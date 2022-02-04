Roberts Meeting With Penza – ‘She went to Hug Me’

I think one of the most rattling experiences that that I had was actually with Moira Kim Penza and the prosecution. This was at the beginning [2018?] when a lot of this stuff started happening and, you know, I had a meeting with them.

I had two different meetings. They were eight hours apiece. It was at the end of the first meeting, where I had spent eight hours speaking with her and a team of about 15 people.

There were 15 people in the room, my lawyer and one other person that were with me and about 15 other people listening and for eight hours. We took a little break in the middle for a snack, that was about it, and she asked me many questions.

We went over, you know, from the beginning through a bunch of different content points and I took the time and the care to answer her questions, to go through this process with her clearly because I mean, my experience, there was nothing abusive. There was nothing wrong that had happened in the entire situation.

I honestly, as naïve as it may have been, thought that that would give her insight. I mean, here, having me lived there for

five, six years, knowing these people intimately, having direct experience, I thought that would shed some light, and by the end of the conversation it was very interesting.

There were a few points especially about collateral, especially about branding, that when I had a different opinion than hers, she was very insistent, but, by the end of the conversation, she came up to me and she went to hug me and after, and, at the end of the conversation, she took on, all of a sudden, her energy went from like asking these questions in this way and kind of cornering the uncertain points until I would change my mind and my lawyer kind of jumping in, having to say like ‘she’s not going to change her mind. That was her experience’ to, like, her whole demeanor changed. She went to hug me as if I were broken, as if, like, I just didn’t get it, like clearly her experience and all the research they’ve done and the evidence they’ve gathered was more revealing than my direct experience of the people that I’ve known for five

years and like, “I’m so, I’m so sorry for you. I’m so sorry you don’t see it, and, if at any point, you know, like, I’m so sorry you you, you’ve been victimized like this. There’s a victim hotline through the FBI and here’s the number’ and like I couldn’t even speak.

Like I was just stunned. Like I went downstairs with my lawyer, I got to the top of the steps and I was just, honestly, I just started crying because like the shock hit me, like she couldn’t, she couldn’t take in anything I was saying.

You know I was either a co-conspirator or I was a victim and there was no other way for her to hear that I was a human

that chose this experience and I just walked home, like honestly, just like shocked and emotional and like pretty helpless that the top prosecutor that was prosecuting this case has no hope of seeing the truth. It was very humbling.