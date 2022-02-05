Suneel Weighs In: ‘Name the Does!’

Editor’s Note: According to Neil Glazer in his most recent filing, there are now 12 individuals out of seventy-one who don’t want their full names revealed. Suneel Chakravorty is one of those who believe that all plaintiffs in the civil suit should be named. Some of his colleagues suggest they will name them publicly. The following is Suneel’s editorial, unedited. The opinions expressed by Suneel are his own and do not represent the opinions or position of Frank Report.
Michele Hatchette is right. The civil lawsuit plaintiffs should not hide behind anonymity.
They are all adults. This is not about threats or intimidation. It is not about the criminal case, but about the civil, which is all about money.
Glazer’s proposed anonymity has nothing to do with “protecting victims” in the criminal case. It has to do with obfuscating the many lies in the civil and the fact that the whole complaint has been “Bronfmanized.”
Let’s look into this further.
Why Not Have Anonymity?
Anonymity in civil and criminal cases allows accusers afraid of retaliation to come forward. But that doesn’t apply here.
Many have gone public since the criminal trial. Mark Vicente was a star on HBO. India Oxenberg was a star on STARZ. Jessica Joan revealed her identity on the CBS Morning Show to 2+ million viewers. No one has retaliated against them. On the contrary, the public has lauded and supported them.
As for Camila and Daniela, they have the most sensitive claims in the civil lawsuit and could benefit the most from anonymity.
However, Mexican media has already published their full names more than a hundred times.
If this proposed anonymity were truly about protecting the plaintiffs, there doesn’t seem to be anything legitimate to protect them from.
Here’s Why Not
There is another aspect to anonymity for the accusers: the accused gets a presumption of guilt.
The media and the public label anyone who dares to even examine the accusations as a “victim shamer” or even a “victimizer” themselves and they are silenced.
That’s what, in my opinion, is being threatened to be done to Michele.
Alan Dershowitz discussed this very dynamic in his interview with the Jerusalem Post: “This is a call for censorship and for only one side of a disputed accusation to be heard. It is precisely this censorial attitude that prevailed during McCarthyism, when people were falsely accused of communist affiliation and were denied airtime to defend themselves.”
Dershwowitz continues, “[t]he result of this one-sided presentation is to deny the public information necessary to evaluate the comparative credibility of the accusers and the accused.”
Due process demands equal justice under the law, but if the Jane and John Does get a bias in their favor because of their anonymity, how can there be equal justice?
Anonymity also can encourage false accusations.
There are many lies that are in this civil lawsuit and most of the plaintiffs’ claims have nothing to do with the Bronfmans.
That’s a problem, because the Bronfmans have the money, and Glazer’s plaintiffs can’t blame the Bronfmans for everything.
There’s no evidence they knew anything about Daniela’s confinement in “the room” or Cami’s alleged abuse in 2005. They didn’t even know about the existence of DOS until after it was public.
Thus, I’m not sure how Daniela, Camila, or the DOS plaintiffs have a case against Sara or Clare.
Should Michele Just Shut Up?
In his letter (no. 136), Glazer writes in a footnote, “Ms. Hachette seems to believe this is protected First Amendment speech, but it may constitute coercion in the third degree, a felony offense under NYS Penal Law § 135.60.”
This footnote about criminal prosecution is an implied threat. I’m not sure about attorney ethics but this is exactly the kind of “extortionate” demand” Glazer accuses Michele of earlier in the letter.
If Michele names names, I predict that many of the Jane and John Does who know their claims are false will leave the lawsuit. The remaining plaintiffs will have no case against the Bronfmans, and the payday Glazer promised his plaintiffs will not come to pass.
I believe that is what worries Mr. Glazer about Michele’s statement.
A Final Note
This is a message for those plaintiffs with the “sheep’s eye and licorice tooth.” Let’s have some facts of life. If the judge doesn’t dismiss this case, it’ll be years before it goes to trial. There will be discovery, and depositions and the like.
It will be years before anyone sees any money, because the Bronfmans follow a legal strategy that many wealthy people follow: never settle.
Suneel,
Awesome post!
—Here is my little Daniela Doe. Oh no, you’re not Daniela, you’re Camila Doe.
You’re a real funny sick f*ck Suneel.
…The only thing, actually ‘funny’, is the fact that in the last 2 years – your Free Raniere campaign has only attracted the attention of an unemployed cult groupie.
(LMAO @ U)
***
BTW: Your insider’s, Raniere, joke ‘Camila Doe’ is so hilarious, though, not as hilarious as your belief that Niki enjoys banging your ugly ass. Now that’s fucking hilarious.
***
If you’ve haven’t looked in the mirror lately, let me help you:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/39663835@N00/3819547223
I think you’d look better with green skin – then you wouldn’t look like such a shithead.
***
The Bronfmans funded this monstrosity of an organization. They kept it afloat and so enabled this horrorshow. That’s the link to Clare and Sara. And then there’s willfull blindness. Is it enough to convict? We’ll see. Years of entertainment for us on the FR!
Siting Dershowitz to prove any point is a joke. That scum of the earth has lost every credibility. He’s so old he won’t live to see the resolution of the civil lawsuits he’s entangled in related to the Epstein case. It is very pleasing to see his legacy and reputation destroyed in the final stage of his life. Karma indeed.
Oh, and I think the Jerusalem Post did a rectification or comment on Dershowitz’s opinion piece.
Ok so let me see if I’m getting it. Do the NXIVM loyalists believe that:
1. All of the anonymous plaintiffs are lying about their victim status for a pure money grab
And
2. If you are going to lie to try to grab some money, at least have the balls to sign your name to it.
Or is it: 3. Every adult plaintiff in any case should never be allowed to have anonymity bc it’s unfair to the accused ?
Is it that they believe that 4. when people are allowed to stay anonymous they’re more likely to sign onto a lawsuit just to see if they can cash in whether they truly deserve compensation or not? And so to discourage that kind of free-for-all, they think all names should be public? And only honest people will stand by their name? What about honest but publicity-shy people? Too bad for them?
I’m sincerely trying to understand.
Suneel I want you to shut the fuck up. You weren’t branded so you know nothing about the pain these women went through.