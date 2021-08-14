Remaining DOS Women Make Statement About DOS Masters’ Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman Sentencing

The Dossier Project has issued a statement about the sentencing of two first line Masters, Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman.

Mack received a sentence of 36 months and Salzman got probation for their crimes of conviction — racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.

Here is their statement:

The Dossier Project was formed when a group of women came together to honor the truth of their experience in DOS, and address the lies and mischaracterizations about DOS in the media. Since the story broke in October 2017, the narrative has morphed from salacious exaggeration to complete and utter fiction.

The effects have been devastating; not just for us, but for those who have suffered at the hands of a corrupt justice system and prosecutors who care more about winning than truth and justice.

Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years. Allison Mack was sentenced to three years. And Lauren Salzman received no prison time. How are these discrepancies possible given the seriousness of the charges? To those of us who were there when DOS existed, who witnessed what actually happened, the answer is clear: the entire case and the whole media sensation is a sham.

The government and media claim things about DOS that make a mockery of women’s empowerment and gender equality. They assert that women are not the decision makers in their own lives and should not be held responsible for their own choices. The freedom to make lifestyle choices, whether unconventional, radical, or otherwise, is one of the foundational tenets of living in a free society. Yet, our experience tells a very different story.

For those of us who engaged in proffer sessions with the government, the prosecutors made it clear there would be severe consequences for not conforming to their narrative, which made DOS out to be abusive and criminal. Some of our friends complied to avoid prosecution, or to end the persistent harassment by the media. You might say they are victims, but not of NXIVM or DOS. They are victims of a culture that punishes anything outside the norm, threatens those who don’t conform, and ultimately rewards victimhood above personal responsibility.

Despite facing threats on multiple fronts, we will not be silenced or bullied into adopting a fantasy that promotes the infantilization of women and destroys the principle of due process.

We are consistently attacked for our views and told by onlookers what our experience was and how we should feel about it. However, we firmly believe that, even if we were to find out we’re wrong about the fundamental nature of DOS or Keith Raniere’s intentions, there is no need and no place for hate when it comes to seeking truth, pursuing justice, and living in a civilized society.

Over the course of nearly two decades, there were over 17,000 people who participated in the NXIVM community and who were positive about their experience. Many of these people have been terrorized by the government, the media, and opportunists looking for attention and financial gains. The public has largely celebrated and glorified this witch hunt. We believe it is wrong to treat any member of society with such prejudice and condemnation, no matter the accusation or association.

We encourage everyone to investigate the truth and entertain the reality that the government and media may not be motivated by honor, but instead by politics and profit. Agree or disagree with our choices, but stand with us for truth and justice. Our shared future and individual liberty depends on it.