Misc. NXIVM News From Victims to Mack to Raniere as Adult and Child, to the Knife and Nicki’s Nose

Victims to File More Materials

Prosecutors in the federal case USA v. Raniere requested an extension from June 21 to June 25, to submit its supplemental restitution submission.

AUSA Tanya Hajjar wrote, “The government makes this request because it anticipates receiving, but has not yet received, certain materials from victims in this matter relating to restitution. Counsel for Raniere has no objection to this request.”

Currently, the defense is scheduled to file its response on July 5 and on July 9 the government may submit a reply.

On July 20, the supplemental sentencing hearing on restitution will be held at 2:00 p.m.. With the exception of Raniere, the parties and attorneys will appear in person at the Brooklyn federal courthouse in the US Eastern District of New York.

Raniere will attend from USP Tucson via video conferencing.

The judge may rule then or at a later date on who is a victim and how much each victim is to receive in restitution.

Allison Mack

Tomorrow: Prosecutors File Sentencing Recommendations on Soon-to-Be-Sentenced Allison Mack

On Monday (June 21), the Government is required to submit their sentencing recommendations for Allison Mack. The public will learn the government’s position on Mack and whether they want her punished harshly, dealt with leniently or take a middle of the road position. I predict the latter.

I believe the sentencing guideline, which we should learn about from the government’s sentencing submission, will be in the three to five year range.

We will know much from this one document, more than any other perhaps in her case, about the future of Allison Mack.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis is not obliged to follow anyone’s recommendations, neither the prosecution’s, the defense’s, or the federal sentencing guidelines. He went far above all three in sentencing of Clare Bronfman based, it seems, largely on her refusal to disavow Keith Raniere. Her sentencing guidelines were 21-27 months, her attorneys argued for probation, the prosecution argued for 60 months and the judge surprised everyone by handing her an 81 month sentence.

Mack may benefit oppositely. She will certainly disavow Raniere and state she was led astray by him. Perhaps the judge will make a downward departure and sentence her to less than the guidelines suggest.

Mack is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, June 30 at 11 AM. In case there are many victims speaking against her, time has been set aside for Thursday July 1 for the completion of her sentencing hearing.

It seems unlikely that it will go beyond Wednesday. Raniere had some 15 victim impact statements read during his sentencing and it wrapped up by late afternoon on October 20, 2020 – with plenty of time for the judge to read his complex and lengthy sentencing memorandum – which provided Raniere with a 120 sentence and – ironically –five years probation at the end of his sentence.

Probation would begin in the year 2120 – when Raniere would be 160 years old.

It seems unlikely that Mack will have more victims wishing to speak than Raniere himself.

Raniere Sentenced Two Years Ago Yesterday

Yesterday, June 19 is for some, perhaps, an annual Day of Infamy or Glory depending on point of view. It is the calendar date for when Keith Alan Raniere was convicted by a jury in Brooklyn on all charges lodged against him.

We asked readers for suggestions on naming the day — as a holiday – and the one we liked was “Vangone Day.”

It took the jury only hours – perhaps even minutes – to reach a verdict. Guilty on all counts.

Nicki Clyne Did Not Have Nose Job

There has been some debate in these pages over whether Nicki Clyne got a nose job. Clyne denies it.

Anonymaker has a comment on the matter:

The claims of Clyne’s nose job are worth dissecting as an example of dubious gossipy, tabloid-style speculation.

That shot of Clyne is at least a year old, and she is, of course, made up and lighted to best effect. If it’s a real pro-shot for portfolio purposes, it shouldn’t actually be photoshopped – though it could be.

Checking for other photos of Clyne, I think that she may have an unusual facial feature in that her nose broadens significantly at the base and nostrils when she smiles. This video shows that effect:

> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjEg3K8_ex0

There are also old pictures where her nose appears small when she’s looking more serious, for example:

> https://en.battlestarwikiclone.org/wiki/Nicki_Clyne

Once again, speculation turns out to be ill-informed. Assertions made as if factual are, in fact, likely completely wrong.

Knife of Aristotle Still Cutting Edge?

Sometime a few years after I started the Frank Report, Brock Wilbur called me. He was considering becoming employed by a group called the Knife of Aristotle. I told him what I knew and advised against it – since it was a subgroup of NXIVM.

Brock, who is, according to his Twitter description, a “journalist/Comedian/Frankenstein American. 6’7″ guy with love to spare and anger to rent,” evidenced the journalism part by writing an impactful story on May 30, 2017 — just a week before I broke the branding story.

His story The Knife of Aristotle Isn’t Just a Fake “Fake News” Site—It’s a Cult, discusses how the group tried to recruit him.

Recently, Brock found a questionnaire on his hard drive from the Knife and shared it on Twitter, adding “early round interview documents for The Knife of Artistotle (NXIVM’s news division that headhunted me in 2016). Remembering why @viv_kane and I started joking about ‘haha like, what if this was a cult?'”

It is interesting that the technique used by the Knife was to offer employment to writers, but first they had to take some courses – NXIVM courses — for which they might even get a scholarship.

Here are some of the questions posed by the Knife:

The following depiction of a scene from Keith Raniere’s youth may be offensive to some readers. Please be advised.

A Problem Solving Scene

I imagine any motion picture about Keith Raniere would have a scene where he is showing signs of being one of the top problem solvers even as a little boy.

Cut to the principal’s office. Little Keith with his glasses on is being extolled by his teacher, Miss Pettibone, who is attractive and wearing a flowered skirt and white blouse. They are standing in front of the principal, the serious Miss Hancock, who is seated behind her desk.

Teacher: Miss Hancock, this boy is the smartest child I ever had. I would estimate he has a problem solving ability of one in 425 million and his IQ is about 750. I think he should be advanced right from 4th grade to college and I would like you to recommend him.

Principal: That is a very unusual request; a child must be very bright to go to college at age nine. Perhaps you could provide me with some proof of your assertion.

Teacher: [Turning to Keith, who has a bright, but innocent look] Let me ask you a few questions. See if you get this right. What does a cow have four of that I have only 2?

Keith [looks at his teacher up and down]: Legs.

Teacher: Very good. Now another. What is in your trousers that I don’t have?

Keith [looks at his teacher’s dress]: Pockets.

Teacher: What starts with a C and ends with T, is hairy, oval, delicious and contains thin, whitish liquid?

Keith: Coconut.

Teacher: What goes in hard and then comes out soft and sticky?

Keith: Bubble gum.

Teacher: You stick your pole inside me. You tie me down to get me up. I get wet before you do.

Keith: Tent.

Teacher: A finger goes in me. You fiddle with me when you are bored. The best man always has me first?

Keith: Wedding ring.

Teacher: I come in many sizes. When I’m not well, I drip. When you blow me, you feel good?

Keith: Nose.

Teacher: I have a stiff shaft. My tip penetrates, I come with a quiver.

Keith: Arrow.

Teacher: What starts with ‘F’ and ends with a ‘K’ and if you don’t get it, you have to use your hand?

Keith: Fork.

Teacher: What is it that all men have, it’s longer in some men than others, the Pope doesn’t use his and a man gives it to his wife after marriage?

Keith: His last name.

Teacher: What part of the man has no bone but has muscles with a lot of veins like a pumpkin and is responsible for making love?

Keith: Heart.

Principal: Send this boy to the university. I myself got all the answers wrong!

