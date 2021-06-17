Misc. NXIVM News — Creep Street Does Provocative Podcast With Jessica Joan; Did Nicki Get a Nose Job? and Raniere Is Well in USP Tucson

Jessica Joan Does Podcast With Creep Street

I received an email from Creep Street Podcast , a weekly (Fridays) podcast hosted by comedians Dylan Hackworth and Maureen Boughey, “who love discussing all things strange and macabre” such as cults, ghosts, UFO’s, conspiracy theories, or serial killers.” “Creep Street will take listeners to some very frightening places, but remember, we’re in this together!” Here is the email” Hi Mr. Parlato, This is Dylan Hackworth and Maureen Boughey of the Creep Street Podcast. Our podcast covers a wide range of topics, including cults, and we were recently lucky enough to interview Jessica Joan about her time in NXIVM and DOS. She shares how she was brought into the cult and offers up some thoughtful insight into how NXIVM worked and why it’s so destructive. We thought this might be of interest to you and the readers of The Frank Report. If so, you can listen to the interview on our most recent episode, Creep Street Podcast Ep76 – Interview with Jessica Joan : NXIVM Whistleblower, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and everywhere else you listen to podcasts. We are both huge fans of the reporting and work you’ve done over the years to bring down NXIVM and Keith Rainere. Your tenacity and thoroughness are truly inspiring. Have a great day, Dylan Hackworth and Maureen Boughey

Here is how Creep Street describes the episode:

Check out Jessica’s podcast, The Untouchable Jessica Joan, wherever you get podcasts!

“Get ready for a big one, Creep Street! On this episode, Maureen and Dylan talk with actress, poet and NXIVM whistleblower, Jessica Joan.

“NXIVM, subject of HBO’s The Vow, was an abusive and dangerous cult with another even more nefarious cult under it’s umbrella called DOS. A survivor of both, Jessica Joan is credited with helping bring them and their vile leader, Keith Raniere, down for good. Citizens of the Milky Way, enjoy our interview with Jessica Joan!”

***

Here is how I would describe the episode — it is 47 minutes long and it breezes by leaving an attentive listener desirous of it being just a little longer. As always, Jessica Joan, who testified at the trial of Keith Raniere as Jaye and was the last fact witness of the trial, is compelling.

It is spiced up quite a bit by Hackworth and Boughey who add flair, an amusing style, and high energy. This is both a good, probing interview and an entertainment gem.

***

Nose Job for Nicki?

Inquiring minds want 2 know wrote, “Nicki Clyne looks so much more attractive after her nose job. It appears to be a soft tissue fix. Talking in the sides to narrow it and tampering her nostrils. This kind of adjustment can go largely unnoticed but completely transform a face.

“I’ve never heard the Nxivm stance on plastic surgery. It seems that they had unconventional views on medical procedures and Western medicine in general. Did Keith believe one could transform their physical features with their mind? Or was that different than ‘giving yourself breast cancer for attention’?”

Nicki Clyne denies that she ever got a nose job.

She wrote, “Just discovered an online rumor going around that I got a nose job and I’m rather flattered lol. Thank you. The only way I’d get a nose job is if I took a slap shot to the face.”

She told Frank Report that “I would never in a million years get a nose job – unless I was in an accident or something for reconstructive surgery.”

She agreed that the nose is something that she and many others use to breath in air and that it might be unwise to mess around with one’s basic bodily and facial structure.

It is interesting to note that one of NXIVM’s most famous persons, the late Pamela Cafritz, did indeed get a nose job. Her socialite mother, the recently deceased Buffy Cafritz, apparently insisted that Pam, as a young girl, get the nose altered so she would be more viewer friendly to their DC society.

Instead Pam never appeared in DC among the rich and powerful, choosing instead to spend her life in Clifton Park as one of the main women of Keith Raniere’s harem.

Pam was heard sometimes to complain about her nose job, according to sources who knew her, but she also looked at it in an amused way, as if what’s done is done and her old nose – the one nature intended – was reshaped into something else altogether.

Comparisons are odious, of course, but like her nose, Pam too was reshaped. From a young woman engaged to wed a wealthy young and promising DC man to an acolyte, wing woman and harem member for Keith Raniere, a woman who died comparatively young of purportedly renal cancer. He held her in the palm of his hand.

Raniere is Apparently Well

A report from a source at USP Tucson where Keith Raniere is currently serving a 120 year sentence shows he is not only alive but is well.

According to our source, he seems fit, even athletic and is exercising regularly. Despite what is often described as less than culinary masterpieces or even healthy choices being served, Raniere seems to be navigating his diet well.

There is an outdoor yard at the prison – but without shade – and in the dry, hot heat – it is not as utilized as it might be. Raniere is getting his exercise indoors and this includes a fair amount of walking – something he did faithfully when he lived in Clifton Park.

.

Compared to Raniere?

A correspondent wrote to ask “How does this guy compare to Keith in terms of crimes committed and sentence?”

He is referring to Ruben Andre Garcia, a former GirlsDoPorn producer and performer, who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion in December.

According to the DOJ press release: Dated Monday, June 14, 2021:

Adult film performer and producer Ruben Andre Garcia was sentenced in federal court … for conspiring with the owners of the adult websites GirlsDoPorn (GDP) and GirlsDoToys (GDT) to recruit young women to appear in sex videos for adult websites using force, fraud, and coercion.

