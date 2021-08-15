Does Music Need Ben Myers’ ‘Diversity and Equality’ Virtue Signaling? How About His Coming Clean on Computer Trespass Case?

While he did not disclose he was NXIVM’s former IT director, Ben Myers, when writing to Judge Nicholas Garaufis, seeking leniency for his sister-in-law, Lauren Salzman, wrote something curious.
You would think he would have disclosed he was a longtime member of NXIVM, maybe even an unindicted coconspirator in a racketeering enterprise, since he played fast and loose with his IT skills to help Keith Raniere indict several of his enemies.
Yet he chose to omit that fact, and instead sought to distinguish his present employment with a veneer of righteousness.
He wrote to the judge that he is “lead product manager and senior software engineer for a company focused on increasing equality and diversity in professional opportunities in music.”
Is there a lack of equality and diversity in professional opportunities in music?
In music, the artist controls.
If a guitarist, sound engineer, or agent is employed, this is most often based on merit and largely the choice of the artist, especially today when streaming dominates the music industry.
In the day when Nat King Cole was president of Capitol Records, back in the 1960s, music was sold on vinyl records giving corporations, run largely by white men, control of much of the professional opportunities, since they manufactured and distributed recordings.
The old industry is gone, 95 percent savaged by streaming music. The physical product is gone.
Lack of diversity?
I googled “top musical artists.” This came up at the top of the page.
Of 10 photos –six are women, three are black men and one is a white man.
Here are recent ads on Apple Music.
The US has these approximate percentages:
White 60.%
Black 14%
Hispanic 19%.
51% female;
49 percent male.
In the Apple ads above, 16 of 45 people in them are black men – 40 percent – as opposed to 7 percent of the US population.
Rolling Stone magazine lists top-selling artists. Of the top 15 streamers, 10 are black men, one is a white man. There are two white women, one black woman.
Drake
Billie Eilish
Taylor Swift
Doja Cat
The Weeknd
Juice Wrld
Olivia Rodrigo
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Kanye West
Pop Smoke
Morgan Wallen
Lil Baby
Bad Bunny
Polo G
J. Cole
Add Comment