Marie White Paints Raniere

Marie White paints scenes of the wonderful world of NXIVM. Here is a little showcase of her work. In the first in our series let us present Marie’s visions of the Vanguard.

Vanguard

Keith Raniere Conceptual Founder: Ethical Humanitarian Foundation, World Ethical Foundations Consortium, In Lak’ Ech

Creator: Rational Inquiry® Ultima® Human Essentials®

Founder: Executive Success Programs, Inc. NXIVM Corporation, Jness, A Cappella Innovations, Rainbow Cultural Garden

Scientist, mathematician, philosopher, entrepreneur, educator, inventor and author.

Keith Raniere has devoted his life to studying the human psychodynamic and developing new tools for human empowerment, expression and ethics.

Noted as one of the world’s top three problem solvers, Keith Raniere was honored in 1989 by the Guinness Book of World Records in the category of highest IQ. He has an estimated problem-solving rarity of one in 425,000,000 with respect to the general population.

He has intellectual patents pending in the areas of human potential and ethics, expression, voice and musical training, athletic performance, commerce, education and learning, information processing and human modeling. He also holds several technological patents on computer inventions and a sleep guidance system.

As an entrepreneur, Keith Raniere transformed a five-person organization into a corporation of nearly 400,000 in a mere two years. His company, Consumers’ Buyline, Inc., was responsible for an estimated one billion dollars in product and service sales in its second full year of business and was featured on the American Spotlight.

A millionaire at the age of thirty, Keith Raniere was worth $50 million only two years later.

In 1998, Keith Raniere founded Executive Success Programs, Inc. with Nancy Salzman, one of the world’s top trainers in the field of human potential.

The company advances human potential and ethics through personal and professional development programs, corporate trainings, and a comprehensive personal and professional coaching program.

At the heart of the company is Rational Inquiry®, Keith Raniere’s revolutionary patent-pending technology designed to enhance performance in virtually every field of human endeavor.

Keith Raniere’s vision for humanity and human potential led him to found various other companies in the following years.

Keith Raniere conceptualized the Ethical Humanitarian Foundation, a private, not-for-profit foundation supporting endeavors that promote embracing humanity, developing ethics, and moving humankind towards a more noble civilization.

He conceptualized the World Ethical Foundations Consortium (WEFC), a non-profit initiative dedicated to building a compassionate, ethical humanity.

Keith Raniere conceptualized In Lak’ Ech—a civil non-violence movement in Mexico—after having met with a group of concerned citizens native to that country. This movement seeks to transform the violence gripping the social fabric of Latin America through active, non-violent protest and compassion.

An unusually gifted individual, Mr. Raniere’s unique abilities were evident at a very early age.

He plays many musical instruments and taught himself to play piano at a concert level by age 12

Mr. Raniere is perhaps best known as the creator of Rational Inquiry™ – the transformational model at the center of Executive Success Programs’ trainings. Rational Inquiry™ is a science based on the belief that the more consistent an individual’s beliefs and behavior patterns are, the more successful they will be in everything they do.

The invention, which Mr. Raniere laid the groundwork for as a teenager, is considered by many to be one of most dramatic developments in the field of human potential today.

But despite his extraordinary talents and accomplishments, what often strikes people most about Mr. Raniere is how down to earth he is.

He has the unique ability to relate to virtually anyone, and is known by his friends as a prankster extraordinaire.





Presently Mr. Raniere resides in Tucson, Arizona and is known as federal prisoner #57005-177. He has reserved this number for the next 99 years.



