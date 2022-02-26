Glazer Corrects Record on FBI and Cami

After publishing Despite Suneel’s Bizarre Claims, Evidence Shows Raniere Abused Cami at Age 15,attorney Neil Glazer wrote to me seeking a correction of the facts.

He had written to me in an email seeking to prevent me from writing an article about Camila back in April 2019,

“Cami has been interviewed. She is not testifying for Raniere. FBI victim services are in contact with her to make sure she knows they will help her to get help. No, she has not fully come forward, but she has been willing to stay in contact with them and the fact is they don’t need her testimony to prosecute and convict Raniere for what he did to her. Moira [Penza] told me, and this is a quote, “we have all the evidence we need.”

Correction by Glazer

After reading the article, and what he wrote back in 2019, just prior to the trial of Keith Raniere, Glazer wrote:

“Frank: I read your most recent blog post on Cami, and I appreciate not just that you have finally and firmly concluded that Raniere’s supporters have it tragically wrong, but that you dug into court records and other materials on which to base your conclusion.

“I need to correct one thing in one of the emails I wrote to you asking that you not misreport her status and say on your blog that she was still in and supporting Raniere. Please understand that, at the time, I did not have any access to Cami at all.

“Information about her came secondhand from others, who also did not have direct or complete information. In my email, I said she had been interviewed by the FBI. I learned later this was not exactly what happened. The FBI did manage to contact her in Mexico, and she did indicate an openness to meeting with them. However, she was not permitted to do so and when they showed up at the building where she was living, persons supposedly representing a Raniere associate turned them away.

“After that, an FBI victim services person contacted Cami, explained that they are not investigators, do not report to or take direction from investigators, but can provide emotional support and help victims access resources like counseling. Cami wanted to meet with that person. However, she was told not to. My understanding when I wrote to you was based on secondhand information. I did not yet represent Cami (that came much later), and so the government had no obligation to reveal to me what it was doing.

“My interpretation of the limited information I was given was that Cami had actually met or spoken with them. Only later was I told exactly what transpired. And, as you know from her victim statement, although she continued to express a desire to speak with the FBI, a lawyer (who she was introduced to by Raniere’s people) told her not to.

“There is a lot more to that story, but unless it is in the complaint or her victim statement, it will have to wait until more facts are publicly revealed in the ordinary course. For now, just understand that a phone call that I interpreted as an interview was merely an effort to get her to meet with them. No actual interview took place because Cami was not permitted to do that. This is why, ultimately, she was unable to testify at the trial. ”

***

So this adds a little more to the story about Cami, and why she was not at the trial. Clearly the prosecution could have indicted her, for she was a first line DOS master, who recruited slave[s[, and Moira Kim Penza said that all the DOS first line were part of the racketeering enterprise. Penza also could have indicted her for conspiracy in the sex trafficking of Nicole, since it was Camila who participated along with Raniere.

But somewhere, possibly because of Glazer and the good will of Moira Penza, they chose not to indict Cami, perhaps realizing she was a child abuse victim and possibly for good old common sense reasons – like why force her to testify since, as Penza said [and she was right] they had enough evidence to convict the scoundrel anyway.

Why make Cami suffer?

When Cami finally came out – with the help of her sister Dani and Glazer and probably Tanya Hajjar- she told the world that her Raniere/Bronfman attorney kept her invisible and prevented her from testifying.