Exclusive Report – From USP Tucson on Raniere – ‘He Has a Tan’

Keith Raniere is serving his fourth year of a 120-year prison sentence at the US Penitentiary in Tucson Az. His release date is June 2120.

It took us months, but Frank Report finally has a reliable source in Tucson to give us updates on Raniere.

We learned Raniere has something in Tucson that he did not have during the three years he spent in Brooklyn at the Metropolitan Detention Center – access to the outdoors. Apparently, he is availing himself of the outdoor yard since our source tells us Raniere has a tan.

We also learned that he appears in good shape, looking fit, and is clean-shaven with somewhat shaggy, mid-length hair.

He does not appear to be dying his hair and the now 60-year-old is greying fairly fast.

We were told that there is a high percent vaccination rate at USP Tucson. We do not know if Keith has been vaccinated Keith has had COVID 19 – which he apparently contracted on his way to Tucson.

He has a rough or graveling voice we hear, which may be an effect of his bout with COVID.

Keith Raniere has been assigned to a unit. He is not in protective custody or isolation.

He can leave his cell by day and go out to wander and mingle in his unit. He has not had any problems with anyone we know of.

He keeps mostly to himself, we are told.

Tucson is a sex offender and max security prison designed to be safer than other maximum-security prisons where sex offenders are often targeted by other prisoners. It is estimated that more than 60-percent of inmates at USP Tucson are convicted sex offenders, which Raniere is also.

Raniere walks for hours every day, mostly around the unit. He walks alone. Our source says he walks about four hours daily, round and round the unit up and down the steps.

At MDC, he walked at least as much daily and probably more when he was not in protective custody.

The report we hear is that a lot of the Tucson inmates think he’s admirable because of what he did and that he is famous.

Apparently, a “duck” [a prison guard with a propensity to be chatty with inmates] told everyone about Raniere. His reputation preceded him.

The other prisoners reportedly all watched the Dateline episode of Feb 24, 2021 – which featured Danielle Roberts, Nicki Clyne, India and Catherine Oxenberg – and Frank Parlato interviewing Keith Raniere.

It was called ‘Collateral Damage’.

Seeing the collection of attractive women – from Clyne, Roberts, Oxenberg, Mack, etc., Keith got an inordinate amount of credit for good taste among the inmates.

According to our source, many inmates think he was unfairly prosecuted and this sentiment even extends to several guards who think he didn’t do anything wrong.

One prisoner reportedly summed up what many were thinking: “He had a bunch of white bitches, branded their pussies with his initials, fucked them and had rich bitches pay him millions then some of them start crying #metoo and he was gone. He didn’t rape anyone. They all said yes.”

A white shirt and white pants are among his uniforms. An earlier report that he helps in the kitchen has not been confirmed.

It is not known if he continues to be a vegetarian since the food choices are limited at Tucson but are believed to be far superior to the MDC. This is ironic since at MDC most of those there are innocent [defendants awaiting trial] while at Tucson they are all convicted.

This makes one suspect that the DOJ deliberately makes the food worse at prisons where they hold defendants that can’t make bail to soften them up for plea deals.

Raniere can spend almost $400 per month on commissary items and you can see the list and the prices here.

He can make phone calls and receive visitors. In order to visit him, the individual has to be approved by the prison and by Raniere.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





