Clyne Court Filing Demands Names of 59 Plaintiffs Glazer Says Are Ready to Be Named

February 5, 2022
Nicki Clyne refers to the dozen Jane Does as “hiding in the craven’s shadow.” Craven is another name for coward. She claims the 12 women who claim to have been abused by Keith Raniere and, allegedly, by Clare and Sara Bronfman, are cowards not to use their name. Now Clyne is demanding to know the names of the people who are suing her.

Nicki Clyne

In attorney Neil Glazer’s first amended complaint, he refers to some 60+ anonymous plaintiffs. In the complaint he refers to them as various Jane and John Does with numbers or by their first names only – such as Daniela, Camila, Soukie, Nicole etc..

Based on Glazer’s latest court filing, there are now only 12 individuals who are going by their first names only or by Jane or John Doe.

As for now, we only know five full names according to the first amended complaint. Glazer tells us that 59 plaintiffs are ready to cross over the line and be known by their full names.

Based on that Clyne is asking to hear those names. It’s not an unreasonable request since they are willing to be named. It would be a lot easier if they were named in, for example, a second amended complaint.

Nicki laughing

Taking out the 10 who have dropped out and naming the 59, even if Glazer does continue to allude to 12 by first name or Jane or John Doe, would clarify a lot in the lawsuit.

But is it right for Clyne to refer to the 12, who do not wish to have their names revealed to the public, as cravens?

Nicki Clyne is smiling, just as DOS slaves were told to smile for nude “family photos.”

We don’t know who precisely the 12 are, but we might guess that they include Daniela, Camila, Souki, Nicole, and other DOS slaves who were branded and deceived by the application of the monster’s initials on their crotches without knowing that it was indeed the ragged rascal’s initials.

The brand was described as a symbol of the four elements However when turned 90 degrees counterclockwise one could see the initials K.R..

This assault on their person is something shameful, humiliating and denigrating. Women they trusted came to them and said ‘we have the four elements,’ but instead it was the sick elements of the monster Raniere and, on top of that, Clyne is demanding these people should be named in public, outed and further humiliated.

Clyne does what she wishes, as evidence her by adherence to the monster after all these years.

The media loves to publish this photo of Nicki Clyne to show how she is a captured slave herself. Actually it is a photograph of an episode of Battlestar Galactica, during which she was captured and being tortured in the episode.

Still, if 59 are ready to cross over and be named, they should be named, and due process suggests their names should be mentioned in the civil suit. While I can’t agree that the names of the 12 should be revealed, the names of the 59 should obviously be revealed and it is our wish and hope that Judge Komitee will grant Clyne’s request on the 59.

Clyne’s Letter to the Court

February 4, 2022

Via Electronic Filing

Honorable Eric R. Komitee

United States District Court

Eastern District of New York

225 Cadman Plaza East

Courtroom: 6G North

Brooklyn, New York 11201

Re: Edmondson, et al. v Raniere, et al. No. 1:20-cv-00485

Judge Eric Komitee

 

Dear Judge Komitee:

Mr. Glazer wrote in his letter dated February 4, 2022 (No. 136), “As the Court is aware from Plaintiffs December 17, 2021 ex parte submission (No. 133), there are only twelve Plaintiffs remaining who continue to seek the relief requested in Plaintiffs’ motion for the Protective Order. Of the other Plaintiffs who sought that relief, ten have terminated their claims and withdrawn from the litigation, and fifty- nine Plaintiffs informed the Court of their willingness to proceed using their full identities.”

Neil Glazer is the plaintiffs’ lead attorney in the civil case.

However, the present FAC only shows nine plaintiffs with full names. I respectfully request that the Court direct Mr. Glazer to reveal the names of the 59 individuals who he claims are prepared to use their full names so we may begin to make heads or tails of this incomprehensible morass. 

I am pleased to find out that these 59 individuals have decided to allow their claims to be rigorously examined, although, sadly, there remains a dozen who wish to hide in craven shadows. 

Finally, I assure this Court that I will abide by any protective order, or any other order, so directed.

Respectfully,
/s/ Nicole Clyne

Nicki Clyne from her Locals site.

  • I don’t blame people for it not to be public knowledge that they are fools and joined a cult. Its something that will be on the internet forever anytime someone searches their name. Which is a common practice nowadays as people try to find info about potential hires, dates, and more. Clyne scuttled her acting career publicly over a decade ago so doesn’t understand why it matters. Others, like those from that Dossier project turned poor man’s NXIVM, are learning first hand how much of a problem it can be.

    Clyne does have a right, up to a point, to know her accusers. But only if she actually plans to mount a defense which seems debatable here. More than likely she just wants the names so can start an online humiliation campaign. Its become clear that Clyne is a petty pathetic person who seeks to strike out at anyone that doesn’t follow her worldview on Keith Raniere.

    The simple fact is she can’t be trusted with the names. If they are to be released, there should be a gag rule on making them publicly available and severe (as in real jail time) if they come out. This will not stop it of course because the type of person Clyne has become in her bitterness, but at least a straight line can be drawn and Clyne can experience some of what her favorite person in the world is experiencing. She desperately needs a wake up call and maybe a little reality via jail time might help with that.

    Reply

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He was credited in the Starz docuseries, 'Seduced,' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato has appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which was ironic since many credit Parlato as being one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083

