Clyne Asks Judge to Excuse Her Thursday Court Appearance

https://frankreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Clyne_Motion_Hardship.pdfNicki Clyne filed a motion today to be excused from her court ordered, in person appearance on Feb. 17 at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, at 225 Cadman Street.

It is the same courthouse where her prince and mentor, Keith Alan Raniere was convicted on June 19, 2019 following a six-week trial.

Clyne claims she is impecunious, that she has insufficient funds to travel to Brooklyn on Thursday and that she is not living in New York anymore.

It is up to US District Court Judge Eric Komitee to decide whether he will waive her personal appearance. If he chooses not to, and she does not appear he has a number of options from sanctions – -a fine – or – and this would be extreme – issue a bench warrant for her arrest.

He previously ordered all non-incarcerated defendants to appear in person. There are 11 individual defendants – Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman, Sara Bronfman, Karen Unterreiner, Brandon Porter, Danielle Roberts, Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack, Kathy Russell, Clare Bronfman and Clyne.

Clare Bronfman, Raniere and Mack are incarcerated and will not be appearing. Mack and Raniere do not have lawyers. Clare Bronfman will be represented at Thursday’s hearing by her attorneys.

Here is Clyne’s motion:

Nicole Clyne

1072 Bedford Ave. #87

Brooklyn, NY 11216

February 14, 2022

Via ECF

United States District Court

Eastern District Court

225 Cadman Plaza East

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Re: Edmondson, et al. v. Raniere, et al., 1:20-CV-00485-EK-CLP

Dear Honorable Judge Komitee

I am writing in response to your preliminary order of protection filed on February 11, and your direction to appear in person at a conference on February 17. ECF No. 141.

I, Nicki Clyne, a defendant in this lawsuit, am representing myself pro se because I have no funds to retain an attorney. As I no longer live in New York State, I am requesting to appear by tele-conference or phone so as to preserve what little funds I have and work on defending myself in this case.

Firstly, Your Honor, kindly permit me to advise that I fully intend to abide by your temporary protective order and I will NOT name any plaintiffs who are seeking anonymity. I will neither condone nor recommend that anyone else do so.

I will not, nor have I ever expressed any intention to, name any of the anonymous plaintiffs.

At this time, I am still in the dark as to who most of them are.

If Your Honor would so desire, I am willing to provide the Court ex-parte with my financial affidavit to establish my financial inability to afford a lawyer or travel to Brooklyn at this time.

Yours sincerely,

/s/ Nicki Clyne

cc: All parties appearing, via ECF

Observant readers might have noticed that Clyne gives a Brooklyn address, 1072 Bedford Ave. #87, Brooklyn, NY 11216, yet stated she does not live in New York.

Checking out the address online it appears that it is the address of the Mailroom Store, a place that provides post office boxes and sells supplies. It is not a residential building.