Michelle Salzman’s Letter for Leniency With Judge — I Put My Beautiful Sister on a Pedestal and Emulated Her Care for Other People

Lauren Salzman’s younger sister, MIchelle, also filed a letter with the court asking for leniency from Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on her sisters’ sentencing.

Like Lauren, Michelle was recruited into NXIVM by her mother, joining from almost the start of the group in the late 1990’s Somehow, Michelle did not wind up in the harem of Keith Raniere and married another NXIVM member, Ben Myers. She did not rank anywhere nearly as high as Lauren in NXIVM, working in the admin office.

By Michelle Salzman

Dear Honorable Judge Garaufis,

I am writing on behalf of my sister Lauren in order to help speak to her character and to urge leniency in her sentencing. I am well aware of the charges presented, though it is still rather difficult for me to wrap my mind around the entire case.

Growing up, I have always looked up to my sister, I would even say I put her on a pedestal. It is hard to summarize all of the beautiful aspects too.

I have always tried to emulate her care for people, her intelligence, and her absurd humor.

I’ve always been so proud to be Lauren’s sister in school, amongst our friends, in ESP, and now. She has always been a well respected teacher, and someone many have looked up to.

I believe the way she was respected amongst so many and sought after for guidance speaks very highly of her as a person.

I believe she was very badly taken advantage of by a cruel man who wanted to control all aspects of her life. He formed a relationship with her straight after she graduated from college as a vulnerable, and highly impressionable young girl. Although I saw the pain she was in, I did not know what I was looking at and could not have fully understood everything until now.

Because she was so wanting to do good in the world and for people, and with a mistaken sense of loyalty to someone who did not have her best interest in mind, she was led to make some mistakes. I think it is very clear in looking at her actions, she was trying to do good and be seen as a good person, and a good follower.

Unfortunately, that vulnerability was used against her with ultimate cruelty.

Over the past year and a half, I have witnessed a complete transformation in Lauren. Not only has she deeply disavowed Mr. Raniere, she has dedicated her time to find a completely new career. She has used her time to educate herself, to find employment, and to study. She is using her love and care towards animals in the sweetest way. I believe she will make very good contributions towards the community of the animal world and her choice do so is truly kind and honorable.

In conclusion, I believe my sister Lauren is on an exceedingly solid path towards a respectable, quiet life.

Thank you for your time and consideration, I hope I have helped give you a clear view of the beautiful person my sister is.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





