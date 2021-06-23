Kristin Kreuk v. Frank Parlato – on Aiding Allison Mack – Part #1

On June 5, 2017, I broke the story that Keith Raniere, with Allison Mack, had created DOS, a sorority that branded women on their pubic region and collected blackmail-worthy material which they called collateral. The women were referred to as masters and/or slaves, with the man, Raniere, secretly at the head of this supposedly all-women’s group as the grandmaster of them all.

This story, and a rapid succession of follow-up stories, caused a cratering of NXIVM, ended the branding and DOS itself, and led to a story in the New York Times which credited my work and in turn led to an FBI investigation and the subsequent arrest of Raniere, Mack and four others. All were convicted. Two have been sentenced and Mack is to be sentenced next week.

Mack’s sentencing guidelines suggest a prison term of 14-17.5 years, but the exact sentence is up to the judge. He has complete discretion from zero to the statutory maximum of 40 years.

In a recent article, The Sad Fate of Allison Mack – Soon Headed to Prison – for Years, I wrote that Kristin Kreuk recruited Mack into NXIVM where she met Keith Raniere who “gobbled up her life.”

I added, “When Allison could still have escaped – when Catherine Oxenberg and I were trying to get her to leave – and disavow Raniere, if she could – but to leave at least, and offered our protection, we asked Kreuk to help get her out – and she hid and cowered – this woman who plays the hero on TV.

“The bad-ass fighting gal. She cowered instead of feeling the pang that anyone with a soul would have felt – that she herself was the cause of this woman, Allison, her friend, being where she was, which was in grave peril.

“Brave Kristin Kreuk: ‘I got out. I’m safe. Now let me play my hero roles and leave me be… Allison – who that?’

“It might not have done any good. Probably it would not have. But one never knows until one tries. Allison might have been induced to parachute in time to spare herself the fate she faces today. You and I and Kristin Kreuk will never know and I dare say, only Kreuk doesn’t care, lost in the delusion that she approximates the human being which she plays on TV.”

Kristin Kreuk played a brave lawyer on the recently canceled Canadian taxpayer-funded TV show Burden of Truth.

A Reader Asks Questions:

An astute reader, “La La Lad, Esq.”, remarked, “I’m not taking Kreuk’s side or yours, but please clarify so we understand the true nature of her ‘cowering.” He then posed several questions for me:

La La Lad Esq. asked:

How did you contact Kreuk? Directly or indirectly? And what specifically did you ask her to do? And how specifically did she respond? Or did she ignore you?

Parlato:

During the summer of 2017, before the New York Times story came out, Frank Report was the sole voice reporting this story. Raniere was denying the existence of DOS. Clare Bronfman was using her wealth to go after me, and those who came to me to tell me about DOS, in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

I spoke with DOS whistleblower Sarah Edmondson and others who were in contact with Kreuk and asked them to ask her to come out publicly alongside Catherine, myself, and others.

According to my contacts who spoke to her, Kreuk said she deplored the branding and was out of NXIVM, but could not make a statement.

Later, I prepared a dossier that listed the alleged crimes of the leaders of NXIVM and DOS, and realized that Mack and others under Raniere’s control were going to face legal problems if I was successful in attracting law enforcement interest in my dossier.

Again I reached out to Kreuk through Edmondson and another celebrity to try to get Kreuk to help get Mack away. Since Kreuk had recruited Mack into NXIVM, I thought it fair she should try to get her out.

LaLaLad Esq.:

Your quote (Brave Kristin Kreuk: “I got out. I’m safe. Now let me play my hero roles and leave me be… Allison – who that?”) is damning, but that’s your words not hers. Does it approximate what Kreuk actually said? Or is it wholly your assumption of what she was thinking? What actually did she say, if anything?

Parlato:

The quote is my phrasing, not of what she said, but what she did, which was nothing.

La La Lad Esq.:

Frank, you said “It might not have done any good. Probably it would not have.” Well, efforts to aid Allison by you and Oxenberg did no good, if you two did reach out to Mack.

Parlato:

Still, I made the effort. I called Mack on her cell phone. I offered to meet her. I offered to meet her and Raniere. I offered to meet with the whole group. She declined to meet. Raniere did not return calls.

Catherine and I, before and after the Times story, reached out to people close to Mack to try to persuade her to leave before she got into trouble. I had a twin purpose. One was to help Mack, and, two, that if she left, it would blow a hole in DOS and NXIVM and help me defeat Raniere.

Catherine tried to persuade her daughter India to get her and Allison to leave. I wrote messages to India and advised Catherine and her mother Princess Elizabeth on strategies we could employ and we did employ them.

Catherine warned India’s friends who were contemplating joining DOS, enamored with India and Allison, and we asked that messages be given to Allison. We said we would explain things. We would bring her to law enforcement and likely get her immunity.

We were ignored.

Catherine and I spoke on a conference call with one of Allison’s closest associates, and this person admitted that she saw Allison was headed for trouble but there was likely nothing anyone could do. It was very disappointing.

La La Lad Esq.:

I think a commenter here claimed that at a convention years ago Mack said she and Kreuk hadn’t spoken in years … so would former-friend Kreuk really have more influence over the mind-fucked Mack?

Parlato:

If anyone would, it might be Kruek since they shared the old pre-NXIVM life together and brought Allison into NXIVM. It was worth a try.

La La Lad Inc.

You and Oxenberg presumably knew much more about DOS and the evils of Keith than did Kreuk. And you knew more about the legal danger Mack was in than Kreuk who only played a lawyer on TV. Again, I’m not taking your side or Kreuk’s, but maybe some details of Kreuk’s actual response to your request would allow us to better judge Kreuk’s “cowering.”

Kreuk knew about DOS from Sarah Edmondson, her friend and leader at the Vancouver NXIVM center and a DOS member, turned whistleblower. Kreuk knew many in NXIVM and DOS and was in contact with them.

But the Bronfman name carries a lot of weight in Canada. No one knew which way this would turn.

I felt that if Kreuk, one of Vancouver’s most famous residents, spoke at that critical juncture, the Vancouver media would cover it and it would provide some protection for Edmondson from false or corruptly influenced law enforcement. It might give them pause. Kreuk could not do that for her friend. I replied to Edmondson that Kreuk was too integral a part of NXIVM to simply erase from my reporting. I do understand Kreuk was looking to protect her career and did not feel she was in harm’s way, so there was no need to speak. She was hoping the NXIVM story would pass and her most intriguing role would go unnoticed.

It may be that I am confusing her character on TV, consistently a brave woman who dares confront the evil she sees, even at great risk to herself, with a shy actress who in reality is altogether different.

Unlike many who spent years in NXIVM, she continues to enjoy success and great fame.

“Never die of another’s Ill-luck,” Gracian observed, and “great caution is needed in helping the drowning without danger to oneself.”

Though she watched her friend drown, the friend she invited out to the water, she did not get a drop of sea spray on herself. And, one could argue, that friend was going to drown anyway, and no one told her, not Kristin especially, to go swimming out so far.

Allison Mack is going to be sentenced and some of her friends are going to write letters to the judge asking for leniency. I intend myself to write such a letter. I wonder if Kristin Kreuk will take the time and the risk to write one for her friend? It might carry a good deal of weight since they have a common thread and she could perhaps explain with pathos how she invited her friend and how she slipped under the spell of a cunning man.

But I would not count on it, for it would bring media attention and the actress Kreuk may be excused for not seeking to be a real life companion in misfortune, when after all she has to get up and act those daring roles every day of her life..

