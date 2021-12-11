NXIVM News: Some Anonymous Plaintiffs Drop Out of NXIVM Suit; Nicki Clyne on Locals, Dr. Roberts Fundraising and Dr. Ike Compared to Raniere

Judge Eric R. Komitee, of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, is presiding over Edmondson, et al. v Raniere, et al.
In all candor, the et all on the defendants’ side is Clare and Sara Bronfman who have the deep pockets to pay some 80 plaintiffs, former NXIVM members who feel they were victimized.
Lead attorney for the plaintiffs, Neil Glazer, made a motion for a protective order seeking for 73 plaintiffs to proceed in the litigation using pseudonyms or first names only.
This is a different from the criminal case against NXICM where alleged victims were referred to by first names or nicknames, This is a civil suit where the plaintiffs are seeking money.
The deadline for the plaintiffs to make a submission in support of the motion for anonymity was due this week. Glazer seeks an extension to December 17.
He tells the court that his submission “will consist of a letter further discussing the applicable law governing protection of plaintiff identities and the sealing of court filings and how that law applies to the Plaintiffs’ individual circumstances, along with a substantial attorney declaration that will include non-public and highly sensitive individualized facts and circumstances for each Plaintiff supporting his or her request for some protection at this stage in the litigation.”
The declaration will “contain exhibits, many of which contain confidential information such as declarations and medical records that were provided by Plaintiffs to the government which filed them under seal in the criminal restitution proceeding,” Glazer wrote
In short, it is no picnic to be identified as a victim of NXIVM or DOS and that there is a lot of confidential material that must be provided which would embarrass and degrade individuals who are trying to move onward in their lives.
Apparently, some plaintiffs dropped out of the lawsuit and some will use their real names.
Glazer wrote, “after conducting an initial evaluation of each Plaintiff’s circumstances… we have obtained consent from a number of Plaintiffs to proceed using their full names, while several others have instructed us to withdraw them from the action.
“This reduces substantially the universe of Plaintiffs who continue to request protection. However, for each of the 73 Plaintiffs who were not fully identified in the First Amended Complaint, the work required to prepare the submission entails pouring over all our records for each one, consulting with them, searching the record in the criminal proceeding and searching widely on the internet for any mention of them, and evaluating all of those circumstances so that we can both provide clients with advice and present to the Court an accurate declaration that fully discloses all facts that we believe pertinent to the Court’s decision-making process.”
Judge Komitee has yet to rule on whether plaintiffs can sue for money anonymously.
Clyne on Locals
Nicki Clyne has a Locals account where she creates videos. Locals.com, is a creator crowdfunding site. You produce creative content and get followers to support you with money to help you continue your work.
Her page offers the following info:
Nicki Clyne
Politics • Writing • Culture
This is a space to share stories, thoughts, and ideas that the rest of the world can’t handle. Meet other free speech enthusiasts and talk about controversial or taboo topics with grown-ass adults.
Interested? Want to learn more about the community?
In her introductory video entitled “Welcome to my Locals!,” she writes, “After my life was decimated by a false media narrative (just Google NXIVM), I’ve come to realize that the only way to…”
Clyne has become interested in the American criminal justice system after watching her friend, lover, teacher, and master, Keith Raniere, get arrested, denied bail, tried, convicted, and sentenced to federal prison for 120 years.
In describing one of her Locals’ videos, she writes, “Four simple ways to improve the criminal justice system… tomorrow,” adding, “Criminal justice reform can seem vague and daunting, and it is, but there are simple ways we could improve the process that would make it more ethical, and make it more difficult for ambitious prosecutors to abuse power. I present four simple things that could be implemented without much effort in this video. I would love to know your thoughts around these ideas specifically, or if you have other ideas!”
Dr. Roberts Fundraising
Danielle Roberts has raised $6,000 for her lawyer to fight to get her medical license back. She is crowd funding here
Donations are coming slow. On Dec, 4, we reported she raised $925 via crowd funding. Today is December 11, and she has raised $75 more, making it an even $1000,
Her position on the loss of her medical license is here.
Dr. Roberts needs another $19,000 to pay her lawyer to pursue her appeal of the revocation of her license.
Even if you don’t agree that she was in the right to brand women or that it was the practice of medicine, perhaps you might consider that she was misled by her master, Keith Raniere, and the price she must pay is too high.
She did not have a single patient complain against her. No one said her medical services were anything but exemplary. Even New York State said she was hard working, conscientious, and had a great future. She only had one complainant, Sarah Edmondson, among the 17 or so women whom she branded.
Should she be denied her income and the love of her life – to practice medicine forever?
It is unlikely she will win the sympathy of the world for her ventures with Raniere, but perhaps she will win sympathy, as so many other women have, for being his victim. Only she still does not realize it.
Even with the loss of her career, she still marches on for Raniere.
It is an article, written by Lauren Anderson for CheatSheet.com. In it we learn that “Michael Showalter is the director of the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door. The show tells the true story of Isaac ‘Ike’ Herschkopf, a former psychiatrist who took advantage of his patient, Martin ‘Marty’ Markowitz, for nearly 30 years. According to Showalter, Herschkopf’s behavior is similar to NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere‘s.”
