Frank Allegra for Slate recently wrote of a celebrity who had a brush with NXIVM.

He is John Wilson, star of HBO’s docuseries, How To With John Wilson, a comedy television docuseries that premiered on October 23, 2020. About a month later, HBO renewed the series for a second season which premiered on November 26, 2021

The series is about Wilson’s life, with Wilson narrating.

Allegra interviews Wilson and during the interview we learn of Wilson’s brush with NXIVM.

While we only hear your voice narrating each episode, you do have a team of writers. But how does the writing process actually work, knowing that you are filming so much, and then you have to whittle all that footage down into a story? How much of that footage is actually written into the script, and how much of the story comes together through editing?

Allegra talks about episode #2 “How To Appreciate Wine”

Allegra: In terms of unique, amazing tangents, episode two has a great one: You tell a story about an acapella convention you went to, and totally ruined, in college, which you discovered was hosted by Keith Raniere, a.k.a. the founder of NXIVM. How did you decide to fit in such an amazingly weird anecdote into the show, especially since it’s one in which none of the characters in it are people you’re interviewing on-screen?

Wilson: I resisted it at first, because I was really embarrassed about the acapella stuff. I thought that I could go the rest of my life without really ever acknowledging it. We had the NXIVM story on the back burner in the first season, but we felt like NXIVM fever hadn’t really hit yet, and not really many people knew who Keith was at the time—or so I thought. When the second season came around, that’s when I thought it was finally time to deploy this anecdote because people were familiar with him. I had spent the past decade in shame, almost, having had to apologize and being told that I was wrong for having caused a scene at this acapella event. Then as all the tabloids started to pick up the story [of the NXIVM cult], I began to feel more and more vindicated. I finally felt like it was clear who was the hero and … I mean, maybe I’m not the hero, but who the villain was in this story. It was so cathartic to finally be able to just put it on screen.

I was like, “I’m sure HBO is so happy. This is almost direct promo for the next season of The Vow.”

Oh yeah, exactly. … We tried to talk to Mark Vicente, because he was the video guy, and we assumed he would have all the footage from that event, and we tried to just work within the HBO family to get it. But I guess the only footage that exists, that I think is still on the internet, I just had to pull it directly from Allison Mack’s YouTube channel, which, it’s still on there.

A number of people criticized the a cappella concerts of Keith Raniere starting back in 2007 for its rather obvious promotion of NXIVM and Raniere. It seems it was more about promoting him than the genre of music. Deke Sharon was one of the most prominent critics. Wilson was another, apparently.

Make NXIVM Great Again Hats Available.

Get them while supplies last…

Nicki Clyne is selling Make NXIVM Great Again baseball caps. The cost is $25.

The advertisement goes: "Because NXIVM was great. And the narrative is a psyop."

The caps are:

We know that “Make America Great Again” was, as readers know, Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, used in his successful 2016 presidential campaign. Older readers may recall that Ronald Reagan used the slogan, “Let’s Make America Great Again” in his successful 1980 presidential campaign. Bill Clinton used the phrase in speeches during his successful 1992 presidential campaign and again in a radio commercial aired for his wife Hillary Clinton in her unsuccessful 2008 presidential primary campaign.

One can easily purchase Make America Great Again baseball caps.

Here is one being offered for $12.99, about half of what Make NXIVM Great Again caps cost.

We also know that the slogan “Make America Great Again” has been shortened to MAGA.

But how does one pronounce the acronym for Make NXIVM great again… MNGA?

One of our readers said, “It’s rather unfortunate that the shortened version of Nicki’s cap will be pronounced like this word in the UK… ‘Minger’

Minger is defined as an ugly person, especially a woman.

In Sicily, where Raniere’s and my ancestors came from, we have the slang word, Minga, sometimes spelled Mynga.

This slang word is believed to be derived from the Italian verb mingere which means “to urinate”. The English rough equivalent of Minga is “Holy Shit!,” or “Damn!” or “Fuck” as an expressive word for a derogatory or odd surprise.

To use in a sentence, “Minga, they’re selling Make NXIVM Great Again baseball caps? Minga, who the hell is going to wear them?”

Dr. Roberts on the Hellacious Claims in Civil Lawsuit

Danielle Roberts, DO, MS is seeking pro bono counsel in the civil lawsuit of Sarah Edmondson, et. al versus Keith Raniere et.al.

Roberts is one of 11 defendants.

She wrote to wrote to Judge Eric R. Komltee that she wants the lawsuit dismissed against her.

The claims in the lawsuit, Roberts said, “assert the existence of an enterprise or criminal organization with the intent to harm in order to fit a RICO charge that has no basis. To my knowledge, no such thing existed. All the endeavors I was involved in or had knowledge of were created with the intent to help people and did so in significant and measurable ways.

“Therefore, the hellaclous claims made from this faulty assumption would need to be completely reexamined. Anything I participated in was done with positive intent and between consenting adults for intentional and mindful reasons. I deny any participation in any of the charges or contribution to any damage the plaintiffs are claiming they experienced.”

Math Problem

This comes from a reader:

Word Problem

“If Nicki and Suneel leave NYC at 8 AM and head east towards Phoenix at 80 mph and stop every two hours for 15 minutes to buy gas and Ring Dings, how many years will it be before their Vanguard finishes his prison sentence?”

This math problem is somewhat beyond my skills, although I would guess the correct answer is “whenever the Good Lord decides to take him”.

Happily I know one of the top three problem solvers in the world, with a problem solving rarity of one in 425 million, according to a study he himself wrote. His name is Keith Raniere.

MK10ART’s painting of Keith Alan Raniere in a place where he is likely to spend the rest of his life.

Viva Executive Success!