Alanzo: More on Scientology, Sea Org, Mike Rinder, Kyle Brennan and Xenu

Allen ‘Alanzo’ Stanfield spent 16 years in Scientology, quit, became a critic, then a critic of both Scientology and the critics of Scientology. Those who wish to see more can visit Alanzosblog.com. Contact him at alanzosblog@gmail.com
By Allen ‘Alanzo’ Stanfield
Sea Org
Leaving the Sea Org and breaking your billion year contract usually does result in a freeloader bill.
The “punishment’ that goes with that bill is that you become ineligible to receive any Scientology services, such as auditing and training to be an auditor, until the freeloader bill is paid in full.
Leaving the Sea Org can result in a “freeloader’s bill,” a retroactive billing for any auditing received or any Scientology training received while in the Sea Org. The “freeloader debt” is not legally binding. Photo: ScientologyCult.com.
I was Excommunicated as a Suppressive Person
Excommunication is done through what is called “Declare”, as in formally declaring the ex-member as a Suppressive Person, and then “Expulsion” from the Church. That’s when everyone the Church has power over is told to disconnect from you. This disconnection decree sometimes works for them, and sometimes doesn’t.
When I was “declared,” I was not allowed to see my formal SP [Suppressive Person] declare because they knew if I got my hands on that yellow piece of paper, listing all my “crimes” and high crimes”, I would post it on the internet.
I described the place above my fireplace where I would frame it, light it, take a picture of it as a badge of honor, and prominently place it on my blog, too.
So they had friends and family of mine come in to the org individually to be secretly shown my SP declare Each was told to disconnect from me. My ex-wife laughed in their face. My sister and brother-in-law told them to go to hell. Nobody in my family, and most of my friends, never disconnected from me.
They were then told that if they remained connected to me that they themselves would be declared suppressive people, too. No one cared and they didn’t move forward with that threat because my ex-wife was a big donor and they needed her money and my sister and brother-in-law were needed as paying customers.
They’ve all since left Scientology and we laugh about it, and them, to this day.
As an ex-Sea Org member, you don’t automatically get declared excommunicated unless you do what I did – get on the Internet and start exposing them with all you’ve got. Then you get declared. But they know that if you do that, they really have no power over you. They have to try any way.
It’s L. Ron Hubbard’s policy.
A Similarity Between Scientology and NXIVM
For me, the clearest connection between Scientology and NXIVM was the use of EMs [explorations of meaning] on Danielle, who had been Keith’s undocumented slave and who’d hacked Clare Bronfman’s father, Edgar Bronfman’s email and distributed them to the NXIVM team for years.
Once she’d found a boy she wanted to be in love with, and told Keith, she was – all of a sudden – “aberrated” in Scientology terms. She needed to be “handled”.
And so, with all that she knew about the inner workings of NXIVM, and the danger her knowledge and possible disloyalty posed, she was sequestered in her room and made to work out her ‘aberrations’, with occasional EMs to view her progress.
This is totally Scientology. Scientology auditing, which I presently understand to be similar to EMs, can be used to help people, or to enslave them. And when I learned about Daniela, I saw Keith’s clear understanding of Scientology and the dual purpose of “therapy” as it is used in the abuse of power.
People DO have “aberrations” and trauma that can hold them back personally. And there ARE therapeutic techniques that can help people overcome that. But when ‘aberration’ is assigned to knowledge and disloyalty to the group or ideology, then the use of therapy becomes a totalitarian nightmare.
Like the Church of Scientology is under David Miscavige. And how NXIVM was for the inner circle around Keith Raniere.
Neither Scientology nor NXIVM had to be used this way. But this is the arc of descent for many human beings who have tasted the power of the position of cult leader.
On Mike Rinder
In Public Relations/Media Crisis Management terms, Mike Rinder is running what is called a “limited hangout”.
I want to see criminal prosecutions for the criminal acts committed, and justice for the families of Kyle Brennan and others. Mike Rinder and David Miscavige do not.
Rinder Does Not Expose Crimes Only Morally Repugnant Behavior
Mike Rinder never exposes anything new, and especially never exposes anything that would put David Miscavige into criminal jeopardy.
