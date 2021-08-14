Remaining DOS Women Make Statement About DOS Masters’ Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman Sentencing

Public Statement After Recent Sentencings
The Dossier Project was formed when a group of women came together to honor the truth of their experience in DOS, and address the lies and mischaracterizations about DOS in the media. Since the story broke in October 2017, the narrative has morphed from salacious exaggeration to complete and utter fiction.
The effects have been devastating; not just for us, but for those who have suffered at the hands of a corrupt justice system and prosecutors who care more about winning than truth and justice.
Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years. Allison Mack was sentenced to three years. And Lauren Salzman received no prison time. How are these discrepancies possible given the seriousness of the charges? To those of us who were there when DOS existed, who witnessed what actually happened, the answer is clear: the entire case and the whole media sensation is a sham.
The government and media claim things about DOS that make a mockery of women’s empowerment and gender equality. They assert that women are not the decision makers in their own lives and should not be held responsible for their own choices. The freedom to make lifestyle choices, whether unconventional, radical, or otherwise, is one of the foundational tenets of living in a free society. Yet, our experience tells a very different story.
For those of us who engaged in proffer sessions with the government, the prosecutors made it clear there would be severe consequences for not conforming to their narrative, which made DOS out to be abusive and criminal. Some of our friends complied to avoid prosecution, or to end the persistent harassment by the media. You might say they are victims, but not of NXIVM or DOS. They are victims of a culture that punishes anything outside the norm, threatens those who don’t conform, and ultimately rewards victimhood above personal responsibility.
Despite facing threats on multiple fronts, we will not be silenced or bullied into adopting a fantasy that promotes the infantilization of women and destroys the principle of due process.
We are consistently attacked for our views and told by onlookers what our experience was and how we should feel about it. However, we firmly believe that, even if we were to find out we’re wrong about the fundamental nature of DOS or Keith Raniere’s intentions, there is no need and no place for hate when it comes to seeking truth, pursuing justice, and living in a civilized society.
Over the course of nearly two decades, there were over 17,000 people who participated in the NXIVM community and who were positive about their experience. Many of these people have been terrorized by the government, the media, and opportunists looking for attention and financial gains. The public has largely celebrated and glorified this witch hunt. We believe it is wrong to treat any member of society with such prejudice and condemnation, no matter the accusation or association.
We encourage everyone to investigate the truth and entertain the reality that the government and media may not be motivated by honor, but instead by politics and profit. Agree or disagree with our choices, but stand with us for truth and justice. Our shared future and individual liberty depends on it.
***
The Dossier Project consists of Nicki Clyne, Linda Chung, Leah Mottishaw, Danielle Roberts, Michele Hatchette, Sahajo Haertel, Samantha Le Baron and Angelica Hinojos.
23 Comments
I would like to remind Nicki and her DOS comrades to start preparing for Keith Raniere’s 61st birthday on Thursday, August 26, because preparing for a 10-day birthday party of this magnitude in these times of Corona restrictions requires thorough preparation and organizational skills, not to mention lots of money. How many guests are expected and have registered? Again at the old familiar location or perhaps in Tucson, Arizona?
Can we assume that Nicki Clyne knows to focus on the really important things?
Nicki Clyne
@nickiclyne
·
9 h
Back in the city. Did I miss the memo about no one wearing a bra anymore?
Roberta Glass True Crime Report
Lauren Salzman’s Extraordinary Sentencing Hearing
Premiere on 07.08.2021
https://youtu.be/Dklq6Ra31BM
Lauren Salzman came to the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse on July 28, 2021 to be sentenced for her racketeering crimes that she performed as a member of the NXIVM cult. Roberta Glass was there in the courtroom for the most extraordinary sentencing hearing.
The Roberta Glass True Crime Report is produced by Ati Abdo MacDonald
Introduction by Tuesday Money of the Elephant Lounge podcast.
Roberta would like to thank her Patreon supporters.
Anybody check Suneel’s Twitter account recently? It seems that most of his (and all of his NXIVM related) tweets are gone. Could this be a good sign?
I get that these women had positive experiences in DOS. I guess it is a tragic aspect of life. You can do wonderful good things all of your life. And then spend 10 minutes raping a 15-year-old and suddenly everyone forgets about all the good you’ve done and you are forever defined by one thing.
Yeah, sure. How often is it that you hear that people do good things all their life and then do a heinous act like premeditated murder or rape a child? You don’t accidentally or mistakenly do those things.
They were more than likely never that good of a person.
“The government and media claim things about DOS that make a mockery of women’s empowerment and gender equality”
What was goin on in DOS was a mockery of woman’s empowerment.
The suffragettes would turn in their graves.
“The government and media claim things about DOS that make a mockery of women’s empowerment and gender equality. They assert that women are not the decision-makers in their own lives and should not be held responsible for their own choices.”
Are they saying here that Lauren and Allison should have received harsher sentences?
Because they also say: “Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years. Allison Mack was sentenced to three years. And Lauren Salzman received no prison time. How are these discrepancies possible given the seriousness of the charges? “
At least the DOS woman and Frank agree 100% that the current justice system is severely flawed.
What a load of whining. They’ve got an opinion of their DOS/NXIVM experience and others have a differing opinion. Big deal, so what. Frankly, I think giving yourself over as a “slave” to make progress on your own goals has to be one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard.
Did I make the stupid mistake of allowing Raniere into my life – I sure did. And when I saw through my own naivety and through his lies, I left. Yes, plenty of people may think me a fool for falling for his crap in the first place. Big deal, so what? Put on your big girl panties and quit whining, ladies. The “victims of the media” dance you’re doing is pathetic.
