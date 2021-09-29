Nancy Salzman Blames Frank Report for Redactions on Sentencing Memo

First she blamed Keith Raniere. Now Nancy Salzman is blaming me. Not for all her woes in life — that was the fault of the devil Raniere, who made her do every crime she committed over 20 years of working with him.
Salzman is blaming me for writing about NXIVM-related topics and people involved in supporting it, accusing me of trying to ruin them.
It is for this very reason that she chose to redact every one of her letters of support from friends, family and NXIVM associates that were submitted to Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis as part of her sentencing memorandum.
Nancy does not want Frank Report to find out who wrote the letters or what was written in them.
Her attorney, Robert Soloway [pictured above], wrote, “Frank Report weaponizes statements made in support of the Nxivm defendants, and exists for virtually no purpose other than to damage the reputation and fortunes of remaining ‘loyalists.’”
Salzman filed her sentencing memorandum under seal on September 1st, without following court procedures which includes getting the judge’s permission to file documents under seal.
On September 5, I wrote to Judge Garaufis “Nancy Salzman will be the fifth defendant to be sentenced in this case – the others being, in chronological order, Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman. With regard to each of those other sentencings, the defendant’s Sentencing Memorandum – or, with respect to Clare Bronfman, her Response to the government’s Sentencing Memorandum – was filed openly on PACER and available for review by the respective victims of those defendants and the general public.”
The following day, Judge Garaufis ordered her attorneys to make the memorandum public by noon the next day, September 7th.
Her attorneys, in compliance with the order, filed her sentencing memorandum publicly, redacting portions of it, including all of her letters of support.
On September 8th, Salzman was sentenced to 42 months in prison and was ordered to report to prison in January.
On September 20th, the judge directed that Salzman explain her “legal justification” for redacting sections of her sentencing memorandum.
On September 27th, her attorney, Robert Solloway, filed the explanation, blaming it on me.
He wrote in part:
“Generally, the defense redactions [for Salzman] are based upon the privacy rights of the innocent third parties who have come forward to support Ms. Salzman, but who wish their support to remain outside the public domain to prevent injury to their commercial interests and livelihoods, and to also avoid vexatious publicity and public scorn if their statements become public.
“We seek to maintain the sealing of both the content of the letters submitted, and the identities of the authors. Should the Court, however, deny our application for complete redaction of the exhibits, we submit under cover of a separate sealed letter to be filed contemporaneously with the instant filing, as Exhibit 1, redacted versions of each supporting letter with highlighting to enable the Court to visualize those sections we seek to redact for the purpose only of protecting the identity of each writer, if not the content.
“Exhibit G to our submission we respectfully submit should remain entirely under seal, because any portion of its content will reveal the identity of the letter writer. In support of continued sealing, we rely upon judicial principles which endorse the protection of privacy rights of innocent third parties who came forward in support of Ms. Salzman, but who would suffer avoidable injury were their statements and identities revealed.
“Founded on such principles, we urge that the three categories of letters presented — family members, close friends, and Nxivm associates — are all subject to complete sealing…
“In this case, many of those who wrote letters on behalf of Ms. Salzman did so fearfully, not because of any reluctance whatsoever to support her, but because of the scandalous, hurtful uses to which their sentiments, if made public, would likely be put.
“As this Court is aware, the Frank Report weaponizes statements made in support of the Nxivm defendants, and exists for virtually no purpose other than to damage the reputation and fortunes of remaining ‘loyalists.’
“Revealing the identities and supportive views memorialized in letters to the Court will add little to the record that has not already been stated publicly by the Court and counsel, and will potentially result in harm to those whose aim was to furnish the Court with firsthand information about Ms. Salzman to facilitate a fully informed sentencing proceeding.
“Revealing the content of the letters and names of such individuals will likely have a chilling effect on those who wish to assist other defendants and courts in future high-profile cases.”
Soloway also mentions that a portion of the redactions concern Salzman’s medical condition, writing:
“As to Ms. Salzman’s privacy rights in her own medical conditions, this is information traditionally considered private. While her need for medical care has been publicly discussed in general as a §3553 [sentencing] factor, medical details have been kept private through redaction. Such details in no way affect any portion of the public, much less a substantial portion.”
The question at hand is “Does a defendant and her supporters have the right to privacy for their letters to a judge in sentencing?”
This may be an interesting question for the judge, as he weighs the constitutional prohibition against secret trials, with its inherent right to inspect and copy public records, versus any extraordinary circumstances justifying restrictions of public access.
Will there be a Frank Report precedent?
In her daughter, Lauren Salzman’s sentencing memorandum, she redacted the names of the letter writers but most of the content was not redacted. This passed muster with the same judge.
In a future post, I will address, the three-part conclusory allegation made by Salzman’s attorney about Frank Report.
a bunch of cowards who won’t put their names on their beliefs
I think this shows why it can be important to have clear guidelines into how victims and involved actors will be treated on Frank Report. How
Frank Report started sharing the sketches of Cami and Daniela. The judge had requested they not be share and other news papers respected that. Frank Report decided to NOT respect that and started posting sketches of the sisters.
