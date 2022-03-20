FR to Publish Unseen Cami- Raniere Chats to ‘Deprogram’ Suneel, Maybe Even Nicki Clyne

The challenge between Suneel and me over evidence that the FBI tampered with the Camila photos has been lingering for a month.

I am still waiting, and I have doubts Suneel will provide anything more than a list of coincidences as proof of FBI tampering.

Suneel says the FBI tampered with 22 nudes of Camila when she was 15 that were used as evidence for predicate acts of racketeering – possession of child porn and exploitation of a child.

I need more evidence than that the FBI seized Raniere’s camera with camera card and hard drive first or that Camila’s sister did not identify photos of her naked 15-year-old sister, but an FBI agent did.

I want forensic evidence and experts to explain it.

Meantime, Suneel, Nicki, and others continue to believe Raniere was framed and is a uniquely ethical person, more of a martyr than satyr, a man who must be freed to start NXIVM again.

In their fundamentalist view, NXIVM followers are not interested in the veracity of Camila, who said she was photographed when she was 15 – and that Raniere did more than photograph – he began a sexual relationship with her that lasted until his arrest in 2018.

At the trial of Raniere, the prosecution provided more than photos. In addition to her sister, Daniela, who testified that Camila had an appendectomy scar since she was 16, the prosecution produced WhatsApp chats between Raniere and Cami, starting when she was 24.

I agree with Suneel that it was odd that the prosecution did not ask the best witness, Daniela, to testify that the pictures, suitably blurred, were that of her sister, and there was no scar where it ought to be if she was over 18.

I also agree with Suneel that most of the chats on WhatsApp between Keith and Cami seemed meant to dirty him up before the jury. But there was evidence in some texts that suggest Raniere photographed Camila when she was 15 and that he prized the photographs and held onto them through the years.

The prosecution read only a selection of texts between Cami and Keith, but they released to Frank Report and some other media, during the trial, the complete chats between them. They have never been published.

They provide a much fuller picture of the relationship.

I am planning to publish some, maybe all of these, along with my commentary, and explanations, to help, in part, to prompt Suneel, maybe Nicki, and others to consider the possibility that their Vanguard is more than just a randy, lecherous old cad, but that he was not well-intended.

I understand the distinction between the FBI tampering with photos or planting them and the truth or falsity of Raniere exploiting Camila when she was underage.

Both might be true.

Raniere might have photographed Camila at 15, and the FBI might not have had the photos and planted the evidence to win a conviction or altered the metadata to make the images comport with the underage allegation.

If the FBI illegally made any evidence fit the crime, I think justice requires a new trial, even if Raniere sexually abused Camila.

The photos’ discovery- 11 months after Raniere was arrested – was the basis of the only additional charges in the second superseding indictment. This discovery changed the trajectory of the case. There is no doubt that the codefendants rushed to take plea deals because of the Cami photos. It was the most critical evidence at trial, in my opinion.

So I am waiting for Suneel to show me evidence that these photos were tampered with.

In the meantime, I will present a little evidence myself – for Suneel and others.

It might be probative of whether Camila was exploited as a child. It won’t prove anything about the FBI.

I have called NXIVM a cult in the past that Raniere “brainwashed” followers and they need “deprogramming,” none of this is precise and may be hyperbolic.

But, if a cult is a group that distracts you from your highest and best purpose in life, and if being brainwashed is not being willing to consider evidence that does not support your adherence to the group, then deprogramming is nothing more than being persuaded to look at all the evidence and give it the weight it deserves.

Brainwashing is very real and very dangerous, as this image proves.

If the deprogrammer is right, if his evidence is valid, then he succeeds in deprogramming. That is if he can get the attention of the “brainwashed” “cult” member lower to look at all the evidence without his confirmation blinders on.

That is all anyone can do.

This also applies to the cult of the Good FBI and the cult of the Bad FBI.

I am concerned that Suneel is in the latter because they harmed his friend. He may need some deprogramming there too.

Then again, I do not need deprogramming. I know the FBI can cheat, I know they can lie, and I know they can tell the truth when it suits them. Now I want to see evidence from Suneel that the FBI did lie and cheat and tamper with the Cami evidence.

In the meantime, Suneel, I plan to publish the “Unseen Keith & Cami Chats.”

It will be a real eye-opener, which is all a deprogrammer can ever hope to do, get someone to open their eyes, and unblinkingly see the truth.