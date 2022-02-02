Guest View: ‘I Lied to My Friends to Brand My Boyfriend’s Initials Near Their Vaginas’

February 2, 2022
MK10ART's sketch pf Nicki Clyne
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

An anonymous commenter took a different point of view than Nicki Clyne did. It was written as a comment in response to Nicki Clyne’s motion to dismiss.

The commenter writes as “More real Nicki response 2 lawsuit” and assumes the voice of Clyne.

By [Fake] Nicki Clyne

We all lied to our “friends” about the brand.  We told them that Keith was not involved.

We all lied that the brand is a symbol of the elements. But really, it was always to be the initials of my “partner of 10 years” burned into their pelvis forever.

The brand was described as a symbol of the four elements to unsuspecting women. However when turned 90 degrees counterclockwise one could see the magical initials– K.R..
Sarah Edmondson shows her brand.
India Oxenberg shows her brand.

They wouldn’t want a brand of my boyfriend’s initials branded near their vagina. So, I lied in order to get it done. That is normal, reasonable, acceptable and lovely “friend” behavior.

I WANT a brand of my boyfriend’s initials on my “friends’” pussies.

And that’s not weird?

MK10ART depicts a pleasant scene where Nicki Clyne and her master Keith Alan Raniere share a thoughtful moment together.

So, who cares if that is what THEY want?

It is my legal right to have my “friends” deceptively branded with my boyfriend’s initials inches from their genitals.

DOS First-Line Slaves with their worshipful master in the middle. He was to be kept a secret from all the other recruits – until the time came for them to seduce him.

Myself and all Keith’s other front-line slaves met nude at the feet of master Keith. The man that we all share sexually demanded that we hide his involvement in DOS and his initials in the brand.

MK10 ART presents a fine visual image of the recommitment ceremony planned for the first line slaves. Keith Raniere with Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, and Nicki Clyne prepare to use their mouths to recommit to the flaccid member of their Glorious Genius.

So, “Of course, Master.” Naturally, we will all conspire to keep that vital information from our “friends”.

I was giddy (listen to the tape of Nicki Clyne ‘ooohing and cooing’ over the dishonest rendering of the brand) with the idea of lying to my “friends” about getting Keith Alan Raniere’s initials seared into their flesh – without their informed consent.

MK10ART’s painting of the branding of a woman, with Allison Mack, Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman looking on.

I feel that I have the moral high ground. It is my decision on what my friends do with their bodies. I am smarter. I am their master. If I decide that they will get my boyfriend’s initials burned onto their crotches – then that’s what’s happening.

What THEY truly want – is not my problem.

Why is anyone even upset that I conspired with eight other people to completely lie to my “friends” and disfigured their bikini area forever with my boyfriend’s initials scarred into their bodies?

The court can see that I am the real victim here. But I am not going to call myself a victim. Even though I am a victim of these mean women that should be more appreciative of my not revealing to them that it was actually my boyfriend’s initials being seared into their groin. They should be thanking me for my participation in a conspiracy to maim them. But they are too greedy.

About the author

View All Posts

Guest View

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us!

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He was credited in the Starz docuseries, 'Seduced,' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato has appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which was ironic since many credit Parlato as being one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083

Archives

Connect