Paul Rudd plays Herschkopf, and Will Ferrell plays Markowitz. The two met in 1981, when Markowitz sought treatment for mental health.
According to the story, Dr. Herschkopf took advantage of Markowitz’s mental health for over 30 years.
‘The Shrink Next Door’ director says Ike Dr. Herschkopf is similar to Keith Raniere and NXIVM
“It’s just a very similar kind of thing of someone who’s in a weird place in their life,” Showalter said. “Maybe they had a breakup or they’re in between jobs and they’re not feeling happy in some way. They start going to this self-help program and [they say,] ‘Oh my god, this is great. Everybody’s so great.’”
Like the members of NXIVM, Dr. Herschkopf is portrayed as having preyed on Markowitz.
“It’s sort of like a cult,” Showalter said. “That’s what happens to Marty. He gets sucked in by Ike and by Ike’s confidence and enthusiasm, and charming qualities. But slowly, the relationship gets toxic without Marty understanding it.”
“By the time he realizes how deep in he is, it’s too late,” Showalter concluded. “All of his lifelines [had] been used up.”
The relationship between the real Manhattan psychiatrist Dr. Isaac Herschkopf and his patient Marty Markowitz served as the basis for a 2019 podcast.
Markowitz, the CEO of a fabric company, started seeing Dr. Herschkopf in 1981. Markowitz inherited a million-dollar fabric company from his father. He was 39; both of his parents had passed away and his fiancée left him.
Dr. Herschkopf claimst Markowitz was an adult human being who consented to everything that happened. Markowitz claims Dr. Herschkopf exerted mind control over his life for three decades.
Over 18 months, Dr. Herschkopf “very quietly … started pouring salt into my open wounds,” Markowitz claimed to The Times of Israel.
“[Herschkopf] had me write and notarize a letter to my sister saying, ‘Never call me again,’” Markowitz told the New York Post. He claimed Dr. Ike had him cut his sister out of family photos.
In 1984, Dr. Herschkopf persuaded Markowitz to create the Yaron Foundation, and leave his fortune to Dr. Herschkopf and his wife. A year later, the doctor convinced Markowitz to make him a joint signer on his $2.5 million Swiss bank account.
In 1986, he instructed Markowitz to purchase an adjoining house to the Southampton home he owned. Dr. Herschkopf took over the space. Markowitz moved into the guest quarters. When Dr. Herschkopf began throwing parties for his celebrity clientele at the house, the guests assumed Markowitz was the caretaker, not the owner.
In 1991, Markowitz amended his will to leave his estate to Dr. Herschkopf’s wife, giving Dr. Herschkopf power of attorney. But when Markowitz had a hernia operation in 2010. Dr. Herschkopf didn’t visit him. That’s when Markowitz woke up and when he got out of the hospital he cut Dr. Herschkopf and wife out of his will.
Markowitz then reported Herschkopf for malpractice. The Dept. of Health following the publicity brought charges against Herschkopf one month after the Shrink Next Door podcast aired in 2019. On April 13, 2021, Herschkopf was ordered to surrender his license to practice psychiatry for incompetence, exercising undue influence and moral unfitness.
Comments
“Even if you don’t agree that she was in the right to brand women or that it was the practice of medicine, perhaps you might consider that she was misled by her master”
In the right to brand women!? Brand them with KR’s initials without them knowing? Women who had been coerced and blackmailed? Women who were held down naked “like a sacrifice”, videoed, the file secretly sent off to Raniere?
No, she was not in the right. That’s not my opinion, that’s an absolute and obvious FACT. Moral relativism can only be stretched so far.
As for “misled”, that’s a feeble excuse. Roberts made her decisions and now must bear the consequences. She is, in Clyne’s words, a grown-ass woman. Roberts is neither a child nor feeble-minded. She is (or was) a professional. She bears full responsibility for permanently scarring people’s bodies without their full and informed consent, in furtherance of a sex cult and criminal enterprise.
So, of course, she lost her medical license. Her attempt to play the victim here is shameful and absurd. It is laughable. What is this argument that she was ‘misled’? An admission that she is just a silly girl apt to be ‘misled’ into something resembling criminal assault with a surgical instrument by any man who happens into her life? Then why should such a ‘silly girl’ have a license to practice medicine?
If Nicki Clyne isn’t able to get the legion of still existing Battlestar Galactica fans to support her, Danielle Roberts doesn’t stand a chance. Sci-fi fans usually will follow their favorite actors/characters (not always clear if they can tell difference) regardless of whatever is going on in real life. Suspect only way Roberts gets the money she needs is either land her a rich guy or start doing the Onlyfans/camming thing. Maybe win the lottery.
Nicki Clyne needs to get a better make-up artist and hair stylist. She was a never a head-turner and the years of decline have not been nice to her.
It is no wonder Keith cast her aside in favor of younger, prettier women years ago.
Former Osteopath Danielle Roberts deserves the consequences she faces.
That’s what “personal sovereignty” is all about.
The amount of money she’s raised is an indication of how many dumb-asses there are in the world.