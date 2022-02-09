Who’s More Fashionable: Nicki Clyne or Moira Kim Penza?

Who’s More Fashionable, Nicki Clyne or Moira Penza?

One of our commenters noted that Nicki Clyne was sporting a $900 pair of sunglasses and a Cartier watch.

Commenter Money 💰 to burn 🔥 on 2022/02/06 at 5:30 pm

To Judge Eric R. Komitee:

Nicki Clyne has money! Nicki Clyne is wearing new designer jewelry and clothes all the time, plus she travels around the United States on an apparent permanent vacation. On one trip she’s wearing $900 designer sunglasses pared with a Cartier watch! Here’s the proof she’s got boku bucks:

https://instagram.com/nickiclyne?utm_medium=copy_link

Frank Report reached out to Clyne to ask about the matter – and where the hell did she get the money to buy $900 sunglasses when she drives a 2011 Subaru, which she claims is her only asset, in a filing in the Glazer lawsuit.

A Cartier watch is no inexpensive bauble. It runs around $3,000.

Now is this chic chick going around claiming poverty, worth only $40 each to the 71 plaintiffs, having only a 2011 Subaru to liquidate? Yet sporting about with $900 sunglasses and Cartiers. We don’t know what her shirts and pants are worth.

Is she openly mocking the hungry, thirsty, and needy Jane Does by a blatant show of fashion while the Does hide in anonymity?

We sought out Clyne and asked her to reveal all.

“I’m sorry to disappoint,” she said. “My ‘Cartier watch’ is actually a Fitbit (step-tracker), which I’ve had for a few years, with a $10 custom band from Amazon. The sunglasses are designer, on sale for $60. Thus, you have the proportion of things said about me and reality. A $3,000 watch is a $100 Fitbit, $900 sunglasses cost me $60. This should help your readers, I think, the next time they hear stories. The ratio of truth to things said about me vs. reality is about 10:1. That is 90% bull and 10% reality.:

Penza Is Stylish Too

Moira Kim Penza featured in her Taylor Swift pajamas actually put down a pretty penny for her puckish pajamas.

Our sources indicate the Taylor Swift pajama ensemble that our pert and perspicacious former prosecutor portrays costs nothing less than $400 plus tax.

She can afford it after her enormous promotion following her scintillating victory in her prosecution of Raniere.

Viva Executive Success!