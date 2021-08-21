Guest View: Nancy Salzman Is No Saint: She Committed Insurance Fraud Prior to Meeting Raniere

This is a guest view from an individual who has chosen to remain anonymous who appears to know a little something about Nancy Salzman. The writer refers to Salzman as “Nurse Nancy.”

By A Person Acutely Aware of Nancy Salzman

Nurse Nancy was never licensed as a professional therapist.

When she was billing insurance companies as a therapist, she did so under someone else who was an LSCW in her office.

This is called INSURANCE FRAUD.

That is why it was so easy for Nancy Salzman to break the law for and with Keith Raniere.

She was already a criminal before meeting Keith Raniere.

When the bills went into the mail, add MAIL FRAUD to the list of her pre-Vanguard crimes.

When two criminals meet and plan a self-help program that is based on NLP and hypnosis, do you think it won’t have criminal elements planted into it?

Two shifters working together to squeeze out as much value from their unknowing participants, it was a well-laid plan from the very start.

Nancy Salzman is going to play total victim to the Judge as she has to her closest friends.

Who’s gonna buy it? Hopefully, not the Judge.

She’s been talking to every ex-NXIVM member she runs into in the Albany area breaking her at-home confinement agreement with the Court.

She now makes more money doing her EMs than ever before.

She has not changed or reformed her life like her daughter, not one ounce.

She didn’t help the prosecution with any information.

Let’s hope the judge locks her ass up for at least as long if not more than Clare Bronfman.

Keith Raniere could have never gotten away with what he did without the help of Nancy Salzman.

He could have never gotten to the Bronfmans’ money without Nancy Salzman’s help.

He could have never started NXIVM without Nancy’s kept it going without her.

Salzman was the workhorse while he slept and had sex — and kept the women in line for him.

Salzman needs to go to prison. She has done nothing to clean up her act while on home arrest. She continued to do the same thing she did in NXIVM plus blame Keith Raniere for what she did.

She was older than anyone in a leadership position. She had $500,000++ in shoeboxes in her attic. No one does that with “Legal” money. A safe, ya ok maybe, but not $500,000 maybe $10,000.

We all know that was cash from Mexico.

Was it legally brought across the border? Not really. It was brought over to commit crimes of money laundering and tax evasion.

Have those crimes even been charged against Salzman yet? Would these be NDNY charges?

