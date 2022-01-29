Connecticut Family Court Hands Custody of Teen Girl to Rich Daddy Who Allegedly Role Plays as Teen Girl Who Has Incest With Her Daddy

It’s not a crime to role play. And it is not only not a crime, but in Connecticut Family Court it might be a decided advantage.

Geoff Herzog and his wife Robin, of Stamford CT., sought a no-fault divorce. The custody of their three children was bitterly contested. The divorce was filed in November 2015 and granted four years later, in June 2019, by order of Connecticut Family Court Judge Mark T. Gould.

In between, some 1945 days of litigation, Geoff spent far more money than his spouse. In fact he reportedly bragged that he spent more than one million dollars to ensure custody of the children. The divorce case involved 240 docket entries to get the divorce, followed by 70 post judgement entries.

The judges involved, in addition to Gould, were Judges Colin, Tindill, Heller, Truglia, Hartley-Moore, Strada, Fusco, and McLaughlin.

Herzogg won the battle of custody. It happened after Herzogg managed to get another new judge, Gould.

Robin gets the children every other weekend and one night per week, Herzogg gets the children the rest of the time.

In addition to the divorce and custody battle, Herzogg commenced a lawsuit on July 19, 2019 against attorney Nickola Cunha accusing her of making libelous statements while acting as counsel to Robin Herzog during her divorce proceedings with him.

His complaint alleges that Cunha accused him of scandalous and illegal actions in four emails she wrote.

While he lost the libel suit, some of the content of the emails became public drawing attention to serious allegations and making some wonder if money alone brought the children to an abusive father, something we have seen before in Connecticut Family Court.

Email 1

January 18 2017

Cunha email to Georgia McKenzie, the nanny.

Cunha said it was an “admitted fact” that Herzogg partook in online chats involving incest.

Email 2

Cunha sent an email to attorney Mark Feller of CT. Dept, of Children and Families on April 23, 2018 in which she claimed Herzogg did illegal things to his children involving abuse.

In an email on April 26th 2018, Cunha sent to two administrators at the school one of the children were attending – Mrs Cerezo and Mrs.

Gutierrez where Cunha told them the allegations made by Robin to the police and DCF.

Cunha sent an email sent on March 6th 2019 to Mr and Mrs Stanek, therapists appointed and mandated by the court in which she made

claims that Herzogg did appalling and illegal things to Robin and his children involving abuse.

6. These instances show a concerted plan by the defendant to do or say whatever she

could to destroy my character, knowing that by acting in a capacity as an officer of the

court when she made these statements her words would carry tremendously more

weight then by a regular person. These emails were copied to multiple people,

including her client, so that these documents will forever be out there, to be used by

anyone at any time, with the defendant’s position as an officer of the court ensuring that

the defendants’ statements will lend credibility to their validity.

As explained below, the court finds in favor of the defendant because her statements were entitled to absolute immunity as within the litigation privilege.·

In the single count operative Amended Complaint, dated October 21, 2019, Mr. Herzog,

In her Answer and Special Defenses, dated December 3, 2019, Cunha admitted sending the emails.

Her defense was that she represented Robin throughout the divorce trial, two restraining order applications and post judgment, and that the emails were sent in irect representation of Robin in connection with the divorce, in good faith, and are entitled to absolute immunity.

The second special defense asserts that such communications were based on a reasonable belief in the truth.

Herzog’s reply asserted that all of the communications were made outside of the courtroom and so not within the litigation privilege, and that Attorney Cunha could not have made them with a reasonable belief in their truth because she had access to documents and other information disproving them.

This matter was tried to the court in a single day on March 3, 2021, with the parties testifying virtually.

Herzogg filed a post-trial closing argument on April 12, 2021. Cunha filed a post-trial brief with proposed findings of fact on April 27, 2021; and Herzogg filed a reply memorandum on May 3, 2021.

In his written closing argument, Herzog states that the broad scope of the litigation privilege is dangerous because it permits improper behavior by attorneys without consequence. Here, the plaintiff alleges that the defendant’s statements falsely accuse him of felonious acts of moral turpitude and/or are harmful to him in his business, and so constitute libel per se. He asserts malice on defendant’s part, noting that he has been awarded custody of the Herzogs’ three children, disproving the bad acts of which defendant accuses him.

