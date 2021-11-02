Halloween Brought Lots of Raniere Costumes Out — With the Spooks and Goblins – Both Boys and Girls!

Volleyball does not figure into Keith Raniere’s future.
Here are our top 10 Keith Raniere costumes
Here is one fine dude showing off his excellent Raniere costume. But I think he may be laying on the beard a little thick. I am not sure who the other dude is supposed to be — maybe Mark Vicente… ?
This dude has got the face down pretty well.
Let’s give some props to Danielle, a pioneer in women’s rights — one of the first women to dress up as Raniere.
She’s got the look down.
Danielle really captured the gentle gaze of the noble Vanguard as he peers the heavens for a sign that will help humanity.
I’m not sure which one is Keith and which one Robby Hoffman. That’s how good this gal does Raniere.
Come on dude, don’t you think you laid the beard on a little too heavy?
This gent has captured the raw animal movement of Raniere. Kudos.
While Emma Ruth Wilson writes, “Happy Halloween I’m Keith Raniere off to play some midnight volleyball,” she is not quite persuasive as the Vanguard.
No comment is needed here. Just fantastic.
This guy has the face down pretty well – but the wrong outfit. In all the years Raniere’s clothes magically appeared never once did they ever appear tie dyed.
Joanna Basille has brought the animal kingdom into the act, writing “The scariest costume this Halloween? Keith Raniere.”
I get it, but isn’t this something we should alert the local SPCA about?
This gent is near the top of the great Keith Raniere impersonators.
Of course everyone was amused when Nick Jonas played Keith Raniere on Saturday Night Live.
But our top prize for the best Raniere costume goes to Zoë Ligon
