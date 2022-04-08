Insider: Bronfman’s Money Fueled the NXIVM Machine of Destruction

By Fay Ray

[A pen name for a well-known former NXIVM member, but guess who…?]

You Can’t Escape Karma, Baby

[Artwork by MK10ART]

Keith Raniere would have never been able to do what he did with the NXIVM cult without the funding of the Bronfman sisters. Their willingness to give him millions of dollars and the power of that kind of money allowed him to step over the lines he did.

Raniere’s harem of women was manageable with his gals from CBI and a few new ones from ESP.

Until Sara and Clare came into NXIVM, Raniere struggled to keep the Rick Ross lawsuit afloat. Nancy Salzman was always riding her field trainers and salespeople for more sales to fill the bank of NXIVM’s legal fund.

There was a push to enroll people of influence. The leadership would say these were the people who could help change the world the fastest. Really what was going on was these were the people who had the most money to give to The Vanguard to do his “Thing.”

We all know what that thing is now.

Many people warned Clare and Sara Bronfman several times that Keith Raniere was up to no good. They were warned early on that they had lost over $100 million in the “bad decisions” by the so-called “smartest man in the world,” long before Sara Bronfman decided to distance herself from NXIVM.

Some $68 million in the commodities market, $24 million in a real estate venture in California, millions in legal cases NXIVM loss, patents that went nowhere, and millions to Raniere’s other causes.

Raniere’s ethical science foundation, his library fund, V-Week, putting on events for Nancy Salzman’s birthday party, flying back and forth to visit, and bringing in the Dalai Lama, flying Nancy Salzman and others around in their private jet, spending money on pollical campaigns, hiring consultants, PR people, lawyers, etc.

The Bronfman sisters spent millions of the money their grandfather and father gave to them to protect Raniere, the Salzman’s, and others within NXIVM. The DOJ questioned and arrested the latter when NXIVM was being brought down.

This is why they are both involved in this lawsuit. To say they are not responsible for what happened is to say you do not understand responsibility.

It is their money that fueled the machine of destruction that the defendants caused upon not only the victims in this case but countless others.

Not everyone who was damaged in NXIVM qualified to be in this case due to their situation happening too long ago, and the court would not accept they were damaged in this case.

That does not relieve Salzman, Raniere, the Bronfman sisters, and others from their responsibility. They will have to live with this karma however they see fit.

Karma does not go away. It has to be cleaned up somehow. It will be up to each of those who harmed those involved in the destruction of others to figure out how to do this.

This was even taught in NXIVM. It’s odd that those who taught it, made money off it, believed in those teaching it, are now fighting so hard to avoid it and don’t want to take responsibility for their karma.