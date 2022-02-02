Guest View: ‘I Lied to My Friends to Brand My Boyfriend’s Initials Near Their Vaginas’

An anonymous commenter took a different point of view than Nicki Clyne did. It was written as a comment in response to Nicki Clyne’s motion to dismiss.

The commenter writes as “More real Nicki response 2 lawsuit” and assumes the voice of Clyne.

By [Fake] Nicki Clyne

We all lied to our “friends” about the brand. We told them that Keith was not involved.

We all lied that the brand is a symbol of the elements. But really, it was always to be the initials of my “partner of 10 years” burned into their pelvis forever.

They wouldn’t want a brand of my boyfriend’s initials branded near their vagina. So, I lied in order to get it done. That is normal, reasonable, acceptable and lovely “friend” behavior.

I WANT a brand of my boyfriend’s initials on my “friends’” pussies.

And that’s not weird?

So, who cares if that is what THEY want?

It is my legal right to have my “friends” deceptively branded with my boyfriend’s initials inches from their genitals.

Myself and all Keith’s other front-line slaves met nude at the feet of master Keith. The man that we all share sexually demanded that we hide his involvement in DOS and his initials in the brand.

So, “Of course, Master.” Naturally, we will all conspire to keep that vital information from our “friends”.

I was giddy (listen to the tape of Nicki Clyne ‘ooohing and cooing’ over the dishonest rendering of the brand) with the idea of lying to my “friends” about getting Keith Alan Raniere’s initials seared into their flesh – without their informed consent.

I feel that I have the moral high ground. It is my decision on what my friends do with their bodies. I am smarter. I am their master. If I decide that they will get my boyfriend’s initials burned onto their crotches – then that’s what’s happening.

What THEY truly want – is not my problem.

Why is anyone even upset that I conspired with eight other people to completely lie to my “friends” and disfigured their bikini area forever with my boyfriend’s initials scarred into their bodies?

The court can see that I am the real victim here. But I am not going to call myself a victim. Even though I am a victim of these mean women that should be more appreciative of my not revealing to them that it was actually my boyfriend’s initials being seared into their groin. They should be thanking me for my participation in a conspiracy to maim them. But they are too greedy.