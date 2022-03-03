Is Ex-Scientologist Mike Rinder Holding Back on Possible Criminal Activities?

The question was posed by Nice Guy: “I wonder how Mike Rinder ran afoul of the great Alonzo….?”

Allen ‘Alanzo’ Stanfield replied:

I see that you continue to study my body of work, and yet you continue to misrepresent and mischaracterize it. And you are also now writing in complete sentences with proper punctuation, “Nice Guy”.

The answer to your question has been answered many times here on the Frank Report, but I’ll answer it again because disinformation campaigns like the one you’re running never stop:

In the 15 years since claiming to be out of the Church of Scientology, Mike Rinder has never once exposed any act that would put David Miscavige or any officer of the Church of Scientology into criminal jeopardy. This is despite writing a blogpost every day, 3 seasons of a TV show, and running a podcast that claimed he wants a federal investigation and a review of Scientology’s tax exempt status.

Yet Rinder ran all “Fair Game” for David Miscavige as the Commanding Officer of the Office of Special Affairs, the most criminal and insane part of Scientology, for 22 years.

Rinder has also lied and distracted about his career in Scientology. But in court filings, where he can’t lie, and it was to his advantage at the time, this is what he said he did in Scientology:

“Miscavige received a daily report concerning every legal case, every media action and every investigation ongoing in the world. I prepared this briefing each day, entitled the “OSA DR” (Office of Special Affairs Daily Report) and it was sent to Marty Rathbun and David Miscavige via an encrypted email program. The report had no indication on it who it was written by or who it was addressed to. “There was a separate “Investigations Report” that I compiled with very limited distribution including David Miscavige and Marty Rathbun. The “Invest Report” contained specifics of all ongoing activities of Private Investigators and intelligence operations working for the church against “attackers”. This was delivered in an unmarked, sealed envelope with no indication who it was from or who it was to and is labeled “Secret — Eyes Only.” On hundreds of occasions David Miscavige specifically commented upon, issued orders concerning, and even micro-managed the format of the OSA Daily Reports. “When I was in a different location from Miscavige, he would call me on the phone every single day first thing to direct what was to be done about matters raised in the OSA Daily Report (it was the first thing he looked at before even getting dressed when he woke up in the morning) and he would call me again at the end of the day to ask if there was any other “significant news”. Some days, if there was an investigation or legal case or media matter that he was especially interested in, he would call me several times during the day. All staff in OSA knew that phone calls “from COB” were highest priority and any meetings or other matters were to be interrupted to take a “call from COB.” Staff in OSA Int saw me receive literally thousands of phone calls from “COB.” When we were in the same location, I would be summoned to his office several times each day. “Each and every OSA Daily Report and Intel or Invest Daily Report that was produced daily from 1981 to the present is filed both in electronic and hard copy form at OSA. It is long-standing, firm, unalterable Scientology policy that every report generated by OSA is faithfully and securely kept on file for eternity. The files are considered to be the mind of the organization..“

– Mike Rinder Texas Declaration

In short, Mike Rinder knows where all the bodies are buried. But in 15 years of being out, he’s never led anyone to where those bodies are. He goes on about morally outrageous, but entirely LEGAL things that law enforcement can do nothing about.

It takes a while to see this pattern of behavior. I gave him around seven years to ‘decompress’ and start spilling like so many others did who came out from Int Base. After seven years though, the patterns became clear that he was never going to reveal any criminal activity or do anything that would get justice for Scientology’s victims, such as their murders made to look like suicides. Or even a federal investigation or a review of their tax exemption.

He just uses that to string you along.

Rinder has been conning people his whole career. After a while, you wake up to these cons.

Many here are still being conned by Mike Rinder.

Like you, “Nice Guy”.

My view is uninformed. I have not studied Scientology like my esteemed colleague, Alanzo, but I think it is possible that Rinder may not be able to tell all he knows, or at least not without getting immunity.

I think it also possible that he does not know of anything law enforcement can use. Other than murder, most of the crimes he may have witnessed are now beyond the statute of limitations.

There is another thing.

Scientology Fights Back

Scientology operates under directives L. Ron Hubbard initially employed. Hit hard and fight your enemies.

Some of his quotes:

People attack Scientology, I never forget it, always even the score. People attack auditors, or staff, or organizations, or me. I never forget until the slate is clear.

Never treat a war like a skirmish. Treat all skirmishes like wars.

If attacked on some vulnerable point by anyone or anything or any organization, always find or manufacture enough threat against them to cause them to sue for peace.

This is the correct procedure: Spot who is attacking us. Start investigating them promptly for felonies or worse using our own professionals, not outside agencies. Double curve our reply by saying we welcome an investigation of them. Start feeding lurid, blood sex crime actual evidence on the attackers to the press. Don’t ever tamely submit to an investigation of us. Make it rough, rough on attackers all the way.

The DEFENSE of anything is UNTENABLE. The only way to defend anything is to ATTACK, and if you ever forget that, then you will lose every battle you are ever engaged in, whether it is in terms of personal conversation, public debate, or a court of law. NEVER BE INTERESTED IN CHARGES. DO, yourself, much MORE CHARGING, and you will WIN.

It is quite possible that this robust attitude has halted many a law enforcement organization from pursuing matters too far and going after smaller fry. Like going after El Chapo, a mid level, even minor player in the overall drug trafficking scheme, instead of the real players – the big people who control the wealth of the world.

Miscavige is not a man to trifle with. If anyone got too fiery close, he would do what Hubbard directed and scorch them. With their wealth and obedient followers one is in for a fight of their lives if they try too hard or get too close.

Maybe much of Scientology is evil, maybe some of it good. But they have made the federal government wince a couple of times and sent the IRS scurrying for cover. If they had a murder or two and wanted to make it appear to be suicide – in their local Clearwater area, I know of no law enforcement agency that could stand up to them.

They could coopt or blackmail or find other means to ensure they could play by Hubbard’s rules.

Always attack the attacker, spend 75 percent on attacking; don’t defend too much just keep on attacking. And you’ll never lose.

Rinder knows this, He saw it. While I cannot condone Scientology, neither do I condemn them for I know so little about them. But they are not to be trifled with, and muscle and strength in this world is always much more respected than whining about victimhood.

Hubbard was not the man for saying, ‘oh the government or anyone is picking on me.’ He would start picking on them. He had a defiant spirit and while I do not praise him, I can respect the strength in his statements.

Miscavige may be a tyrant. He is hardly beloved, to most of the world, maybe to no one. He is not to be meddled with, not to be underestimated.

Were I to go to war with him, I would plan on incessant attacking and giving it right back. Again and again and again. But even so, I have to respect that attitude of fighting rather than whining.

I don’t know what Rinder knows or does not know or if he is holding back. Maybe there is good reason for it if he does know more than he lets on. If he is doing the soft shoe as Alanzo suggests, it may be self preservation.

He does not want all the dogs of war set on him. He skirts real trouble and hence he is more nuisance than threat.

This of course is just speculation and rank at that. I’d like to hear from those who know the topic better, like Alanzo and others who have faced Scientology and their attack.