fighting so hard to avoid it and don’t want to take responsibility for their karma.

About the author

View All Posts

Guest View

1 Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us! (Email & username are optional)

Frank Parlato

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He was credited in the Starz docuseries, 'Seduced,' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato has appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which was ironic since many credit Parlato as being one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083

Archives