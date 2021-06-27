Jessica Joan Book – to Come Out in August

One of the victims of Allison Mack, who testified in the trial of Keith Raniere as “Jaye,” known better by her real name, Jessica Joan, has a new book coming out. It is called “The Untouchable Jessica Joan.”

Actually the full title is The Untouchable Jessica Joan : A Real Life Journey Of Love, Forgiveness And Evolution From The Jane Doe Who Helped Bring The NXIVM Cult To Justice

It is not clear if she is forgiving Allison Mack. Reportedly she will be giving a victim impact statement on June 30 at Mack’s sentencing hearing.

Raniere was charged with attempted sex trafficking in Joan’s case and Joan was India Oxenberg’s slave, who was Mack;s slave and she was ordered to perform a seduction assignment on Raniere.

The official hard copy of her book goes on Pre Sale Monday 6/28.

It appears to be self-published and Joan is called in the description “the linchpin who brought NXIVM to justice”, that she was “the key witness” and “completely captivated the jury.”

Joan did have a significant role. Perhaps not as big a role as Nicole or Daniela, or Lauren Salzman. And compared to Cami – who did not testify – she was likely seen as less of a victim.

Still Joan’s testimony was important. She was the last fact witness in the trial. She seconded Nicole’s critical testimony of the attempts by Mack to assign women to seduce Raniere – an assignment that need not end in sex with the Vanguard but a nude photo of the woman, taken by Raniere.

The jury decided Nicole was a victim of sex trafficking and Jessica a victim of attempted sex trafficking. It was attempted sex trafficking because Joan refused to perform the assignment.

Joan calls herself a double agent, and in a sense she was. She pretended to agree to the seduction assignment and though she did not tell Allison and India at first, she quit DOS, and was able to take some of the collateral of other slaves with her.

This was given to Mark Vicente, who gave it to me. I turned it over to law enforcement.

Here is Joan’s write up on her book on Amazon:

Jessica Joan is the linchpin who brought NXVIM to justice. Her open heart and desire to heal childhood traumas led to her enrollment in NXVIM’s Executive Success Programs. Her overwhelming success in the course led her to Albany to meet leader Keith Raniere.

During this time she was befriended by ESP coach India Oxenberg, daughter of Catherine Oxenberg, star of TV show “Dynasty”.

India invited her to join the “The Vow” which was promoted to her as a “woman’s-only secret society”. She believed it was a mentorship program to empower and uplift women. She later learned that India’s “Master” was Smallville TV star Allison Mack, which made her Jessica’s “Grand Master”.

Allison invited her to move into her home in Albany, guaranteeing mentorship and guidance in her career. Jessica passed on the offer, only until she was asked to start a Humanitarian t-shirt company by Keith Raniere.

Aware that this was seen as a huge opportunity and with her gut urging her to go, she packed up her cat and headed East. Shortly after moving in, Allison Mack proposed a “special assignment” which shattered Jessica’s world and led to her planning her escape. She would not go along, but turn into a double agent, and get the evidence she needed to put them away.

Jessica’s tough upbringing, intuition, and street smarts allowed her to do what it took to protect herself and save others. When NXVIM began to implode she worked with the FBI as a witness sharing her evidence and story.

Jessica was listed as “Jane Doe 2” on the arrest warrant for Keith Raniere when he fled to Mexico. After 2 years of working with the NYED, [sic] FBI and District Attorneys [sic] she was the key witness that put the nail in the coffin. Jessica completely captivated the jury with her harrowing tale of how she got out of the clutches of “The Vow” and Keith Raniere.

When fight or flight kicked in, she chose to fight.

The once-anonymous and unsung-hero of the fall of the NXVIM cult is Jessica Joan. Through her story she inspires all to be the warrior that fights for what’s right — and wins.

Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison – 40 years of which was comprised of charges directly resultant from Jessica’s evidence and testimony. This book will follow Jessica’s journey: from her chaotic upbringing that led her to joining ESP in the first place, to present day where she awaits the sentencing of Allison Mack where she will provide a victim impact statement.