If the court does not punish the defendant with an award of damages of$10,000 in direct costs and a punitive award of $100,000, the plaintiff fears the defendant will continue to malign him with impunity as well as immunity.

Connecticut Supreme Court in Simms v Seaman found that not only could a lawyer

essentially lie within the context of a judicial proceedings but could also in fact engage

in what would elsewhere be considered fraud. These are incredible powers designed to

help the court seek out Justice.

Under Connecticut law, “absolute immunity” also

known as litigation privilege “bars defamation claims that arise from statements made in

the course of judicial or quasi judicial hearings” Rioux v Barry, 283 Conn. 338,344

(2007) “Communications uttered or published in the course of judicial proceedings are

absolutely privileged so long as they are in some way pertinent to the subject of the

controversy”

The defendant is asking of this court that

qualified immunity be expanded to all actions taken outside of the courtroom. She

would ask the court to allow her to lie and commit fraud at any point of the

representation in order to help her client, allowing her to destroy an opposing party’s

reputation in the “court” of public opinion if she felt it would help her client.

This kind

of immunity has never been granted to a lawyer in the state of Connecticut before, and

would give lawyers a “superpower” not afford any other citizen in our state. Under her

request for this broad immunity, there is nothing she could not do if she felt it would

“help” her client.

She could mail journalists lies about the opposing party, publicly call

people molesters and wife beaters and claim its true and she has “proof” even when

none exists. This is not a hypothetical – it is what the defendant did to the Plaintiff in

this case repeatedly, and what she is asking this court to not only bless but allow her to

do it again in the future….

Contacting

the opposing party’s boss and telling them that the opposing client is a child molester

would be allowed because it “flows from” a financial affidavit. That is why the court has

such strict rules on when this immunity can be used.

IIn each case, the content was either an act of moral turpitude that

could result in a felony if found to be true or designed to affect the plaintiff’s reputation

at work by being seen as less then a virtuous member of the community.

These are all

the requirements of Libel per se. In each instance she made no attempt to ascertain if

the facts were true, even though she would have all the documentation and facts

available to her if she choose to since she was (and still is) the counsel of record for the

party opposing the Plaintiff at the time.

the defendant wrote within her email to the supervisor Georgie

Mackenzie:

“Mr. Herzog has engaged is serious questionable conduct, which includes role

playing through social media as a young female, engaging in graphic sexual

fantasy chat in the nature of a young girl (Mr. Herzog’s character) having

relations with her father.

As we all know, the above is not an allegation or misrepresentation, it is an

admitted fact.”

This statement suggests the crime of Incest (Sec. 53a-191) even though she tries to

qualify it around elements of the term roleplay.

The entire section is a falsehood, and

the defendant provided no evidence to prove it was “an admitted fact” like she stated.

The statement itself was designed solely to humiliate me to another individual. The

defendant acted with actual malice, in that she published a false statement with actual

knowledge of its falsity. As the legal representative for one of the parties, the

defendant would have complete access to all court orders and transcripts.

At no time

did the Plaintiff ever do anything as said above, nor admit to it as the defendant claims.

The Defendant goes on the admit that she was “presenting my concerns” despite the text reading “an admitted fact”. The statement is Libel per se because it seeks to injure the Plaintiff’s profession by having people in the town he lives

in believe horrible things about him, making it harder for him to seek a livelihood in the

town where he lives.

When asked why she wrote the letter, she makes it clear that the

judicial process was not moving fast enough for her and she was the letter to cause

action outside of the judicial process.

“We were not going to come to a conclusion fast enough and based on the concerns that were occurring right then and there it needed to

be addressed.” (Transcript p 158).

In exhibit P-2 the defendant wrote to an attorney at DCF

“I will not sit back and allow these children to be mentally and physically abused

any further at the hands of their father.”

Mental and Physical Abuse of a child is a Felony in Connecticut. I

Herzog has never been arrested or found guilty for either of the two charges.

In Exhibit P-4 the defendant writes to the school of the Plaintiff’s youngest daughter and states:

“Last and importantly, my client has recently made reports to the Police and Department of Children and Families specifically concerning allegations relating to this child and an alleged injury to the child directly related to her interactions with her father.”

Herzog said the initial complaint was not made by Robin but by a third party.

The statement was made purely to humiliate and injure my profession, with the intent that these teachers would then spread this scandalous information through the town, making it harder for me to operate a self-employed business.

