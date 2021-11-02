Halloween Brought Lots of Raniere Costumes Out — With the Spooks and Goblins – Both Boys and Girls!

November 2, 2021
Halloween came and went this year, as it always does.  It’s about the night, the darkness, and wild winds —rustling through the trees, and unseen cats and smoke coming out of chimneys, autumn leaves and candles lit and pumpkins plump to herald the harvest and trick or treat.
It is an ancient holiday, the end of the summer light, the beginning of the darkness of winter. It is the night the spirits come to play.
Among these were friendly spirits, donning the costume of one of Frank Report’s favorite spirits. People, and more than a few, were dressed up this Halloween in Keith Raniere costumes. Most of them donning the Raniere volleyball look.

Volleyball does not figure into Keith Raniere’s future.

Keith Raniere played a mean game of volleyball.
Lauren Salzman and Keith Raniere on the volleyball court.
Raniere is the role model for all student athletes

Here are our top 10 Keith Raniere costumes

https://twitter.com/captdope/status/1322633504618766336/photo/1

Here is one fine dude showing off his excellent Raniere costume. But I think he may be laying on the beard a little thick. I am not sure who the other dude is supposed to be — maybe Mark Vicente… ?

This dude has got the face down pretty well.

Let’s give some props to Danielle, a pioneer in women’s rights — one of the first women to dress up as Raniere.

She’s got the look down.

Danielle really captured the gentle gaze of the noble Vanguard as he peers the heavens for a sign that will help humanity.

But, alas, it so tough for women to break through the glass ceiling in the Raniere impersonation business.
Danielle Baskin wrote, “Also my Executive Success Program look. Not wearing this costume outside. It is actually too scary.”

I’m not sure which one is Keith and which one Robby Hoffman. That’s how good this gal does Raniere.

Come on dude, don’t you think you laid the beard on a little too heavy?

This gent has captured the raw animal movement of Raniere. Kudos.

While Emma Ruth Wilson writes, “Happy Halloween I’m Keith Raniere off to play some midnight volleyball,” she is not quite persuasive as the Vanguard.

No comment is needed here. Just fantastic.

This guy has the face down pretty well – but the wrong outfit. In all the years Raniere’s clothes magically appeared never once did they ever appear tie dyed.

 

\

Joanna Basille has brought the animal kingdom into the act, writing “The scariest costume this Halloween? Keith Raniere.”

I get it, but isn’t this something we should alert the local SPCA about?

This gent is near the top of the great Keith Raniere impersonators.

Of course everyone was amused when Nick Jonas played Keith Raniere on Saturday Night Live.

Nick Jonas as Keith Raniere
\

 

But our top prize for the best Raniere costume goes to Zoë Ligon

Here is Zoe when she is not impersonating Raniere.
Here is Zoe when she is impersonating Raniere… In fact some say she has better legs than Raniere.
Here is Zoe when she slipped out of that uncomfortable Raniere costume.
Zoe seems to do better as a DOS slave than as the grandmaster. She prefers it that way.
If women can impersonate Raniere, he can impersonate a woman.  In fact he once dressed up for Halloween as a woman.
He is on the right – and Pam Cafritz is on the left.
But Raniere’s favorite Halloween costume was the one he donned a few years back at Nancy Salzman’s party.

Graphic Image Ahead

This is not an authentic picture. This is an artist rendering of an actual costume Keith Raniere wore at a Halloween Party at Nancy Salzman’s house where he flirted with a teenage girl, concerning her father who witnesses it, according to court documents.
Finally the one look that nobody dared, and nobody could equal this Halloween – or at any other time – is the Hairy Beast Raniere costume. For sheer animal charisma it cannot be equaled and now it is seen why there were so few men in NXIVM. They paled in comparison to this he man of masculine magnetism.
This photo of Keith Alan Raniere was used as an exhibit at his trial.
Meantime while others play him, the real Vanguard sits in USP Tucson….
Keith Raniere resides behind the fences at USP Tucson.
Viva Executive Success!

