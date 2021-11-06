Claviger: Alleged Tampering of Cami Photos Is Irrelevant; Raniere Will Still Serve Life on Other Crimes of Conviction

November 6, 2021
MK10ART's painting of Keith Alan Raniere in a place where he is likely to spend the rest of his life.
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

By K.R. Claviger

Legal Correspondent for the Frank Report

An issue that keeps getting overlooked is the fact that the Cami pictures that were supposedly tampered with only concern three (3) of the sixteen (16) predicate acts that were part of the RICO count.

The trial jury found that the prosecution “Proved” that Keith had committed all 16 of those predicate acts.

The three acts which concerned Camila were

  1. Sexual Exploitation of a Child (November 2, 2005)
  2. Sexual Exploitation of a Child (November 24, 2005)
  3. Possession of Child Pornography.
Marie White’s painting of Keith Raniere: In addition to adjudicating Keith to be guilty of all seven charges, the jury  found that the prosecution “Proved” that he committed all sixteen predicate acts.

Even if the findings of the jury on those three predicate acts concerning Cami were thrown out, there would still be plenty of “Proved” predicate acts to support the RICO charge.

In addition, it’s important to remember that, in addition to the RICO charge, Keith was found guilty of committing six other crimes that had nothing to do with the pictures of Camila, that were part of the second superseding indictment.

Keith and Allison Mack were each charged with seven (7) felony crimes: Racketeering Conspiracy, Racketeering, Forced Labor Conspiracy, Wire Fraud Conspiracy, Sex Trafficking Conspiracy, Sex Trafficking (Nicole), and Attempted Sex Trafficking (Jay).

Keith’s sentences for those six other crimes total 100 years.

Given the facts of this case, I do not believe that a second Rule 33 Motion will be successful. Many people forget that Keith already tried this gambit once – and was shot down.

The biggest problem with the new proposed Rule 33 motion is that all the alleged “tampered evidence” had been turned over to the defense team well before the trial – which means that Keith’s lawyers had plenty of time to hire experts to identify any issues with it. An exacerbating factor is that it was Keith’s defense team that insisted on starting the trial on its scheduled date even after the second superseding indictment was issued.

So, even if Keith’s new lawyer could prove that one or more pictures of Camila had been altered – which I still doubt can be done – it is extremely unlikely that Judge Garaufis will grant Keith a new trial.

Nor do I think that the Second Circuit will overrule Judge Garaufis’ determination on the matter.

Nevertheless, I am looking forward to reading the reports of the three experts who have concluded that there was evidence tampering with respect to the alleged underage photos of Cami.

 

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts

K.R. Claviger

1 Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us!

  • “An exacerbating factor is that it was Keith’s defense team that insisted on starting the trial on its scheduled date”

    I had forgotten about that. Yeah, I doubt this issue of alleged evidence tampering will even get to the starting gate. It’s not new evidence. It’s not grounds for appeal. His lawyers seemed to dismiss the idea of FBI “tampering” as a non-starter and now he’s playing musical chairs looking for one who will take the idea seriously.

    It’s an amateurish defense. “I have no idea where the drugs / gun / knife came from. The cops must’ve planted it”. It’s a desperate last ditch ploy and it’s supremely unimaginative.

    At Raniere’s trial, his defense had no case. Aside from cross examining prosecution witnesses, and a bit of nitpicking, and quoting Winston Churchill (?) in their opening statement, they had nothing at all. It was really quite remarkable.

    Raniere’s appeal seems even more hopeless. Even weaker and more desperate. No wonder his lawyers keep abandoning him.

    Reply

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He was credited in the Starz docuseries, 'Seduced,' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato has appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which was ironic since many credit Parlato as being one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083

Archives

Connect