In Exhibit D-1, a document unknown to the Plaintiff before it was shared by the

defendant, the defendant writes to someone in the justice department but blind carbon copies director@fcvfc.org – the personal email of the director of an advocacy group. In the email she writes

“…following a disclosure by two of the minor children that the father had touched the private parts of one of the minor children during his supervised parenting time on April 21, 2018”.

In the email she makes multiple references to Herzog leading a reader to clearly know she was talking about the Plaintiff. The director@fcvfc.org account belongs to someone who runs the website fcvfc.org – a self-proclaimed 501(3)(c) non-profit that advocates for child victims and their protective parents.

The defendant says that she did not authorize a third party to disclose it (Transcript p54) and cites the language at the bottom of her email. As clearly shown in the Plaintiff’s exhibits the copy at the bottom of the defendant’s email reads:

the statement made

in the email that the defendant sent is an absolute lie, and the defendant provided no

evidence to back this statement up. This statement was written days after a Superior

Court Judge had awarded sole legal custody of the three minor children to the Plaintiff,

so clearly the court would have factored in this information had it been remotely true.

The Defendant was in court when the custody decision was made, so her ignorance on

what the court found and knew to be true is by choice (295.10 Docket

FSTFA156026880S).

The third party BCC’d, by The Plaintiff’s own admission, was someone whom “I’ve only dealt with twice in my career” (Transcript p 55). There was no

evidence that someone the Plaintiff had only delt with twice in her career was a

credentialed member of her legal team.

In Exhibit P-3 on March 2019 the defendant wrote to the counselors helping the

Plaintiff and his ex-wife with parenting counselling:

“Each and every one of you are very dismissive of the true facts and choose to

turn your heads to the horrific psychological abuse and the factually supported

physical and sexual abuse that Mr. Herzog has subjected his children and wife

too.”

This statement is absolutely false – and malice of fact. No police reports or allegations

of abuse against Mrs Herzog by the Plaintiff were ever made and the defendant provided no documentation to prove so. At this point in time, and which continues to this day, the Plaintiff had sole legal and physical custody of the 3 minor children which should have been proof enough that any allegations against his children were found to be false.

These “truths” were ignored by the defendant who believes her experience alone is enough to determine guilt. In her testimony the defendant admits she is aware that previous allegations were overturned and even goes on to admit about the overturned substantiation that “it’s not a disputed fact” (Transcript p.96) and admits she learnt DCF overturning the substantiation on Nov 21, 2016 (Transcript p.106).

This alone should have been enough for her to know the accusations were false. She even goes on to admit that “The police, like me, do not make the final determination” (Transcript p.147) and yet in this email she does just that.

Each of these examples bear the same striking similarities. First, without the presence

of a judge the defendant writes directly to a person, who is not directly connected with

the case and would not be in a position to challenge the authenticity of the defendants

remarks and uses content designed to humiliate or destroy the reputation and credibility

of the Plaintiff.

The defendant not only has made a lot of money

defending the client at the heart of this case but continues to do so.

. Only if the defendant if financially

punished, recognizing the harm she has caused the Plaintiff by her repeated emails

containing horrible lies that will have a lasting impact on him and his three minor

children, will she know that repeating these actions will cause her financial harm, which

is why I have asked for $10,000 in direct costs and $100,000 in presumed and punitive

damages. Only then is there the hope that she will stop these attacks. Right now, the

defendant is likely waiting to see what the court does before she strikes again.

Attorney Cunha contends that everyone who received a communication from her had a legitimate connection to the divorce proceedings and that she made her communications in good faith. Accordingly, the attorney immunity and the litigation privilege shields her from Mr. Herzog’s claims.

Mr. Herzog responded by saying, first, that the defendant’s actions violated the code o professional conduct, and second, that she failed to sustain her burden of proof that immunity should apply, and third, that the privilege is defeated by her abuse of disclosure with malice or bad faith. The plaintiff contends that none of the allegedly false statements at issue were made in a judicial proceeding and so cannot be protected.

The judge ruled that Having reviewed the pleadings, heard the testimony of the parties, reviewed the exhibits and read the post-trial submissions, the court makes the following findings of material fact:

A. Background

Attorney Cunha assumed the representation of Ms. Herzog in September 2016.

