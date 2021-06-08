Roger Stone Speaks About His Wife’s Cancer, His Financial Woes and Challenges Steve Bannon to Debate Him

Roger Stone is going through tough times. His wife has lymphoma and is undergoing treatment and the costs of his legal battles have left him broke. This has not stopped him from accusing Steve Bannon, Trump’s former Chief Strategist, of a number of foul deeds, and seeking to debate him live with Alex Jones, of InfoWars, as moderator.

Stone says Bannon:

Stole the name of Stone’s Infowars show, ‘The War Room.’ Perjured himself at Stone’s trial Was an informant for Robert Mueller, Falsely accused Donald Trump Jr of being a Russian traitor. Said that President Trump was suffering from Alzheimer’s. Said that Trump was not really a billionaire Said Trump was a scumbag Blackmailed Trump to give him [Bannon] a pardon.

Bannon was indicted in August 2020 for allegedly defrauding “hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction,” according to then-acting US attorney Audrey Strauss. Trump pardoned him before leaving office.

Stone was indicted on seven counts, including witness tampering and lying to congress. He was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison. President Trump also pardoned Stone.

Stone said that Bannon “needs to answer as to why he was working with Robert Mueller to destroy me and send me to prison. So there it is, the gauntlet has been laid down, big Steve. Come on, sloppy Steve. We can find you a suit and tie that is clean, I think, and you should come on Infowars and answer what I just said.”

Now on a more somber note, Stone has written the following:

By Roger Stone

It is with a heavy heart that I write to tell you my wife, Nydia Stone has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, which has spread to her lungs.

My wife and I are determined to wage both a medicinal and spiritual fight against this newly discovered and aggressive cancer. She is stoic, brave, and in good spirits.

My beautiful wife of 30 years was my rock during my epically corrupt political persecution by Robert Mueller’s thugs and she strongly supported my decision not to provide false testimony against President Trump in return for “leniency” from the biased judge in my case as proposed by the Special Prosecutor.

Nydia Stone was first seen by the American public when 29 heavily armed FBI agents arriving in 17 vehicles, a government helicopter, and 2 FBI amphibious units, raided the our Fort Lauderdale home in the pre-dawn hours of January 25, 2020.

A swarm of FBI agents in tactical gear raid the home of white collar suspect Roger Stone in Ft. Lauderdale at 6 A.M. before arresting him on obstruction charges. Happily for CNN, they happened to be exclusively on hand to film it. Predawn arrests are rare and for white collar suspects unheard of, according to law enforcement experts interviewed by the Boston Herald.

Mrs. Stone was paraded in her night clothes by FBI agents from our home for the benefit of CNN news cameras; the only media outlet allowed in the secured area perimeters set up by the FBI.

My wife attended every day of the Soviet style show trial I was subjected to in Washington, D.C., before Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

As you know I was convicted by a D.C. jury – despite the fact that jury forewoman, Tomeka Hart, had attacked me by name in 2019 on both Twitter and Facebook (as well as attacking President Trump) regarding the actual case in which she had been picked as a juror, hiding these posts, using a private setting during jury selection and my trial and deleting them after my faulty conviction.

The judge ruled that Hart’s conduct did not constitute bias!!!

I have no doubt that my wife’s illness was brought on by two years of the relentless stress of Mueller’s vicious attempt to force me to lie against the President lest I die in prison. Only our faith in God delivered me from these corrupt manipulators.

President Donald J. Trump issued me unconditional Pardon on December 23, 2020 citing the bias of the judge as well as the misconduct of the Jury Forewoman in concluding that I had not received a fair trial, after my wife released a video calling on President Trump to issue Clemency in my case.

As if this new deadly diagnosis isn’t bad enough, last month, the Biden Justice Department sued my wife and I for $2.2 million dollars in back taxes in a civil suit in which every legal and factual assertion by the Justice Department is demonstrably false. The phony claim by the Biden Justice Department Stones’ are somehow secretly living a lavish lifestyle is a reprehensible lie which will be indisputably proven at trial.

Although the little insurance that we have left will cover much of my wife’s medical expenses, I have no funds to pay for natural and homeopathic remedies that have been proven effective in the fight against cancer, as well as the basic necessities of living.

Between Internet censorship and the outrageous “guilt by association” claims by ABC NEWS and others which failed to produce any evidence of my involvement or knowledge of the illegal actions of January 6, we have been unable to rebuild our family finances and are struggling for necessities such as housing, utilities, gasoline, groceries as well as the holistic medical care my wife requires which is more expensive than I ever imagined.

That is why I must appeal to you again for your support as my valiant wife fights for her life. Won’t you please help us in this time of distress?

On behalf of the entire Stone family we appreciate the prayers of the millions of Americans who are praying for us and ask you once more to stand with us.

God Bless You.

PS- Despite the phony DOJ civil suit against us and the terrifying cancer diagnosis for my beloved wife, our faith in Jesus Christ remains undiminished. With His help- and yours- we will prevail.

Should anyone wish to contribute to help Mrs. Stone, please click on the link: https://www.stonefamilysupportfund.com

