Suneel and Eduardo Accuse Judge of Bias; Witnesses of Perjury – Will They Produce Proof of FBI Tampering?

Frank Report is still awaiting evidence of the FBI tampering with the Camila photos used at the trial of Keith Raniere. His supporters have told me about their evidence since October 2020. They said a Rule 33 motion for a new trial would be forthcoming. They have said this for more than a year and five months.

It is now the Ides of March.

They have until June 19, 2022 — three months and four days – to file a Rule 33 motion before it gets time-barred. I have begun to wonder if an attorney will file it; if the reason it has not been filed is that no attorney considers it valid.

I again asked Suneel Chakravorty to provide me with evidence of tampering. I requested Eduardo Asunsolo to do the same.

Both said they would provide me with experts’ reports and permit an interview with Dr. Richard Kiper, Steve Abrams Esq. and others, who offer evidence that the FBI tampered with the photos of Camila or planted them on a hard drive that agents seized from Raniere’s “executive library.” They were unclear as to when I could see the evidence.

The Point is Tampering

At this point, I am almost entirely uninterested in pursuing the question of whether Raniere sexually exploited Camila when she was 15 by taking photographs of her nude. I am interested in whether these photos were on the hard drive seized from Raniere’s library and whether the metadata was altered.

It is not callous to say I am not interested in whether Raniere sexually abused a 15-year-old when he was 45. It is just that I have nothing more to add to what Camila said about it. She said it happened.

But I condemn any effort by law enforcement to convict even the guiltiest defendant by creating, fabricating, altering, or planting evidence. It is one of the last concerns I have about Keith Raniere.

I have the standing to have concern, for I had a hand in getting Raniere to where he is now, USP Tucson, with a sentence of 120 years.

My battle with Raniere would not blind me to looking at the evidence. If there is even a slight chance that the FBI tampered, I would not want it buried in bureaucracy or swept under the carpet for the good of the agency or America’s faith in the FBI.

I want to prove it one way or another. If the FBI is innocent, it would be good to show it too.

I made another call to Messers Chakravorty and Asunsolo. Both responded. Both said they would provide evidence that would be persuasive. Both had concerns.

They said, the trial judge, US District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, is biased against Raniere. He might overlook, obfuscate, or deep-six any motion that came before him to protect the conviction of Raniere.

I asked for proof of bias.

Suneel offered to show me from the trial record that, even though almost everyone may hate Raniere, he was hated by the one man who should not hate him, the one man who should be neutral, the trial judge.

I said, show me that proof. I need evidence of that tall tale.

Eduardo said he would show the judge would not let the truth percolate into the trial by not letting in evidence of how the DOS women and others of NXIVM, women who are now suing the Bronfmans in a civil suit, changed their stories—crafting them to become more significant victims than they indeed were.

Did Nicole Shift Story?

I know a little about this, for I spoke with DOS women before there was a lawsuit or criminal case. I told some that they might have a lawsuit and directed them to attorney Neil Glazer.

I told Nicole, the woman who was tied, blindfolded to a table, the victim of the sex trafficking charge against Raniere – that incident got him 40 years of his 120-year sentence – that she should meet with an attorney to pursue civil litigation and a criminal complaint. She wound up going to Glazer and is part of the lawsuit against NXIVM, Raniere, and the Bronfmans.

Eduardo said he knew Nicole well.

“I taught her acting at the Source,” he said, referring to the company that taught acting, part of the NXIVM umbrella. Allison Mack, Raniere, and Eduardo were principles in the company.

“She is an actress, and the role she played at the trial – I was there – that was an act, ” Eduardo said. “I have seen her in that role. It is not who she really is. She played the role of this innocent, scared victim of sex trafficking. I want to show you she was not afraid; she was not a victim.

“The judge even had to change the sex trafficking law – through his false jury instructions – to make a voluntary sex experience be twisted into sex trafficking. It was a one-time incident. No money changed hands. She gave consent before and during the incident. I have texts and emails that will show she was a willing participant. The jury could have seen these, but the judge would not let it in evidence that Nicole consented to the incident.”

“Show me,” I said.

I challenged Eduardo to provide evidence that Nicole and other victims of Raniere, women who Judge Garaufis ruled should have their identities shielded from the public -their last names never uttered in court or court filings – changed their stories, and were not victims.

I shepherded some of these women, including Nicole, to Glazer, and he shepherded them to the DOJ.

But this is a separate issue and one that may make very little difference to any outcome in the future of Keith Raniere.

Tampering Is Last Hope for Raniere

None of this DOS argument is as essential to Raniere as tampering. After all, a Rule 33 motion already was tried and failed concerning Nicole and Daniela. Raniere claimed they perjured themselves when they said they had no plans to sue civilly when they testified at his trial, despite being clients of attorney Glazer for more than a year.

The judge ruled that Raniere had no proof of perjury and denied the motion. If I recall correctly, it was discussed that, even if Nicole and Daniela lied about not planning on being part of a lawsuit, it would not have made a difference. The jury would have convicted Raniere anyway, whether Nicole and Daniela planned to sue or not.

On February 21, 2019, FBI Special Agent Michael Lever found photos of Camila taken when she was allegedly 15 on a hard drive that agents seized 11 months earlier. The case was no longer about white, affluent, educated adult victims. Now it was about exploiting a child incapable of consent, Camila.

All five of Raniere’s codefendants soon took plea deals. Four filed motions seeking to be tried separately. Three explicitly mentioned the Cami photos as the reason for severance. They took plea deals after Judge Garaufis denied their motions.

The Cami Photos Changed the Case

The people always have the right to put government to the test. This is not an insult to public servants but something they should accept as part of the process and we all should welcome the fact that we have a country where the people can question authority.

I am not accusing anyone. I want to see evidence. If I do not see it, I will condemn the noise made about nonexistent evidence. If the supporters produce convincing proof, I will support the further investigation into the tampering.

If, in the end, the proof is not there, but it was an honest effort at getting the truth – and not a disingenuous, false effort to free Raniere, then I will feel satisfied, for we must always be ready and willing to hold government to account – with the defiant spirit.

I will be happy if it turns out our government acted appropriately. Still, it is good for the government to know that they answer to the people no matter how powerful they are.

The table is set. Now I need proof. I once again challenge Suneel and Eduardo to provide evidence.