In a hearing on August 19, 2016, Judge Thomas Colin expressed his concern on the record about allegations of Herzog’s chatroom activity relating to sexual relations between a father and daughter. In short, Herzogg like to role play as a teenage girl who sought to have sex with her own father.

This was a bit disturbing since Herzogg had a teenage daughter, who has said her father used to hop in bed with her while he was naked.

Judge Colin awarded temporary custody to Robin and gave visitation rights to Herzog four days a week, provided all electronic devices in his house were password protected. A supervising third party would be present, subject to the parents’ agreement. Judge Collin’s order stated, in pertinent part, “The defendant [Mr. Herzog] shall have visitation with the minor children to be supervised by a mutually agreeable third party. The defendant shall not partake in any chat room or internet discussions during parenting time.”

But, on May 4, 2018, Judge Gould transferred custody of the Herzogs’ three children to Herzog.

B. The Four Email Communications at Issue

5. The first email was dated January 18, 2017 and was sent by Attorney Cunha to the guardian ad litem, Attorney Jill Plancher, and Herzog’s counsel, Attorney Jennings-Lax, with a cc to Georgia McKenzie, the children’s nanny, who was the designated supervisor present at the visitations with Herzog.

Attorney Cunha stated she was dissatisfied with communications with McKenzie and concerned about whether she was supervising the visits correctly; especially with respect to the use of electronic devises. She wanted to make sure McKenzie understood why the supervised visitation is in place, i.e., because “Mr. Herzog has engaged in serious questionable conduct which includes social media as a young girl, engaging in graphic sexual fantasy chat in the nature of a young girl (Mr. Herzog’s character) having relations with her father As we all know, the above is not an allegation or misrepresentation, it is an admitted fact.”

The email also alludes to third party reports of Herzog’s “reckless driving with the children, aggressive behavior, obsessive use of electronic devises [sic] and inability to manage the children.”

The second email was sent by defendant on April 23, 2018 to Attorney Mark Feller of the Department of Children and Families (DCF), Attorneys Plancher, Jenning-Lax, and Robin Strong (Herzog).

The email complains of the actions of personnel at the children’s school in not following the applicable laws relating to sexual assault allegations against minors. The email concludes, “I will not sit back and allow these children to be mentally and physically abused any further at the hands of their father.”

The third email was sent three days later, on April 26, 2018, by Cunha to Jeniffer Cerezo and Kari Gutierrez, who were administrators at the school attended by the Herzogs’ daughter Abbigail.

Attorneys Plancher and Jenning-Lax, and Cunha’s client were cc’d on the message. The email summarizes the custody and visitation orders of the court and asserts that Herzog was violating the orders at pick-up from the school and interfering with Robin’s parenting rights.

The email concludes that her client has “recently made reports to the Police and [DCF] specifically concerning allegations relating to this child and an alleged injury to the child directly related to her interactions with her father. I am being vague purposely to protect the integrity of any investigations ”

Cunha sent the fourth email on March 6, 2019 to Mr. Gary Stanek, with copies to Attorneys Plancher and Jenning-Lax, and Mrs. Stanek.. The Staneks were the therapists appointed by the court to conduct co-parenting sessions with the Herzogs.

Attorney Cunha accused them of “corruption and manipulation” and said she would file a complaint against them. She also accused them of being dismissive of “the horrific psychological abuse and the factually supported physical and sexual abuse that Herzog has subjected his children and wife too (sic).”

At trial, Defendant’s Exhibit D was also admitted an exhibit offered by the plaintiff.

It is a lengthy letter from Attorney Cunha to Melissa Farley of the Judicial Branch, dated May 8, 2018, in which Attorney Cunha’s complaints about the conduct of the divorce proceedings are explained in detail. It was cc’d to a blog known as fcvfc.org (the Foundation of Child Victims of the Family Courts), and a copy of the blog was introduced as Plaintiffs Exhibit 5, containing a one-line reference to the Herzog divorce proceedings.

These documents were not mentioned in the complaint, and were offered to show Attorney Cunha’s communication with the media, which did not result in a defamatory republication. They are not part of this court’s decision.

