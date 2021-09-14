Guest View: Robert Kennedy Jr. Is a Hero of the Human Race, the Greatest of the Kennedy Clan

By Fred

Robert F Kennedy Jr. is a hero of the human race and by far the most significant and greatest of all the Kennedy clan.

For the last few months, I’ve had Robert Dallek’s biography of John F Kennedy, “An Unfinished Life”, by my bedside, i read a few pages every morning. I’ve read the whole book through at least three times. Right now, I’m going through the whole Cuban missile crisis, again.

What is clear is the absolutely appalling crap, useless, stupid, arrogant, self-serving and blind advice that JFK got from the military and the CIA — like, the Bay of Pigs invasion is going to be a cinch, it will set off a revolution over the whole island of Cuba in a day. Yeah, like the Afghans you trained and spent 2 trillion dollars funding, would actually stand up to the Taliban for a whole day.

Garbage, garbage, garbage, that’s all you get from these idiots in the military and the CIA and the State Department. Complete dolts and idiots. No one ever seems to learn a thing.

Go and look at RFK Jr’s history, how he was anti-mercury, not anti-fish, and then discovered that there was mercury in the vaccines, and finally realized that all these people who came up to him after a talk on mercury, to tell him of the terrible afflictions that hit their kids within hours of being vaccinated, were trying to tell him something significant … so he began to listen.

Now: Robert F Kennedy Jr is behind a recent colossal, mind-boggling court victory over the Federal Communications Commission, ruling that the FCC’s refusal to consider any changes to their 1996 regulations on radiation safety guidelines ignored the vast amount of evidence of harm from wireless technology:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/chd-wins-case-fcc-safety-guidelines-5g-wireless/

You open up any laptop, tablet, PC, any cell phone, any router, any wifi-enabled camera, any device you can name, the radar in your automobile, and you’ll find a circuit board or chip inside it stamped “FCC”. This means that it can be sold and complies with FCC “safety” regulations. The only licensing Elon Musk needed for launching his thousands of 5G satellites, was FCC permission.

This is for every device sold in just about the whole world, remember. I went to the Acer dealer and got the wireless card ripped out of my laptop, and when I saw the FCC logo on the circuit board, I knew they had the right one.

Now, just imagine what will happen, when it’s suddenly ruled: that FCC stamp means nothing, these devices are dangerous, they should be withdrawn and properly tested for safety.

You literally can NOT imagine such a world. It cannot happen. They will kill billions of you, before that will happen. Everything, literally everything in the modern world, hinges on the FCC being untouchable. Hitting Dr. Anthony Fauci is small fry, baby stuff, compared to taking on the FCC.

You can go and read the Harvard study that found that the FCC was the most captured agency in the entire swamp. This is the real monster.

So stop for one second, and consider just what an absolute hero to the human race is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This guy has a rocky personal history, sure, which he’s very honest about. It’s a family tradition. But I’ll repeat: for me, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is head and shoulders the greatest by far of the entire formidable Kennedy clan. One day — and I really thank Frank Report for drawing attention to his work — Americans will come to realise what a true champion they have, especially for their children. A very, very, very brave man indeed.

