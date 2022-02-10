Glazer Seeks ‘Emergency’ Hearing: Clyne, Roberts, Porter, Hatchette Are ‘Terrorizing Clients’!

Mr. Porter endorsed Ms. Hachette’s tweet linking to the written threat on the DOSsier Project website and he endorsed Ms. Clyne’s retweet of the link to Ms. Hachette’s threatening video statement.

Ex. 3.

On February 6, Ms. Clyne posted a tweet enthusiastically encouraging people to follow Ms. Hachette’s stream of combative tweets, which was endorsed by, among others, Mr. Porter.

Ex. 4.

One day earlier, February 5, Ms. Roberts likewise encouraged people to follow that stream of tweets.

Ex. 5.

That there be no mistaking Mr. Porter’s intent in posting the message to Ms. Edmondson’s Facebook page, both Ms. Clyne and Mr. Porter endorsed Ms. Hachette’s direct attacks on Ms. Edmondson (and, in several tweets, her husband, Plaintiff Anthony Ames).

Ex. 6.

Defendants are acting in concert with Ms. Hachette as their stalking horse. Their “fight” isn’t about fairness or due process, it’s about contempt for these proceedings and retribution. They are railing against both named and unnamed Plaintiffs, and there is absolutely no reason to believe that they will stop even if Plaintiffs accede to their demands.

To the contrary, in an interview published on February 5, 2022, Ms. Hachette stated “Even if they decide to drop out now, I think they should have to answer for their claims and be held responsible for the damage they’ve caused.”

In that interview, she also reiterates her demand: “This is not a matter of if this is going to happen, it’s a matter of who will say it. This is not a threat; it is a promise.”…

Ms. Hachette’s offensive statements in that interview about certain Plaintiffs speak volumes for the real intent, to publicly shame and intimidate Plaintiffs, and the three Defendants’ continued social media activity clearly demonstrates their encouragement.