Bursting Suneel’s Bubble:120 Years Won’t Change If Cami Pics Are Fake

March 7, 2022
Don't burst his bubble - but Keith Raniere is not going to walk on earth again.
By K. R, Claviger

I’ve held off commenting very much about Suneel Chakravorty’s latest attempts to prove that Keith Raniere should get a new trial because of what Suneel believes are “issues” regarding the photos of Cami that were introduced as evidence during Keith’s 2019 trial, so that Suneel had ample opportunity to thoroughly explain those “issues”.

MK10ART’s painting of Keith Raniere and Suneel Chakravorty, who dreams of freeing his friend.

Now that he is moving on to other matters, I would like to repeat what I’ve previously stated on several occasions about the relative unimportance of those photos.

Keith was charged with – and found guilty of committing – seven (7) felonies:

  1. Racketeering,
  2. Racketeering Conspiracy,
  3. Forced Labor Conspiracy,
  4. Wire Fraud Conspiracy,
  5. Sex Trafficking Conspiracy,
  6. Sex Trafficking (Nicole),
  7. Attempted Sex Trafficking (Jay).
MK 10’s portrait of Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis

Judge Nicholas Garaufis subsequently sentenced Keith as follows:

  1. Racketeering: 40 years;
  2. Racketeering Conspiracy: 40 years;
  3. Forced Labor Conspiracy: 20 years;
  4. Wire Fraud Conspiracy: 20 years;
  5. Sex Trafficking Conspiracy: 40 years;
  6. Sex Trafficking (Nicole): 40 years;
  7. Attempted Sex Trafficking (Jay): 40 years.

But instead of having each of those individual sentences run consecutively – which would have added up to 240 years – Judge Garaufis ordered some of them to run concurrently, thereby reducing Keith’s overall sentence to 120 years.

What Suneel has steadfastly ignored – and what is critical in terms of understanding why the Cami photos are so unimportant – is that those photos only pertained to three (3) of the sixteen (16) predicate acts that were part of the Racketeering charge.

MK10 ART;s Sketch of the Noble Raniere with an angel looking over his shoulder – Calre Bronfman

Thus, even if Suneel and his three experts could prove that the photos of Cami were tampered with – which I think is highly unlikely – there would still be thirteen (13) “Proven” predicate acts to support the Racketeering conviction.

And, even if the Keith’s conviction on the Racketeering charge was thrown out altogether – which is even more unlikely – his sentence would still be 120 years. That’s because the 40-year sentence on the Racketeering charge and the 40-year sentencing on the Racketeering Conspiracy charge are running concurrently.

Portrait of Suneel by MK10ART, Claviger thinks this fine yoing man is merely wasting his time.

All in all, I think Suneel has wasted an enormous amount of time and energy trying to prove something that in the best possible scenario would likely not have any impact whatsoever on Keith spending the rest of his life in federal prison.

MK10art portrait of Raniere behind bars.  place where he is likely to happily reside for all the days of his life. He who has the most joy wins.

About the author

View All Posts

K.R. Claviger

Frank Parlato