From approximately 2013 to 2017, Garcia worked as a recruiter, producer, and actor for the GDP and GDT websites, which grossed millions of dollars during this time. Garcia pleaded guilty in December 2020, admitting that as part of a premeditated scheme, Garcia recruited victims to appear in sex videos for the websites by promising them that these videos would never be posted online, that the videos would never be released in the United States, and that no one who knew the women would ever find out about the videos. Throughout the scheme, Garcia knew these representations were false. Garcia knew the videos were being posted on the fee-based websites, GDP and GDT, and excerpts were posted on free pornographic sites such as Pornhub.com, one of the most frequently viewed websites in the world receiving millions of views, to drive paying viewers to GDP and GDT.

Garcia admitted that he and co-defendant Michael Pratt were the lead recruiters for GDP and GDT. Their target market was 18 to 20-year-old women. Garcia and Pratt created Craigslist advertisements, along with fake websites and email addresses consistent with the websites to cause their victims to believe that they were applying to work asclothed models. Only after the victims responded to the advertisements would Garcia and Pratt disclose that they were actually seeking women for pornographic video shoots.

When victims expressed hesitation, Garcia directed other young women to contact the victims and falsely reassure them that the videos would not be posted online and that none of the victims’ friends, families, colleagues or classmates would find out. Young women were selected as references, because Garcia, Pratt and Matthew Wolfe believed the victims were more likely to believe other young women over Garcia or Pratt. The references were paid a fee for each victim they attempted to recruit, with additional compensation for victims who agreed to film a video.

Garcia and other members of the conspiracy took active steps to ensure the victims did not find out that he and the other members of the conspiracy operated GDP and GDT. Garcia knew that most of the young women they were recruiting would have never agreed to appear in a video if they knew that videos of their explicit sexual activity would be posted on the internet and marketed to their friends and family.

Most of the videos created as a part of the conspiracy were shot at hotels or short-term rental units in the San Diego area. If one of the victims agreed to act in the pornographic video, Garcia and his co-conspirators promptly booked flights to San Diego within a day or two to limit the chances that the victim would change her mind. After the victim arrived at the hotel or short-term rental unit, Garcia would continue to falsely assure them that the videos would not be posted online and that no one who knew the victims would see – or even know about – the videos. Victims were told that the contracts they were presented with simply said what the victims had already been told, including that the videos would not be posted online. Nowhere on the contract could the reader find a reference to “girlsdoporn,” “girlsdotoys” or pornography at all. The companies were instead identified with innocuous names, such as Bubblegum Casting. Victims were not provided a copy of the contracts that they signed.

Before some of the video shoots, victims were offered alcohol or marijuana. Victims who consumed alcohol or smoked marijuana were directed to make a recorded statement saying that they were not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol, even though they had just smoked marijuana or drank alcohol.

As a part of the conspiracy, Garcia and others would at times coerce victims into completing the videos once they were underway. Garcia and other co-conspirators threatened to sue the victims, cancel flights home, and post the videos online, if the victims did not complete the sex videos. Hotel room doors were at times blocked by camera and recording equipment, and the victims felt powerless and unable to leave.

Victims were also misled about how long the video shoots lasted. Most were told the video production would take around 30 minutes, when in reality, they typically lasted for several hours. The sex for the video shoots was rough and caused many victims pain, and in some cases bleeding. Some victims asked to stop filming. In response, Garcia and others told the victims that they had to continue and finish the videos. Victims were also often paid significantly less than originally promised with Garcia and others would citing a tattoo, a mole, or some other perceived “imperfection” to pay the victim less.

Once the videos were posted online many victims contacted Garcia and his co-conspirators seeking to get their videos taken off the websites. The victims’ calls were blocked or ignored….

“This defendant lured one victim after another with fake modeling ads, false promises and deceptive front companies, ultimately devolving to threats to coerce these women into making sex videos,” Acting US Attorney Randy Grossman said in a statement.

“Even when victims told Garcia how the scheme had devastated their lives, he showed no regard for their well-being. The crime was utterly callous in nature and there is no excuse or justification for his conduct, which was driven purely by greed. The harm inflicted by this defendant will last a lifetime for his victims.”

***

Twenty two of his victims read victim impact statements at Garcia’s sentencing. As I recall 15 victims read or had statements read for them at his sentencing.

While Raniere got 120 years, Garcia was deemed only 1/6th as bad. He got 20 years.

Ironically, Raniere did not release any collateral which was largely nude photos and videos. Garcia tricked dozens of women into shame by lying to them about not posting their videos online, or in the USA then doing so.

***

NXIVM v. Scientology

There are a couple of recent scholarly reports comparing Scientology and NXIVM which are worth reading on Research Gate:

Dr. Stephan Kent wrote Comparative Reflections on Scientology And NXIVM

McGill University’s Phil Lord wrote The Eternal Commitment: Scientology’s Billion-Year Contract

We will be reviewing both of these soon.

Apropos of the latter article, let it suffice to say that a billion year contract seems fairly long, much longer than, for instance Keith Raniere’s 120 year prison sentence. It is unclear how Scientology plans to enforce their contract with members who pledge this commitment after they leave the earth.

Raniere only looked for a single lifetime contract with his slaves in DOS, leaving them to enter into other arrangements after death. But members of Sea Org of Scientology’s commitment of a billion years suggest they must continue serving for a time after they die.

As for the carping critic who complains that a billion years is a long time to be in any church – even the Church of Scientology – it is certainly not eternity – which is what most other churches require.

L. Ron Hubbard asked for a billion years from his followers, showing that Scientology never asks for anything unreasonable. Most religions demand eternity.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





