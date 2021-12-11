NXIVM News: Some Anonymous Plaintiffs Drop Out of NXIVM Suit; Nicki Clyne on Locals, Dr. Roberts Fundraising and Dr. Ike Compared to Raniere

In all candor, the et all on the defendants’ side is Clare and Sara Bronfman who have the deep pockets to pay some 80 plaintiffs, former NXIVM members who feel they were victimized.

Judge Eric R. Komitee, of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, is presiding over Edmondson, et al. v Raniere, et al.

Lead attorney for the plaintiffs, Neil Glazer, made a motion for a protective order seeking for 73 plaintiffs to proceed in the litigation using pseudonyms or first names only.

This is a different from the criminal case against NXICM where alleged victims were referred to by first names or nicknames, This is a civil suit where the plaintiffs are seeking money.

The deadline for the plaintiffs to make a submission in support of the motion for anonymity was due this week. Glazer seeks an extension to December 17.

He tells the court that his submission “will consist of a letter further discussing the applicable law governing protection of plaintiff identities and the sealing of court filings and how that law applies to the Plaintiffs’ individual circumstances, along with a substantial attorney declaration that will include non-public and highly sensitive individualized facts and circumstances for each Plaintiff supporting his or her request for some protection at this stage in the litigation.”

The declaration will “contain exhibits, many of which contain confidential information such as declarations and medical records that were provided by Plaintiffs to the government which filed them under seal in the criminal restitution proceeding,” Glazer wrote

In short, it is no picnic to be identified as a victim of NXIVM or DOS and that there is a lot of confidential material that must be provided which would embarrass and degrade individuals who are trying to move onward in their lives.

Apparently, some plaintiffs dropped out of the lawsuit and some will use their real names.

Glazer wrote, “after conducting an initial evaluation of each Plaintiff’s circumstances… we have obtained consent from a number of Plaintiffs to proceed using their full names, while several others have instructed us to withdraw them from the action.

“This reduces substantially the universe of Plaintiffs who continue to request protection. However, for each of the 73 Plaintiffs who were not fully identified in the First Amended Complaint, the work required to prepare the submission entails pouring over all our records for each one, consulting with them, searching the record in the criminal proceeding and searching widely on the internet for any mention of them, and evaluating all of those circumstances so that we can both provide clients with advice and present to the Court an accurate declaration that fully discloses all facts that we believe pertinent to the Court’s decision-making process.”

Judge Komitee has yet to rule on whether plaintiffs can sue for money anonymously.