“Because litigants cannot have such access without being assured of the unrestricted and undivided loyalty of their own attorneys, we have afforded to attorneys, as officers of the court, absolute immunity from liability for allegedly defamatory communications in the course of judicial proceedings. Petyan v. Ellis, 200 Conn. 243, 245-46, 510 A.2d 1337 (1986);

“Like other jurisdictions, Connecticut has long recognized the litigation privilege.” Simms v. Seaman, supra, 308 Conn. 536. Pursuant to the privilege, “communications uttered or published in the course of judicial proceedings are absolutely privileged so long as they are in some way pertinent to the subject of the controversy.” (Internal quotation marks omitted.) Tyler v. Tatoian, 164 Conn. App. 82, 88, cert. denied, 321 Conn. 908 (2016). Further, because the privilege is absolute, a party’s subjective intent in making the challenged communications is irrelevant: “[t]he general rule is that defamatory words spoken upon an occasion absolutely privileged, though spoken falsely, knowingly, and with express malice, impose no liability “(Internal quotation

marks omitted.) Bruno v. Travelers Cos., 172 Conn. App. 717, 725 (2017).

The privilege was originally “rooted in the public policy that a . . . party in preparing or resisting a legal proceeding shall do so with his mind uninfluenced by the fear of an action for

defamation or a prosecution for libel.” ) Simms v. Seaman, supra, 308 Conn. 538. Over time,.the privilege has been expanded beyond defamation to encompass, inter alia, claims of intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional infliction o

emotional distress, fraud, and claims arising under CUTPA. Tyler v. Tatoian, supra, 164 Conn. App. 88, 93. The Appellate Court has previously suggested an even broader application of the privilege, noting that “[c]ommentators have observed that, because the privilege protects the communication, the nature of the theory [on which the challenge is based] is irrelevant.” (Internal quotation marks omitted.) Bruno v. Travelers Cos., supra, 172 Conn. App. 727 (2017).

1. Email of January 18, 2017 re Georgia McKenzie

First, the court notes that this email was sent to the guardian ad litem and opposing counsel during the pendency of the_ dissolution proceedings. Second, it addresses the conduct of the designated supervisor of the visitations. It is also cc’d to the supervisor, Georgia McKenzie, the children’s nanny. Third, the portion to which Mr. Herzog objects purports to explain why the court order is in place, i.e., that Herzog has engaged in questionable conduct of online role­ playing involving incest.

In the transcript of the hearing on August 19, 2016 in which Judge Colin entered the visitation order, Judge Colin said, “Now, I would note that, I am concerned about the nature of Mr. Herzog’s chatroom discussions in this case. And particularly the evidence I heard about the discussion related to sexual conduct between a father and a child, I found that extremely concerning.

“That doesn’t mean that I have concluded Mr. Herzog is guilty of anything ”

The court also notes that Mr. Herzog is accused of role playing an incestuous relationship, not of the act of incest itself. As a result, there is no accusation of a crime or act of moral turpitude.

Email of April 23 201°8 to DCF Attorney Mark Feller

Again, this message was sent to the guardian ad litem and opposing counsel during the pendency of the proceedings: Attorney Cunha is concerned that an important DCF investigation, which was to play an significant part in the divorce proceedings, not be compromised by the improper participation of certain named individuals. As such, the communication would come within the ambit of the absolute privilege as relating to the preparation of documents that were presented to the court.

DCF was involved in the investigation and substantiation of various complaints made during the divorce proceedings and was acting in a quasi-judicial function.

Email of April 26, 2018 to Cerezzo and Gutierrez

Attorney Cunha copied this message to Attorneys Plancher and Jenning-Lax during the pendency of the court proceedings.

Addressed to personnel at the school attended by Abbigail Herzog, it complains of Herzog’s compliance with the court’s visitation orders. It is in aid of the court’s order and is relevant to the judicial proceedings. the language complained of simply and truthfully advises that Mrs. Herzog had “recently made reports to the Police and [DCF] specifically concerning allegations relating to the child and an alleged injury to the child directly related to her interactions with her father.”

4. Email of March 6, 2019 re Mr. and Mrs. Gary Stanek

Again, this email was sent to the guardian ad litem and the Mr. Herzog’s attorney during ongoing divorce proceedings. The other addressees, Mr. and Mrs. Gary Stanek, were appointed by the court to conduct co-parenting counseling, which was part of the court’s procedure.

Here, an aggravated ex-husband is suing his ex-wife’s divorce attorney for libel in connection with her representation in the divorce.

Accordingly, judgment shall enter in favor of the defendant, Attorney Nickola Cunha, and against the plaintiff Geoff Herzog.