It is unpredictable to know what rank report will respect and not respect. That can bring trouble to individuals and I think Nancy is right that it was better for the letters to not be made public.
Will Frank Report stop bullying women?
One thing I found interesting: Frank Report did NOT share sketches of the other victims that testified in Keith’s trial. Frank did not share sketches of Laura Junco’s daughter either.
Why are the Mexican victims not given the same treatment as the white women victims? Why does frank report respect the privacy of Laura junco’s daughter but not Daniela and Cami? Is it because they have less power and are people of color?
Frank Report is unpredictable in who it will support and whose privacy will suddenly be violated.
I agree with nancy;s decision. Despite considering Nancy an evil person
Good comment and insfight, mexican lady. I always enjoy reading what you have to say.
Re Nancy’s Letters:
The Frank Report has not “weaponized” any of the letters. If anything, Frank has handled the letters for the NXIVM defendants with “kid gloves” and deference.
Frank has not attacked a single letter writer.
Yeah Nancy over-reacted.
Nothing against Frank, but I doubt he has the number of eyeballs to make her efforts worthwhile when compare to risking a Streisand Effect that the redaction could have potentially caused. I don’t think it did in this case because the star attractions (Keith and pretty famous blonde) are sentenced so the press has moved on but still a risky move.
Would he had reported on all the letters anyway? Yeah probably but I doubt he would have got nearly as good cannon fodder from it if she had not tried to play dodgeball. It would have just come and gone in a few articles. Instead she provided fuel for around half dozen or more, gave impression she was hiding things, and generally just annoyed her judge on the eve of her sentencing (no I don’t think this had any effect on her sentencing) to ultimately accomplish nothing.
When your actions reach the point where its all really for an audience of one (the judge), don’t pay attention to the hecklers in the back (Frank Report and its readers). Its just dumb.
“As this Court is aware, the Frank Report weaponizes statements made in support of the Nxivm defendants, and exists for virtually no purpose other than to damage the reputation and fortunes of remaining ‘loyalists.’
How dare you!
Frank is wonderfully insightful, honest and intelligent.
He has that old-time private detective vibe…Frank is Steely Dan level cool.
IF…and that’s a pretty big IF, Frank did ‘weaponize’ stuff…He’d be awesome and righteous in his doing so. Ha!
They’re grasping (@) even the shortest of misaligned straws.
Frank, did you have much ‘facetime’ with the ‘Prefect’?
Though Keith invented Face time, according to his lawsuit against Microsoft and AT&T, somehow we never face time’s. But we spent time face to face – at her house, at her office and at a restaurant. I considered Nancy to be completely under Raniere who would do anything he told her to do.
Nicki and Suneel (at least) should give Frank copies of their support letters for Nancy. They both profess to believe deeply in standing up publicly for the worst of humanity. And Frank admires Nicki “bravely” standing loudly and visibly by her “beliefs” however misguided they may be.
Surely, they will provide Frank (who has so generously hosted them here on his blog) unredacted copies of their support letters for Nancy Salzman.
“exists for virtually no purpose other than to damage the reputation and fortunes of remaining ‘loyalists” I disagree with this statement. But, isn’t there a lot of truth to the rest of it?
Frank wants the court system to be fair. Shouldn’t people be able to write letters of support without risking the backlash? Or rather, shouldn’t someone be able to solicit letters of support without putting the letter writer in peril? I vote for a Frank Report precedent.
I know I’m the resident Nancy lover, but I even had these feelings when Keith was struggling to get any support from his dead-enders.
I mean this sincerely.
Flip it around. Ask yourself: What is the harm in setting that precedent? Should ALL plaintiffs be treated exactly the same? Does the public have a right to know in what manner a judge was possibly influenced regarding a sentence? Do the victims? The lawyers? Is their right to know more or less important than the privacy of the letter writers? What if the letters are factually untrue? And so forth. You get the drift.
I know you can think of better questions (and their answers) whenever I question these things I like to look at everybody’s role and point of view. Especially those that oppose my own.
Sometimes my opinion changes. Often it does not but I am more informed. There are factors I may not have considered.
It also is beneficial to ask an expert in that field. – good thing there’s one on FR.
KAR, can you weigh in, please?
I don’t think that Frank is suggesting that the names of the letter-writers be revealed. What he is saying is that the content of their letters be made public so that if they contain misinformation – or, as is more likely with respect to Nancy Salzman, outright lies – people can respond to that. And I agree with him 100% on that.
As for those people who have filed “Victim Impact Statements”, the general rule is that the prosecution will only agree to make their letters public is if the author agrees with that request. In my experience, the vast majority of people who write such letters/statements will readily agree to such a request.
So her own attorney categorizes people who would speak up in letters positively on Salzman’s behalf as loyalists?
Loyal to whom? Loyal to what?
I thought Nancy repudiated vanguard?
Good point
Well, isn’t that rich!! She’s now run out of people to blame, or not,,,,,