Guardian-Ad-Litem Ensures ‘Worst Interest of the Child’ But Best Payday for Family Court Lawyers

Now the cat is out of the bag.

Judge Thomas Moukawsher has admitted that Connecticut Family Court is corrupt as all hell, a stinking cesspool that exists only to serve bottom-feeding lawyers and mental health therapists who plunder parents’ assets in custody disputes.

No one who knows the facts can argue that Judge Moukawsher is not right.

The judge said Family Court “isn’t serving the public interest very well…. Cases haven’t moved quickly enough- glacially in some instances….. In some cases, over-analysis by costly experts and guardians-ad-litem has unfairly delayed cases from getting decided or has even financially broken the parties with enormous expenses. Judges traditionally don’t police this aspect of a case, so it has too often gotten out of hand…, Sometimes the lawyers tie up a case for years with frivolous motions, harassing discovery, and baseless accusations that divert the court in custody cases from where it should focus like a laser: on getting a decision about the best interests of the children.”

Yes, it is all about money and never about children. And topmost of that laser focus of making money for lawyers is the corrupt system of appointing a guardian-ad-litem, a lawyer who is supposed to represent the best interest of the child, but is nevertheless a lawyer, who makes more money, the greater the conflict.

Bottom line: Whenever possible give primary custody of the children to the worse parent and the better parent will fight to protect the child.

Bottom line: When one parent has the money, please him but keep the conflict going.

Bottom line: Do not ever settle conflicts quickly or you will piss off everyone in the racket.

Bottom line: Please the one who referred you to the case; they know how to keep the conflict going.

***

Journalist Keith Harmon Snow spent four months investigating corruption and trafficking of children and families in U.S. Family Courts. In 2014 he testified before the Connecticut Task Force to Study Legal Disputes Involving the Care & Custody of Minor Children. In 2015, he wrote The Worst Interests of the Child: The Trafficking of Children and Parents Through U.S. Family Courts

Here are some of his findings.

Pay particular attention to his points about the Guardians-ad-litem. [GAL]

Snow wrote, “The guardian ad litem serves a gatekeeper function placing lawyers in positions of power, manipulation and coercive control.”

“Corruption and judicial abuse is being perpetrated through GAL systems” and “unfounded accusations and outright lies–[are] leveled against the [protective parent] are repeated and perpetuated by other professionals… on and on — until the original false accusations [take] on lives of their own.”

He wrote, “The same names keep coming up as custody evaluators, psychologists and psychiatrists. The relationship between the GAL and custody evaluators is similar to the relationships between judges and attorneys. No attorney wants to anger or alienate a judge, because they want to win cases, and so, generally, they do not defend their clients too vigorously. Custody evaluators rely on guardians ad litem for recommendations and court appointments, and so they don’t in any way discourage or alienate these GAL lawyers. One hand washes the other, and lucrative contracts are awarded to the custody evaluators. The children do not matter.”

“Documents are packed with aberrant ‘facts’ fabricated by court-appointed professionals, twisted to fit the aberrant diagnoses that these court professionals relied on to perpetuate uncertainty, prolong their ‘professional’ client-patient relationships, by court order, enabling them to bill… hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

“Protective mothers in Connecticut have been slammed.”

“Connecticut courts conspire to assist GALs…. in abusing and denying the constitutional and human rights of protective mothers… GALs have quasi-judicial powers allowing them to commit procedural crimes and threaten protective parents — it’s not just moms — with sanctions that include reductions in visitation rights with their children. The decisions by these GALS have been rubber-stamped by the CT courts.”

GALs regularly make over $100,000 and sometimes as much as $300,000 in high conflict custody disputes.

Attorneys use their court position to favor contacts who would punish parents for trying to protect their children.

Most of the professionals… brought onto the case are court-appointed custody evaluators, and willing adversaries against the protective parent.

In the Connecticut Court system the biggest offenders [show] up in one judicial abuse case after another .

“The problem of violence and judicial abuse in Family Courts would not be possible without the support of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families. The DCF provides one of the portals through which massive U.S. Department of Health and Human Services funding is going. Like the judicial abuse, there are no serious checks and balances on the DCF system.”

Snow mentions among the most avaricious of the GALs, Jocelyn Hurwitz, of Cohen and Wolf., the GAL for Chris Ambrose.\, is among the topmost. She knows how to please the lawyers and mental health professionals who depend on high conflicts disputes for their livings.

Snow writes of another case where Hurwitz was the GAL: “Hurwitz did not present the evidence of Mr. Wilson’s destructive behavior to Dr. Robson or to the court, but instead kept it buried in her file. Hurwitz also did not correct Dr. Robson’s testimony or his report. The evidence supported the complaints that Mrs. Wilson’s two girls had made against their father.

“The decision by Judge Richard Burke is fraught with irregularities. GAL Jocelyn Hurwitz violated CT state laws by faxing a copy of the full custody decision to the officials at the school attended by the two children in Darien CT, prior to it being a final decision.”

“This scandal is one of the most important censored stories in our country today,” writes Lundy Bancroft, author of Why Does He Do That?: Inside the Minds of Angry and Controlling Men.

Garland Waller, the producer of No Way Out But One said, “I might not believe what Mr. Snow has written if I had not independently investigated two dozen cases… and found ample evidence of the precise dynamics [Snow] lays out…. It is a national scandal that family courts systematically fail to protect children from physical and/or sexual abuse by a predatory parent. What is equally scandalous is the silence of the mainstream media to cover the issue…”

The point is Family Court is about money — all about money. Only money. Family Court has no accountability and absolute control.

Most of the time, if there is money involved, and there is a protective parent and an abuser, the child is given to the abuser for this ensures the protective parent will keep on fighting and continue the billing cycle for the GAL, the attorneys and the mental health experts.

Judge Moukawsher said, “over-analysis by costly experts and guardians-ad-litem has unfairly delayed cases from getting decided or has even financially broken the parties with enormous expenses. Judges traditionally don’t police this aspect of a case, so it has too often gotten out of hand”

You bet judge. It is out of hand. Now it is time to reign these rascals in, cut them off and provide what truly is in the best interest of the children – which can never be a rapacious attorney dependent on billable hours.