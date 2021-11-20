NXIVM News – Raniere Out of SHU, Clyne Tells Story, Porter Won’t Attend Hearing, Salzman Sells Property to Pay Fine

November 20, 2021
Vanguard [Keith Raniere] and Prefect [Nancy Salzman] during a happier time, when the two were working in tandem to teach the world a new visionary method of critical thinking they called Rational Inquiry. But for the irrational pecker of the founder, and a cauterizing pen, they might be still doing so today,
Raniere Out of SHU

Keith Raniere resides behind the fences at USP Tucson.

Keith Raniere is finally out of the SHU. After more than 100 days in a small cell for 23 hours per day at USP Tucson, he has been returned to one of the cell blocks where he joins other inmates.  The timing of his release was just days after his supplemental brief was filed with the US Court of Appeals, 2nd Circuit.

It is not known if any of the inmates missed the celebrated Vanguard or if he missed them. Sadly he was in the SHU during the entirety of Vanguard Week the annual 10 day celebration of his nativity.

A source familiar with Tucson said that Raniere may get to work in the kitchen preparing food.

Dr. Porter Changes Mind

On November 11, 2021, civil defendant Brandon B. Porter in the lawsuit Edmondson v. Raniere wrote to Judge Eric R. Komitee asking to attend the next status conference remotely based on hardship.

He wrote, “The next Status Conference is scheduled for November 30, 2021. I am asking if I may attend the Status Conference remotely via teleconference or by videoconference. I live in central Iowa and travel to the court will incur substantial expense in time and money for
me and my family. I can share with you my current finances if necessary. This suit significantly contributed to the difficulty I experience finding and keeping gainful employment and financially supporting my family.”

Three days later, Porter wrote again to the judge, “I am writing to Withdraw my request…  to participate in the November 30, 2021 Status Conference remotely. Upon further evaluation, I noticed that the planned Status Conference was a follow up. I am not represented by an attorney and do not think I will be able to contribute to the legal opinions about how to move forward in this case. I will enter my response to the complaint when it is due.”

Porter’s plight is lamentable. It was another of the long list of formerly successful people who followed the teachings of the man who created Executive Success Programs.

He was a medical doctor and highly regarded. He lost his license after complaints arose over his human fright experiments. He went from a six figure income to nearly zero and because of his notoriety is having a hard time finding work. He sells term life insurance.

Dr, Porter with a photo of Vanguard

Clyne Begins Series on NXIVM

She writes on the website Locals  on “Politics • Writing • Culture,” adding, “This is a space to share stories, thoughts, and ideas that the rest of the world can’t handle. Meet other free speech enthusiasts and talk about controversial or taboo topics with grown-ass adults. Interested? Want to learn more about the community?”
She has written a number of articles and/or videos that people can access, such as
  1. Flight fiasco turned social experiment
  2. I’m not one to shy away from a challenge
  3. Quality, yes, but also quantity 🙂
  4. How I got into acting
  5. NXIVM vanity plate FTW!.
  6. The true story behind people dancing outside a prison
  7. Why I’m loving “The Morning Show”
  8. Some thoughts on victims, victimhood, and victim…
  9. What is NXIVM?
You can also sign up to support her work by making a monthly or one time contribution, which will permit you to view some material not available to the general public.
One of her recent offerings is How I got involved with ESP/NXIVM

She writes:

“My journey with NXIVM and ESP is complex and spans more than 15 years, but I figured I might as well start at the beginning and share how I got involved in the first place. A lot of people like to look for weakness or desperation when it comes to people who join organizations that promise personal growth. I think there are a lot of reasons people might seek out programs that provide insight and tools for greater success, and none of them are good or bad. However, an individual’s motivations will certainly inform their experience and may make them more susceptible to internalizing teachings in a dogmatic rather than informative way. Perhaps part of the reason I have the perspective I do is I never thought there was only one answer. I’ve always appreciated and sought out different perspectives and ways of understanding the human condition. I did find NXIVM to offer a highly advanced and effective education that helped me tremendously, more than anything I’d experienced before or since, but I never thought it was the right path for everybody. I’ll speak more about that, but first here’s the story of how I got involved and what I had going on in my life when I was first introduced to the program.”

To learn more and follow Clyne click here

Nancy Salzman to Sell Knox Woods Property to Pay Fine

Nancy Salzman, the former Prefect of NXIVM, has asked Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis to allow her to sell one of the properties she posted as security for her bail. He has agreed.

 Brandon Porter, Nancy Salzman and Marc Elliot as seen on STARZ’s Docuseries Seduced.

Her attorney wrote “to request a modification of Ms. Salzman’s bail package removing the property located at 115 Grenadier Drive, Half Moon, New York. Ms. Salzman seeks the removal of that property because she hopes to sell it in order to fulfill her obligation to pay the fine of $150,000.00 imposed as part of her sentence….  She has found a potential buyer for the property and would like to sell it and pay her fine before she begins to serve her sentence in January.”

Judge Garaufis granted the request and it seems another of the many properties in Knox Woods once in the control of NXIVM adherents will soon be in stranger’s hands.

If I recall correctly this property was once the residence of Ivy Nevares, who spoke so eloquently, painting a heartbreaking picture of the suffering she endured at Keith Raniere’s and Nancy Salzman’s hands at their respective sentencings.

A lower condo on Grenadier is all that was afforded to Ivy Nevares.

Nancy was once the queen of NXIVM. She earned in the six figures with a $40,000 per year budget for clothes and first class travel to teach eager and adoring students was part of her regular work.  She was adored by hundreds of students; her birthday celebrated with great éclat and the deference given to the great lady of NXIVM was second only to the great Vanguard himself.

Now, at age 66, she readies herself for prison.  As Porter sells life insurance for a multilevel marketing company and the Vanguard prepares prison meals for other sex offenders.

Viva Executive Success!

