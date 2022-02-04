Roberts Meeting With Penza – ‘She went to Hug Me’

“Yes, I know – brainwashing doesn’t exist. But in the same way that a ‘cult member’ can be so obtuse and resistive to contrary experience, so can everyone else. Including you, and including federal prosecutor Moira Penza.
“Watch Dr. Roberts’ experience with Moira for yourself. Ask yourself – was Moira brainwashed? Is that why she resigned [from the Dept. of Justice]? She finally ‘deprogrammed’ herself after seeing what she saw of the ‘cult’ of the federal prosecutor’s office?”
I think one of the most rattling experiences that that I had was actually with Moira Kim Penza and the prosecution. This was at the beginning [2018?] when a lot of this stuff started happening and, you know, I had a meeting with them.
I had two different meetings. They were eight hours apiece. It was at the end of the first meeting, where I had spent eight hours speaking with her and a team of about 15 people.
There were 15 people in the room, my lawyer and one other person that were with me and about 15 other people listening and for eight hours. We took a little break in the middle for a snack, that was about it, and she asked me many questions.
We went over, you know, from the beginning through a bunch of different content points and I took the time and the care to answer her questions, to go through this process with her clearly because I mean, my experience, there was nothing abusive. There was nothing wrong that had happened in the entire situation.
I honestly, as naïve as it may have been, thought that that would give her insight. I mean, here, having me lived there for
five, six years, knowing these people intimately, having direct experience, I thought that would shed some light, and by the end of the conversation it was very interesting.
There were a few points especially about collateral, especially about branding, that when I had a different opinion than hers, she was very insistent, but, by the end of the conversation, she came up to me and she went to hug me and after, and, at the end of the conversation, she took on, all of a sudden, her energy went from like asking these questions in this way and kind of cornering the uncertain points until I would change my mind and my lawyer kind of jumping in, having to say like ‘she’s not going to change her mind. That was her experience’ to, like, her whole demeanor changed. She went to hug me as if I were broken, as if, like, I just didn’t get it, like clearly her experience and all the research they’ve done and the evidence they’ve gathered was more revealing than my direct experience of the people that I’ve known for five
years and like, “I’m so, I’m so sorry for you. I’m so sorry you don’t see it, and, if at any point, you know, like, I’m so sorry you you, you’ve been victimized like this. There’s a victim hotline through the FBI and here’s the number’ and like I couldn’t even speak.
Like I was just stunned. Like I went downstairs with my lawyer, I got to the top of the steps and I was just, honestly, I just started crying because like the shock hit me, like she couldn’t, she couldn’t take in anything I was saying.
You know I was either a co-conspirator or I was a victim and there was no other way for her to hear that I was a human
that chose this experience and I just walked home, like honestly, just like shocked and emotional and like pretty helpless that the top prosecutor that was prosecuting this case has no hope of seeing the truth. It was very humbling.
Edit. Note: Had Dr. Roberts decided to support the prosecution, or see it their way, I think she would have her medical license today.
I think even if she had chosen not to cooperate with the criminal prosecution, had she decided to denounce Keith Raniere and the branding under false pretenses – during her medical license hearing, [after Raniere’s conviction] she could have held on to her medical license.
The hearing committee seemed to go out of their way to allow her to denounce Raniere and her decision not to do so sealed her fate, medically.
In my opinion, the most odious of the practices of DOS was to lie to women, telling them the brand was a representation of the four elements when it was in reality a monster’s initials. This has come to haunt the rascal Raniere and because Roberts was a medical professional, she was held to a higher standard that a mere tattoo artist would be held.
It played hard against Roberts who is now selling term life insurance instead of practicing the profession she loved – the care of people as a physician.
As for Penza, she has risen to new heights as an attorney in private practice and is considered one of the rising stars in the New York legal community. There is no place she goes where they do not mention her name and with respect.
Did she fail to see that Roberts had her own experience? It seems to me in retrospect that when she reached out to hug Dr. Roberts she was trying to hug her into saving herself, her personal life, and, as it turns out, her career.
Yes there are trials and tribulations connected with standing up. But sometimes standing up is not the thing to do, like standing up for the notion that you can deceive women about a permanent scar you will place on their bodies, something that will forever disfigure them – not telling them that you are placing a hog’s initials on them, a sadist monster who delights in the pain and punishment of others.
Dr. Roberts may have been well intended, and thought she was helping women, but truth always triumphs. Penza was right and she was trying to save Roberts and, for whatever bad karma or lack of insight, Roberts missed the chance at the hug of a lifetime. That hug, had she embraced it, might have saved her.
Even if DOS was meant for good, had she just been able to say, it’s wrong to lie to women about the meaning of a brand — it is as unethical a thing as one can do to another person you say you care about.
Truth is always the best medicine. And for that failure to apply it, Dr Roberts lost the right to give others any kind of medicine at all.
2 Comments
— the most odious of the practices of DOS was to lie to the women, telling them the brand was a representation of the four elements when it was in reality the monster’s initials. —
IMO, the most decietful and criminal practice was that DOS recruits were tricked into giving collateral (blackmail) before they were ever told it was a master-slave group. Thus, the recruits were trapped into sexual slavery and never had the chance to give consent or not give it.
Sure, let’s accept the premise of Alanzo that brainwashing isn’t real.
Brain damage, whether it is physical, hormonal, endocrinological, neuro-chemical, etc., is real though.
The fact that these dead-enders still persist in the ridiculous notion that the collateral was freely given, like a bank loan, not coercive, and fully informed…well, you do the math.
Perhaps they don’t need a cult “deprogrammer”, but a licensed psychiatrist, counselor, neurologist, doctor, or mental health specialist.