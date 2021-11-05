Heidi: Cami Was Raniere’s Achilles Heel

November 5, 2021
By Heidi Hutchinson

Frank was right about Cami’s pics and testimony being the critical turning point in Keith’s case from the get-go!

Frank even ‘predicted’ [in personal conversations with me back in 2018] that the evidence of Cami’s underage, sex-slave grooming at 13 and rape at age 15, would be Keith & Co.’s ultimate undoing.

Frank said that all the other defendants holding out through 2019, would roll on Keith when and if Cami and her story – or any of the more recent, underage evidence, like proof on the ‘baby Jane’ GBD stories, for example – ever emerged.

I believe Keith and Co. knew this too, and prepared for the eventuality long ago… possibly down to eliminating and tampering with statutory rape victims, witnesses and, certainly, evidence.

The late Gina Hutchinson was 15 when Keith Raniere, then 23, began a relationship with her. Her death was ruled a suicide, but it remains unclear why police did not examine the scene of her death more carefully.   

Why Keith left those Cami pics in Albany on his personal hard drive is mind-boggling… but if the ‘tampering’ cover-up scheme was already well in the works before his unexpected arrest in Mexico…

In any case, I am personally very grateful to the FBI and DOJ investigators who discovered the hard evidence on the statutory rapes – whether buried in millions of gigabytes of pictorial data or handed over to them in some mutilated manner by a Suneel type, or both. … As the pussy pic plot thickens.

I’m also very grateful to Cami, herself, along with her sister, Dani – who was held hostage and tortured for two years by the cult leaders, before being set loose to possibly die without ID and little cash across the Mexican border – for their tremendous courage in, ultimately, both coming forward. Despite some hardcore, I’m sure, intimidation and opposition against them doing so. They’re awesome and I hope their whole family is healing well.

Gotta give Frank some cred where due. He always knew the underage, child molestations were Keith’s true, Achilles heel.

Keith Alan Raniere liked them young. And it was his undoing,

 


Heidi Hutchinson