Yet Mike Rinder ran the most criminal part of Scientology, the Office of Special Affairs, for Miscavige for 22 years – reporting daily directly to Miscavige.
Rinder distracts and obfuscates, or discredits anyone who talks about things that would put David Miscavige, or any other office of the Church of Scientology, into criminal jeopardy. He has a network of people doing that for him.
I’ve watched him do this for 13 years. And documented much of this scam on my blog.
There is a reason David Miscavige has never been criminally prosecuted, or even charged.
Yes, Frank. Look into this further.
Truth About Kyle Brennan
There is a blog run by Kyle Brennan’s mother, Victoria Britton, who’s son was found dead in his father’s Clearwater, FL apartment, having been shot in the head with a 357 magnum handgun. Fourteen pieces of evidence were wiped clean of blood and fingerprints at the crime scene. The bullet that killed Kyles was never found. Multiple detectives lied to the family about the investigation.
Kyle’s father worked for David Miscavige’s twin sister as her personal assistant, Denise Miscavige. Both Kyle’s father and Denise Miscavige changed their stories multiple times. The death was ruled a “suicide” even though no gun powder reside was found on Kyle’s hands. Denise, Kyle’s father, and Denise’s husband were all at the apartment that night. They were not tested for gun residue.
Victoria Britton will be releasing a book by a major publisher in the coming year.
This is going to change everything.
Please support Victoria and her fight for justice for her son, Kyle Brennan.
There are people like Debbie Cook who oversaw the security check (confession) on Kyle Brennan’s father. She got off with millions and a gag order. She and others aren’t talking but should.
Gerry Armstrong and Leah Remini
Gerry Armstrong has sustained now 40 years of “fair game: by the Church of Scientology, and who Mike Rinder last year called “a clown car loser”:
Rinder runs an information control and character assassination network which attempts to keep these and other stories from getting out, and to discredit and silence anyone they can’t control.
Unfortunately, sadly, crestfallenly, disappointingly, I don’t hold Leah Remini in very high regard, either. She’s like the character of “Martha” in the TV series “The Americans”. She is a dupe of Mike Rinder.
Did Not Know About Xenu
Even though I was a dedicated Scientologist for 16 years, 7.5 of those spent on staff, I never knew Scientology believed in Xenu. Only a small fraction of wealthy Scientologists ever get up high enough on “the Bridge to Total Freedom” to be told this story. Most people quit before then.
What I experienced in Scientology there in the cornfields in my early 20’s greatly improved my life. My whole family started getting auditing and taking classes. We stopped undermining each other and started supporting each other. I cleaned myself up and got to work. I’m 60 now, and as I look back on this part of my life, it is clear to me that it was not a mistake for me to get involved when I did. I just shouldn’t have gotten involved as deeply, or for so long.
Oh well.
You have to realize that while Mike Rinder is making Scientology look bad, making Scientology look bad will never actually change anything, and it won’t get justice for the murder of Kyle Brennan – for just one instance.
Making Scientology look bad fools anticultists into believing something is being done while nothing is being done at all. It channels their bloodlust into completely impotent activity that keeps David Miscavige in power, in control of billions, doing whatever he wants to Scientologists.
David Miscavige doesn’t want new Scientologists. They are a liability to his tax-free real estate empire.
As long as no criminal indictments are filed, along with their penetrative powers where money can’t make it all go away, then Miscavige and Rinder et al are safe and the real estate is intact.
Avoiding criminal indictments is the whole strategy.
That’s Mike Rinder’s job. And he’s doing it right in front of everyone’s eyes, and they all think he’s a hero.
Meanwhile, Kyle Brennan, David Miscavige’s mother-in-law Flo Barnett, Shawn Lonsdale, Ken Ogger and others are murders made to look like suicides – which as Mike Rinder said on a recent podcast – is Hubbard’s official OSA [Office of Special Affairs] policy.
Despite running the most criminal part of Scientology for 22 years, Mike Rinder has never revealed a crime. And he has also done his best to silence and discredit anyone who has.