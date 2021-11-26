NXIVM: Nancy’s Wedding Photo; Mack’s Thanksgiving Meal; Clyne, US Rep. Tenny Tweet About Justice

People change. And that’s a good thing.

Nancy Salzman started out as a lovely little bouncing baby girl. She grew up, according to a letter to the judge by her mother, to be a very caring little daughter. She grew up to be a nurse. And in a then-fairy tale world, the pretty nurse married a doctor. She had two daughters. Then darkness came and she divorced. But love bloomed a second time and she married again. Then she found her calling and became an inspirational speaker. Then sadness visited again and she divorced a second time.

But destiny brought her together with Keith Raniere, a man who said he was the smartest in the world, and they launched Executive Success Program, where she became second only to Raniere and was designated as Prefect.

After 20 years of success, she was arrested as part of the NXIVM prosecution. She spent a year subject to house arrest before taking a plea deal on a single racketeering conspiracy charge. She spent another two years awaiting sentencing. During the time leading up to her arrest she contracted breast cancer and had double radical mastectomies. It was a cruel irony, for she was known to have taught that the mind can cure diseases and that bad thinking can cause such illnesses as breast cancer. She has done a lot of suffering and now repudiates her former mentor, Raniere. At one time she believed every word that issued from his lips. For instance, according to a source who was there at the time, she once believed him when he said that in her past life she was a Jew persecuted by Nazis and then later, Raniere changed this story to reveal that in her past life she was Adolf Hitler.

She is to report in January for prison where she is to serve, with time off for good behavior, about three years. The judge agreed to recommend that she serve time in the low or minimum security Waterbury, Connecticut prison.

It is up to the Bureau of Prisons to make the final designation.

Thanks to the good offices of one of our readers we were provided with a little glimpse of the past. We have Nancy’s wedding photo and the story of her lovely wedding.

Yes, people change. She will be less around 70 when she emerges from prison and one hopes she can find the rest of her life in better, happier surroundings than she has experienced these last few years. Perhaps she might even find love and success again and hope too- like perhaps the hope she felt when the photo above was taken.

Thanksgiving for Allison Mack

The American Thanksgiving Day dinner is meant to be sumptuous, a symbol of the good harvest completed. In the USA, they harvest prisoners, and so, perhaps to mollify the public, the published Thanksgiving Day menus sounds a little more appetizing than the meal actually is. TMZ was good enough to identify several celebrity prisoners’ published holiday meals. Our friend, Allison Mack’s Thanksgiving Day meal was also revealed. Mack is serving a 36 month sentence at FCI Dublin for racketeering conspiracy. She was a vegetarian while in NXIVM, as almost all of its members were. It is not known if she now eats meat. This is her first Thanksgiving in custody. Roasted turkey with pan gravy, country ham mashed potatoes or baked potato, candied sweet potatoes, cornbread stuffing, steamed green beans, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, dinner roll pie The meal served to inmates at Dublin:

Nicki Tweets Congressmember Retweets

We’re all connected, it seems.

On Nov. 19, 2021, Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz in Kenosha, Wis. on the fateful night of Aug. 25, 2020, following protests after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Following the acquittal of Rittenhouse, Nicki Clyne, 38, tweeted “While the Rittenhouse verdict is a win for justice, we must remember that most are not fortunate enough to have a judge and jury who care for constitutional rights. Many are wasting away in prison, forgotten by society,”

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, 60, who represents New York’s 22nd congressional district, which covers a large part Central New York, extending from the east end of Lake Ontario to the Pennsylvania border, and includes Utica, Rome and Binghamton, quoted Clyne on Rittenhouse and tweeted, “As a lawyer for over 30 years, I have learned that there is little justice in the justice system for these reasons.”

There was a minor distraction on Twitter criticizing the congresswoman for quoting Clyne, who has supported Keith Raniere, a man almost universally despised and rightfully so. But the real issue is precisely what Tenny tweeted: “there is little justice in the justice system.”

People who fall prey to the system are treated like chattel, like commodities, not humans. The presumption of guilt weighs down a defendant from the moment of arrest or indictment. Few can survive an accusation. This emboldens police and prosecutors who know that the mere arrest is almost as good as a conviction.

That prosecutors are promoted based on conviction stats and not justice is helping to fuel the system.

Few can defend themselves, so most take plea deals and trials are disappearing. The fact that Clyne supported Raniere is irrelevant to hers or Tenny’s point. There is little justice in the justice system. And that’s why America has the highest incarceration rates in the world.

I do not believe it is because Americans are worse than other people. I believe we have given too much power to prosecutors, who go unchecked and police, and because we have lost the understanding of the importance of the rights and power of the jury to judge the facts and the law and the conduct of the prosecution.