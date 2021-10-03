Is He Brainwashed? Guest View: ‘I Don’t Buy Suneel Wants the Truth About Raniere’

Here is a guest view in response to Suneel Explains Quest to Investigate FBI Tampering and Defend Raniere – It Was ‘the Lie’

By Joey

Dear Suneel;

It’s a bit unsettling that you use your own emotions to describe your first experience in a courtroom. Only to observe, that you were disappointed that people were emotional; emotions that seemed “exaggerated” to you.

An “awful” lot of tears you say.

Are you saying that your emotions on that day are more valid than the ones who testified? You hear an FBI agent tell lies, and you were triggered to think, “this case stinks.”

But the many emotional, testimonies didn’t trigger the same thoughts?

Suneel, I have a theory: The fact that every time you get the chance, you start explaining your connection to Keith, while, at the same time, you disconnect yourself from him or the case, is a façade.

Because of the restrictions, Keith is not able to communicate directly with, lets say, the remaining dos ladies. And that’s where you come in. I think that’s why you make those claims about your connection with Keith. I think you are presented as the innocent outsider. Another one who is “willing” to look at this case from all sides. Wanting to “discuss” all possible angles this case has.

Keith has been convicted for over a year now. How many victims have you talked to about their experiences? When are you going to share your findings?

A lot of what you say makes no sense. You say: the crimes of the government are more important than the crimes of one man. I agree.

But if I was in your shoes, my first priority wouldn’t be looking at the accuser. But at the accused, I’m publicly going to defend.

I have to be damn sure, he is NOT what others claim he is. Especially in this case.

At the end, we are left with your promise of you investigating Keith Raniere and the promise you will publish the things you find. Good or evil.

But here is the catch: You will publish everything that you merit, is suitable for publication. That’s the same “game” the DOS women play. They claim they want to engage. But what follows is the disclaimer that tells you that, to get a normal answer to a normal question you have to be: honest, respectful, ask meaningful questions etc. etc.

In other words: you are welcome to engage, but first you are being measured, by their standards.

You do, however, also promise, that you will display every lie the government came up with in this case. And you made it your mission to take this task upon you, not only for Keith, but for all Americans.

The man who can’t acknowledge the suffering of his former NXIVM compadres, is now on a quest to save all Americans from the lying government.

Somehow, I’m not buying it. Does that surprise you?

Some, like the writer of this post believes that Suneel Chakravorty’s belief is akin to the following: “My paramount object in this struggle is to save Keith Raniere, and is not either to save or to destroy justice. If I could free Raniere without exposing FBI tampering, I would do it, and if I could save Raniere by exposing FBI tampering, I would do it; and if I could free Raniere by exposing some FBI tampering and leaving others alone I would also do that. What I do about justice and FBI tampering, I do because I believe it helps to save the Vanguard.

