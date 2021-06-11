Banned By Twitter, Gen. Michael Flynn Is Published on Frank Report Concerning Roger Stone

Michael Thomas Flynn is a retired United States Army lieutenant general whose military career included a key role in shaping U.S. counterterrorism strategy and dismantling insurgent networks in the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars. He was given numerous combat arms, conventional, and special operations senior intelligence assignments and was the 18th Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in July 2012.

In February 2016, Flynn became a national security advisor to Donald Trump for his 2016 presidential campaign.

In December 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to a felony count of “willfully and knowingly” making false statements to the FBI. Two weeks before his scheduled sentencing, in January 2020 Flynn moved to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming government vindictiveness and breach of the plea agreement. On November 25, 2020, Flynn was issued a presidential pardon by Donald Trump.

On January 8, 2021, Twitter permanently banned Flynn because he was presenting opinions that ran contrary to Twitter’s .

Frank Report was asked to publish the following message by General Flynn, and since Twitter is solemnly opposed to the messages of General Flynn, it is not inconceivable that he should resort to Frank Report to put out his message – in this case – a message concerning Roger Stone and his wife.

By Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn, USA (Ret.)

It has long been an American military tradition that we do not leave our wounded on the battlefield.

“Leave no man behind” is an honored principle of our Armed Forces.

That is why I am writing to you today about my friend Roger Stone. Like myself, Roger was subjected to a politically motivated prosecution in the Mueller witch hunt. He was railroaded by corrupt prosecutors who withheld exculpatory evidence from his defense lawyers and a biased judge who didn’t even bother hiding her hatred for both President Trump and Stone. Through the grace of God, Roger was unconditionally pardoned by President Donald Trump.

As with the fabricated case against me, Roger Stone and his wife lost everything in their efforts to finance his legal defense. They were forced to sell their home and spend their savings.

The Mueller inquisition cost them everything.

Now after two years of relentless stress and near bankruptcy, Roger and his wife Nydia face an even greater challenge because Nydia has been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer which has spread to her lungs.

I recently met Nydia Stone in Florida and can tell you that she is a gracious lady and a strong woman, deeply committed to fighting both medicinally and spiritually for her life. However, the cost of treatment for Nydia is substantial.

Roger Stone has proven himself to be a valiant and loyal warrior in the fight to make America great again. Now we must rally around Roger and Nydia Stone as they fight once again, this time for Nydia life.

First and foremost, I ask you to join every member of the Flynn family in praying for the Stones in their time of distress. Won’t you also please send a generous contribution to the Stone Family Support Fund? No contribution is too large or too small.

We have a moral obligation to stand with those who have the courage to stand up for America.

Please join me in supporting these great patriots in their time of need.

