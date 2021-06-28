Alanzo: More on Scientology, Sea Org, Mike Rinder, Kyle Brennan and Xenu

Allen ‘Alanzo’ Stanfield spent 16 years in Scientology, quit, became a critic, then a critic of both Scientology and the critics of Scientology. Those who wish to see more can visit Alanzosblog.com. Contact him at alanzosblog@gmail.com

By Allen ‘Alanzo’ Stanfield

Sea Org

Leaving the Sea Org and breaking your billion year contract usually does result in a freeloader bill.

The “punishment’ that goes with that bill is that you become ineligible to receive any Scientology services, such as auditing and training to be an auditor, until the freeloader bill is paid in full.

Leaving the Sea Org can result in a “freeloader’s bill,” a retroactive billing for any auditing received or any Scientology training received while in the Sea Org. The “freeloader debt” is not legally binding. Photo: ScientologyCult.com.

I was Excommunicated as a Suppressive Person

Excommunication is done through what is called “Declare”, as in formally declaring the ex-member as a Suppressive Person, and then “Expulsion” from the Church. That’s when everyone the Church has power over is told to disconnect from you. This disconnection decree sometimes works for them, and sometimes doesn’t.

When I was “declared,” I was not allowed to see my formal SP [Suppressive Person] declare because they knew if I got my hands on that yellow piece of paper, listing all my “crimes” and high crimes”, I would post it on the internet.

I described the place above my fireplace where I would frame it, light it, take a picture of it as a badge of honor, and prominently place it on my blog, too.

So they had friends and family of mine come in to the org individually to be secretly shown my SP declare Each was told to disconnect from me. My ex-wife laughed in their face. My sister and brother-in-law told them to go to hell. Nobody in my family, and most of my friends, never disconnected from me.

They were then told that if they remained connected to me that they themselves would be declared suppressive people, too. No one cared and they didn’t move forward with that threat because my ex-wife was a big donor and they needed her money and my sister and brother-in-law were needed as paying customers.

They’ve all since left Scientology and we laugh about it, and them, to this day.

As an ex-Sea Org member, you don’t automatically get declared excommunicated unless you do what I did – get on the Internet and start exposing them with all you’ve got. Then you get declared. But they know that if you do that, they really have no power over you. They have to try any way.

It’s L. Ron Hubbard’s policy.

A Similarity Between Scientology and NXIVM

For me, the clearest connection between Scientology and NXIVM was the use of EMs [explorations of meaning] on Danielle, who had been Keith’s undocumented slave and who’d hacked Clare Bronfman’s father, Edgar Bronfman’s email and distributed them to the NXIVM team for years.

Once she’d found a boy she wanted to be in love with, and told Keith, she was – all of a sudden – “aberrated” in Scientology terms. She needed to be “handled”.

And so, with all that she knew about the inner workings of NXIVM, and the danger her knowledge and possible disloyalty posed, she was sequestered in her room and made to work out her ‘aberrations’, with occasional EMs to view her progress.

This is totally Scientology. Scientology auditing, which I presently understand to be similar to EMs, can be used to help people, or to enslave them. And when I learned about Daniela, I saw Keith’s clear understanding of Scientology and the dual purpose of “therapy” as it is used in the abuse of power.

People DO have “aberrations” and trauma that can hold them back personally. And there ARE therapeutic techniques that can help people overcome that. But when ‘aberration’ is assigned to knowledge and disloyalty to the group or ideology, then the use of therapy becomes a totalitarian nightmare.

Like the Church of Scientology is under David Miscavige. And how NXIVM was for the inner circle around Keith Raniere.

Neither Scientology nor NXIVM had to be used this way. But this is the arc of descent for many human beings who have tasted the power of the position of cult leader.

On Mike Rinder

