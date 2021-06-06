Ex-US Rep. Katie Hill Loses ‘Revenge Porn’ Suit Against Daily Mail for Publishing Nudes; Has Converted to Professional Victim

Hill soon gained national attention, heralded as the face of millennial change, one of the brave, proud progressives who helped return the House of Representatives to Democrat control. She was a protégé of House speaker, Nancy Pelosi.

In her first year in office, Hill distinguished herself by rising to the No. 2 post on the House Oversight Committee.

After being elected, Hill, and her husband, Kenny Heslep, grew unhappy with each other. Prior to her election, Heslep was happy and so proud of his wife that he and Hill posted naked photos of her on Reddit forums – ‘WouldYouF**kMyWife’ and “Wife-sharing”.

One picture, captioned, “Do you like our goat?” shows Hill lying on a sun lounger, with a baby goat in the background.

Kenny and Katie formed a menage a trois with Hill’s female campaign employee Morgan Desjardins. But after she was elected, Hill broke up with Heslep and Desjardins and moved out of the house they shared.

In a text to Desjardins, Hill wrote, “I want to be alone. I don’t want to be accountable to anyone else. I want to be entirely focused on this work that I think is so important.”

“I am still in love with her,” Desjardins wrote to Heslep: “It rips my heart out every time I have to see her or have someone say something nice about her”. Desjardins also texted Heslep, “I’m still a mess over you fuckers. I didn’t realize how much being the dirty little secret bothered me.”

Desjardins, however, took some rare personal responsibility in a victims’ culture: “It was a dark time and you treated me really poorly but I also stayed which I also have to own,” she wrote.

In a text to her husband about the breakup, Hill said she would “continue to pay the bills and the mortgage. I hope you know that my intent was never to leave you high and dry. I simply was trying to separate things since I was moving out.”

Heslep wasn’t buying it. She did not want to be alone, he said he discovered she was having an affair with her male Congressional staffer, legislative director, Graham Kelly and he decided to take his wife down by going to the media with the story and with pictures to prove some of it.

The conservative website RedState.org. reported on October 18, 2018 that Hill was allegedly having a sexual relationship with Kelly, which, if true, was an ethics violation. Congress imposed a ban on members engaging in sexual relationships with staffers.

Hill denied the relationship with Kelly but admitted to her threesome affair with campaign aide Desjardins, for which there was no ban since campaign aides are paid from donations, not taxpayer money.

It would have been hard for Hill to deny the affair with Desjardins since Hill’s husband had pictures.

Following the Red State publication, the Ethics Committee announced it was going to investigate.

Hill sent a letter to her constituents, blaming her husband, and others, and apologizing for the threesome, noting because she was in a position of authority over Desjardins, it was inappropriate.

“I am saddened that the deeply personal matter of my divorce has been brought into public view and the vindictive claims of my ex have now involved the lives and reputations of unrelated parties.”

Hill also blamed Republicans, “I am disgusted that my opponents would seek to exploit such a private matter for political gain.”

She added she was “fully and proactively” cooperating with the Ethics Committee investigation into her suspected affair with her male staffer Kelly. This may have been her downfall, for she initially denied, at least to the media, that she was having an affair with her male staffer. Hill resigned from Congress on November 3, 2019, about two weeks into the scandal that was sure to pass had she stuck it out, provided she hadn’t lied under oath to Congress. The House Ethics Committee investigation looking into her alleged sexual relationship with staffer Kelly ended with her resignation.

In December 2020, arguing it was a violation of California’s revenge-porn law by distributing or publishing her nudes, Hill sued the Daily Mail, her husband, Red State and others.