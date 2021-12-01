NXIVM News: Raniere Looking for Civil Attorney, Former NXIVM Members May Offer Online Classes, Elliot Fights for Cancel Culture Victims

A lot of former NXIVM members speak to Susan Dones because everyone knows she is honest and fair. Apparently, some people reached out to her to tell her that three former NXIVM members – Dr. Danielle Roberts, Danielle Padilla and Sahajo Haertel – are planning to offer an online course.

Here is what Dones told me: “Dr. Daniel, Dani P. from Mexico and Sahajo from Germany, who was in DOS, are marketing a $3,000, nine-week course. It’s going to be done over the internet like a Zoom class. Someone called me about it. They are reaching out selling this course.”

One of my sources told me that a course is under consideration and that “It will not be a NXIVM course.”

From what I was able to gather, Dr. Roberts may be offering instruction on how to achieve superlative fitness, such as she herself has demonstrated in classes and outside the MDC in Brooklyn when followers of Keith Raniere gathered to dance and protest his conviction and prison conditions in general.

Haertel, a member of the Dossier Project, [as is Dr. Roberts], was, prior to becoming a member of NXIVM, a student of meditation and, according to a source, learned from the teachings of the late Bhagwan Rajneesh also known as Osho.

Haertel is also skilled as a fusion tribal belly dancer.

I was told that Padilla, who was a first-line DOS master, was well versed in NXIVM teachings. A source tells me she was a trainer in Ultima, which has a physical exercise component to it.

The fact that three women who once were members of NXIVM may be offering online courses does not necessarily mean it is connected to NXIVM or Raniere.

They may have good health and fitness, and meditation techniques to teach.

However, Dones warns, “Remember when they were selling the idea that DOS wasn’t a part of NXIVM and Keith wasn’t a part of DOS? … Everything comes back to Raniere [with these individuals].”

Speaking of Raniere

Suneel Chakravorty, who holds a power-of-attorney from Raniere, has filed a letter with Judge Eric Komitee stating that Raniere is trying to find an attorney to represent him in the civil matter of Edmondson et al v. Raniere et al.

Chakravorty wrote, “I am writing on behalf of defendant Keith Raniere, as his power of attorney, to respectfully inform you that he intends to retain counsel to defend him in this case, but unfortunately has not yet been able to do so. He has been in the SHU, or “solitary,” for the better part of the last four months and so has had little ability to communicate, even with his attorneys.

“Although there will be no attorney appearing for him in this week’s status hearing, I will request a transcript of the hearing and have Mr. Raniere’s criminal attorney send it to him, so he can remain as up to date as possible.

“Should this Court require proof of my Power of Attorney, I would be happy to submit it under seal and ex parte.”

Raniere was convicted of a number of felonies and was sentenced to 120 years in federal prison.

NXIVM Escapee Does YouTube Interview

A new YouTube.com video Kelly Thiel on surviving SEX TRAFFICKING cult NXIVM was aired this week On the Edge With Andrew Gold Podcast

Those following the NXIVM story will want to watch it.

Thiel is a speaker and consultant to families and organizations on the subject of “high-demand groups” and narcissistic personalities. She had a narrow escape from NXIVM. Kelly was a member of the Executive Success Program/NXIVM and she believes she was about to be recruited to join DOS.

Happily, someone showed her the Frank Report stories about DOS and she made her escape. See the video below from Starz’s Seduced.

Kelly’s involvement with NXIVM prompted her to study other high-demand groups and cults of personality like Bhagwan Shri Rajneesh (Osho) and Bikram Choudhury.

Kelly has spoken to the Young President’s Organization and the ASU Sandra Day O’Conner College of Law. Kelly is a graduate of the Homeopathic Academy of Southern California and is a certified Karuna Reiki Master Teacher. She lives in Southern California.

As seen on the docuseries “Seduced,” Thiel said, “I got a call from someone who said ‘Have you read the Frank Report?’

“And I said: ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ So she sent me a link, and she said, ‘Don’t let anyone know that I’m sending you this link.’ “And I started reading about collateral. And I thought: “Collateral?” ‘Oh my God, is this what they were asking me to come into?’”

Thiel promptly left NXIVM.

kellythiel.com

Elliot Seeks Help to Protect Victims of Cancel Culture

Marc Elliot Has Video on Website That Shows Him With and Without Tourette’s

Marc Elliot has a website that includes videos of him before and after having Tourette’s Syndrome, something he believes he was helped cured of by the teachings of Keith Raniere and Nancy Salaman.

That website is MarcElliot.com

Elliot objects to the way Raniere has been treated by the criminal justice system. He is also suing Lions Gate and Starz TV for the way they portrayed him in the docuseries “Seduced“.

He writes, “In a world where a single post or comment can travel the globe in an instant, any individual or company can go from a Saint to the Devil in a tweet of a second, with no warning or defense. With never ending news cycles, click bait and a world quick to judge, taking a stance of treating the “outed,” “the cancelled,” the “disliked” or the “hated” with caution and compassion is becoming increasingly non-existent. Even worse it can now be a danger to one’s own reputation. My mission is to change that by inspiring human decency, kindness and critical thinking in a world that desperately needs it. Using my own experience of prejudice from living with Tourette’s Syndrome for 20 years and more recently standing for the due process of my friends in the infamous company NXIVM, I remind audiences how little we know about each other’s lives and the power we hold over other people’s livelihoods with such technology at our fingertips. I challenge and inspire audience members to find the courage to treat those we don’t understand, don’t agree with, don’t like or even hate with kindness and afford them due process in media and the justice system. ”

Among the most hated that Elliot stands for fairness and justice for are…

the “cancelled” – me too’d men the accused anti maskers anti vaxers the arrested Trump Biden LGBT people minorities left wingers right wingers someone who said the “wrong” thing someone who wore the “wrong” thing Keith Raniere NXIVM [insert who’s next]

​He writes that he wants people of courage to help protect Raniere’s rights.

“I’m looking for influencers, celebrities and journalists who have the courage to stand for Keith Raniere’s constitutional rights no matter how ‘evil’ they think he might be. His case is so polarizing and the violations of his rights are so obvious when looked at, it is the perfect opportunity for someone to discover if they believe in true due process. It’s time we make standing for due process popular, no matter how unpopular a citizen might be or how grave a crime they might have committed. Why? So if one day you ever find yourself on the other end of hate or a tweet that turns the world on you, others are there to stand for you.”

Correction: Nancy May Go to Danbury Not Waterbury

I previously wrote, erroneously, that Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis agreed to recommend that Nancy Salzman “serve time in the low or minimum security Waterbury, Connecticut prison.”

One of our commenters, N. Novak, amusingly wrote, “While any time spent in Waterbury can often feel like the equivalent of incarceration – even amongst the unconvicted – there is currently no federal lockup in The Brass City. One must travel down I-84 to Danbury – The Hat City – to find a federal facility.”

That’s right. The good judge mercifully offered Nancy his blessings on being assigned to FCI DANBURY.

Danbury is a low-security federal correctional institution (FCI) with an adjacent low-security satellite prison and a minimum security satellite camp.

It houses male and female “offenders” but not together. As of recent reports, there are 1,092 total Inmates. Some 892 inmates are at the FCI and 82 inmates at the Camp and 118 Inmates at the FSL F.