Are all of their statements vague ramblings with no point?
These women are cowards. When all the stakes were high, when they could lose their freedom, they did and said nothing. They were silent. Now they are speaking out. But they are not risking anything. Their freedom is not at stake. When it was, they were silent. When they could be deported or sent to prison for decades, they said nothing. They are cowards. Sure, now anyone can speak out. Nothing is at risk. They are not thought-leaders. They are not independent thinkers. They are not bad-ass women fighting against the establishment. They are cowards.
They are cowards.
Their logic also has a lot of flaws. They mix fact with fiction to confuse audiences and this gains supporters through the confusion of seeing some truth in what they are saying.
They talk about women’s empowerment yet fail to recognize the value of another woman’s work. In several of their videos, they call Nicole, the sex victim, an “entitled woman” for asking to get paid for her work. They really don’t see that women deserve to be paid for their labor.
That was why NXVIM had so many women who were slaves: they worked their asses off and received less than living wages (despite having funding from a billionaire). These remaining DOS women have been trained to not appreciate the labor of other women. They think women who ask to receive at least minimum wage to be “entitled”.
Their logic is flawed and they truly do not see it.
Simply said: The remaining DOS women are cowards with flawed logic.
So…More of the same tripe that the 8 DOS slaves constantly whine. “Poor us. We are so wrongly maligned”. How predictable. And boring. Everyone is so mean and wrong. Except us.
Why do these die-hard DOS slaves care so very, very much what anyone else thinks about their pee-pee photographing, diet-obsessed, misogynistic, cult? Move on!
These DOS slaves are really hanging onto their 15 minutes. Talk about making victimhood your whole identity. Being victims is the DOS 8’s entire world. Who are they – if they are not Keith Raniere’s misunderstood “fuck toy slaves”?
No one, really.
Lord, are these DOS slaves tedious. And this statement is barely about Allison or Lauren. It is a glancing, perfunctory commentary, which is utilized mostly to make it all about themselves. And their perceived victimhood. And Keith. Poor Keith Raniere. Boo hoo. Again.
This is not a robust show of support for their, “sorority sisters” (and Nicki’s ex wife).
It is mostly about themselves. Again! And it is way too little, too late about Lauren and Allison.
Compared to the DOS slaves’ massive effort for years on Keith’s behalf – this tiny blip is so laughably weak.
Grade: F for failure.
The women of The DOSsier Project are forgetting that “there are no ultimate victims so…(they’ll)…choose not to be a victim.” Keith Raniere and these women love playing the victim card and have been acting like martyrs, but the fact is when push came to shove they couldn’t stand strong to their beliefs and speak on behalf of Raniere and their “friends.” It’s so hypocritical!
100% agree, Anonymous.
When push came to shove, the remaining DOS women were silent. They are cowards. They are speaking out now that they have nothing to lose. Even the Manson girls spoke out and risked themselves more for Manson than they ever did for Keith.
Keith can’t even run a cult right and is second-best in everything…lol
You’re right. It is surprising that there is hardly any mention about Allison being her wife. The remaining DOS women hate women. They only care about their master Keith
It should be noted that this “statement” is a rephrasing of previous statements from this site and specifically Clyne about DOS and NXIVM. At this point, I suspect the site is only run by Clyne and that the rest have bailed on it.
It should also be noted that the group has never directly addressed the moral stance on a few key things in no particular order:
1) Branding
2) Master/Slave dynamic that is not the same as BDSM even though it borrowed the terminology
3) Hiding who was actually in charge of DOS from many members of DOS
4) The weight control program
5) The demands to provide sexual gratification
6) The demands for collateral
Probably missing a few. Seems like a pretty important place to start if trying to “defend” against incorrect information and this is the information that is out there. Of course, when performing spin, as these ladies are, you are supposed to ignore the giant stinking steaming pile of shit in the room and instead point to the pee stain in the corner, which is effectively what this statement is.
“For those of us who engaged in proffer sessions with the government, the prosecutors made it clear there would be severe consequences for not conforming to their narrative” The Dossier Project
This is the narrative that Nicki and her friends will use to rebuild NXIVM.
I vote they all take the personal responsibility route and maybe take a peek at those photos their younger member has pre-scar age that he sent to those “experts.”
Oh, wait that is ok in your world so let’s face the wider facts. Either you live in society or you fall outside it. If you do not pay taxes and follow the law, then you cannot live like a grifter or free in life. You, therefore, live in the wider world which as Darwin put it translates to “survival of the fittest.”
Lons etc. kill or be killed every single day as do every other species on the planet to survive. You can’t have it both ways or claim to be a victim of the safer option as you end up serving a long prison sentence for taking the piss out of all your contemporaries in society who pay taxes and live by the rules and still enjoy life
I think it’s great these human beings continue to find the strength and the courage to speak out against this dehumanizing onslaught.
I support them.
Alanzo
They are “dehumanizing” themselves by repeating themselves incessantly, deflecting, or simply ignoring direct questions, and being condescending to the public. They’ve made themselves into a stereotype. Not individual people. They’re the moral of the story: Don’t join a cult or this is the zombie you’ll become…Leftovers that a cult chewed up and spit out.
Alanzo-
Now you support the NXIVM cult?
WTF
Alanzo. How can you support women who refuse to “take in the data” that they are on the wrong side of history? They fucked up and can’t admit it. They lied to the women they enrolled into DOS and won’t even take responsibility for that. They have admitted that they didn’t think the women would figure out it was KRs initials. What is wrong with you ?? Have you had therapy since leaving Scientology ?
If “The government and media claim things (…) that make a mockery of women’s empowerment and gender equality”, Raniere et al did it first (!).