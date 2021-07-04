Bangkok: Big Difference Between Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman — Allison Had the World at Her Feet and Chose Keith — Lauren Was Brought in By Her Mother

Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack cooperated with the prosecution,
By Bangkok

Cosby and Mack – Unlike Others – Were Not Pedophiles is another highly predictable article from Heidi, saying the EXACT same, highly-biased nonsense she’s been spouting for years.

Heidi Hutchinson

‘Allison’s innocent.’

‘Allison’s an angel from heaven.’

‘Allison was setup from Day #1 to take the fall for Keith.’

‘Allison did no wrong.’

‘Allison just wants to live a normal life.’

‘Allison just yearns for free will.’ Yada yada yada.

Firstly, Allison is no angel and I can assure everybody here that, according to my Lord and Savior (Jesus Christ), Allison will never get into the pearly gates and will likely be kicked down below to spend eternity with Satan, probably with a pitch fork up her butt, just like Pam Cafritz. 🙂

Artist’s vision of Pam arriving in hell
Artist’s vision of Pam arriving in hell
Temperatures are frequently above 200 degrees in hell.

Truth is, Allison wasn’t ‘setup’ by anybody.

Allison Mack will be going to federal prison on Sept. 29, 2021 for a 30 month visit.

She was recruited just like every other WHORE in Keith’s stable of whores. She was simply one of the dumber women —— who chose to enter NXIVM after having a life of independent success outside of NXIVM (she did not rely on family wealth like other wealthy women in NXIVM, she had her own money and success prior to meeting Keith).

She was basically the “low-hanging fruit” for Keith to grab. You can’t fault somebody for grabbing low-hanging fruit when they’re hungry. I don’t fault Keith for grabbing a dumb gal like Allison. That’s like blaming a compass for pointing North.

Keith Raniere kisses Allison Mack

Question… How does Heidi know anything about the details of what went on between Allison, Lauren, Keith and DOS? She wasn’t there and only pretends to have inside knowledge that the rest of us don’t have.

Allison was no better than anybody else, and much worse than others.

Truth is, Allison had her own “free will” long before entering NXIVM —— since she was financially independent and successful, and her family did not groom her to follow Keith. Yet she still CHOSE to follow Keith.

Keith Raniere kisses Lauren Salzman.

Lauren, on the other hand, had a mother who groomed her to follow Keith from her teen years. She also had no financial success outside of NXIVM and was dependent on NXIVM for money to live (she was an idiot with no education and no ability to be successful on her own).

Allison had options. She had the world at her feet, yet she still CHOSE to follow Keith.

Lauren had nothing outside of NXIVM —- and she was groomed to follow Keith from her teen years.

Allison Mack [r] with Lauren Salzman. 
Big difference between Allison and Lauren. Lauren is a 2nd generation cult whore, following her own mom.

That’s why Lauren will get a slightly lesser sentence than Allison. Heidi simply hates Lauren and uses her ‘hate’ to invent a new reality about Allison being an angel and Lauren being a devil.

Truth is, Allison and Lauren were both devils. They are both virtually worthless human beings, IMO, who don’t make the world a better place.

MK10ART – Allison Mack moved up (or down) to join the Salzmans.

But Lauren had less free will than Allison, since her mom groomed her for NXIVM as a teen. Allison had no such family pressure. That’s the difference.

Truth is, Heidi never even knew Allison during her NXIVM days.

Heidi is no more ‘clued in’ to the truth than anybody else here.

Heidi pretends to be an insider with Allison but, in reality, she’s really just a spectator IMO.

Allison deserves her 9 years of misery (3 years of home confinement, 3 years in prison and another 3 years of supervised release where she must report to a probation officer and have her life regulated like a child).

MK10Art’s sketch of Nancy Salzman, who has yet to be sentenced.

Nancy, on the other hand, is a very bad apple who deserves a long prison sentence. She is rotten to the core. She was Keith’s equivalent of Himmler.

The judge will probably only give Nancy 5 years but she deserves far more, IMO. Nancy deserves at least 15 years but, because of her age and health, the judge will probably take pity on her (he’s a softy).

Judge Nicholas Garaufis

I would personally give Nancy 15 years if I were the judge, but he obviously won’t do that — cuz he’s a softy for Lauren and doesn’t wanna take her mom away from her for that long.

My only words to Allison Mack, before she heads to prison, are this…

Reap the whirlwind. Have a nice time shitting from filthy toilet seats and eating crappy food for 3 years. You deserve your punishment and the world is a better place with you behind bars for a while.

Have a good day. 🙂


Archives