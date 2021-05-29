Nydia and Roger Stone

Sad News About Mrs. Roger Stone

May 29, 2021
Family and friends of Roger Stone got some sad news this week. His wife, Nydia, was diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.

Nydia Stone is 75.

By Rev. Randy Coggins

Lead Pastor of Randy Coggins Ministries International

During Roger Stone’s two-year struggle against what we now know from declassified documents was the politically motivated Mueller investigation, I became a friend and spiritual advisor to Roger Stone and his wife, Nydia.  During this time, I have forged a wonderful friendship and bond with the Stone Family based in our Faith.

The Stone Family has asked me to announce that Roger Stone’s wife, Nydia Bertrand de Espinosa Stone, (Nydia Stone) has been diagnosed with Stage 3 Cancer, which has spread to her lungs. Nydia Stone is determined to wage both a medicinal and spiritual fight against this newly discovered and aggressive cancer.  She is stoic, brave, and in good spirits.  

Nydia was her husband’s rock during his political persecution and trial and I know she will face this new challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized her life. The Stones have been married 30 years.

Nydia Stone was first seen by the American public when 29 heavily armed FBI agents arriving in 17 vehicles, a government helicopter, and 2 FBI amphibious units, raided the Stone’s Fort Lauderdale home in the predawn hours of January 25, 2020.  Mrs. Stone was paraded in her nightclothes by FBI agents from their home for the benefit of CNN news cameras, the only media outlet allowed in the secured area perimeters set up by the FBI.

It was peculiar, but somehow CNN happened to be at the residence of Roger Stone just as the FBI was arriving. They also allegedly had the sealed indictment of Stone hours prior to it being released. If the individual or individuals who released it to CNN were with the Department of Justice, they likely committed a felony crime.

Mrs. Stone attended every day of her husband’s trial in Washington, D.C., before Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

Roger Stone, left, with his wife Nydia Stone, leaves federal court in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Stone, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, has been found guilty at his trial in federal court in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Roger Stone was convicted by a D.C. jury – despite the fact that jury forewoman, Tomeka Hart, had attacked Roger Stone by name in 2019 on both Twitter and Facebook (as well as attacking President Trump) regarding the actual case in which she had been picked as a juror.

President Trump himself had called out Hart, a Democrat who once ran for Congress, for what he said appeared to be her “significant bias.” Tomeka Hart hid these posts using a private setting during jury selection and trial and deleted them after Stone’s faulty conviction.  The Judge ruled that Hart’s conduct did not constitute bias.

On Nov. 3, 2020, the U.S. Justice Department, by court order, released the last remaining redacted sections of Mueller’s classified report, in which the special prosecutor admitted that he had “no factual evidence” of Russian collusion, Wikileaks collaboration or any advanced knowledge of John Podesta’s purloined emails by Roger Stone. This information – which would have undercut Stone’s prosecution for lying to Congress by demonstrating that he had neither knowledge nor motive to lie – was withheld from Stone at trial both by the Judge and the prosecution.

Needless to say, only the Washington Examiner and Buzzfeed reported this rare midnight release on the busiest media day of the year.

Donald Trump, Nydia and Roger Stone

President Donald J. Trump issued an unconditional Pardon to Roger Stone on December 23, 2020 citing the bias of the judge as well as the misconduct of the Jury Forewoman in concluding that Stone had not received a fair trial, after Nydia Stone released a video calling on President to issue Clemency in her husband’s case.

Last month, the Biden Justice Department sued Roger and Nydia Stone for $2.2 million dollars in back taxes in a civil suit in which every legal and factual assertion by the Justice Department is demonstrably false.  The Stone’s formal response in Federal Court in this civil manner will be filed on June 15, 2020. Having been welcomed in the Stone family home, shared meals and prayed with them, I can assert with certainty that the government’s allegations that the Stones’ are somehow secretly living a lavish lifestyle is a reprehensible lie.

The Stones have not underreported or failed to report any income or assets and, in truth, they still struggle to pay for the basic necessities of life having been driven to the brink of bankruptcy by the politically motivated Mueller witch hunt.

“This lawsuit is politically motivated and is a transparent fraud upon the court,” Roger Stone himself said last week.

Nydia was born on May 8, 1946 in Cuba. Her father was a Cuban diplomat before Fidel Castro came to power. After Castro turned the island nation into a communist dictatorship in 1959, her father moved the family to the U.S.

 

Roger Stone met Nydia Bertran in the 1980s during the presidential campaign of Ronald Reagan. Stone served on the campaign and Nydia was a photographer.

As for Mrs. Stone, our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family at this difficult time.  While the course of treatment for Mrs. Stone is not yet finally determined, the family has asked for privacy regarding Mrs. Stone’s efforts to beat this disease.

Although the insurance that the Stones have left will cover much of Nydia Stone’s medical expenses, the Stones have no funds to pay for natural and homeopathic remedies that have been proven effective in the fight against cancer, as well as the basic necessities of living.

Between Internet censorship and the outrageous “guilt by association” claims by ABC NEWS and others which failed to prove that Roger Stone had any involvement or knowledge of the illegal actions of January 6th , the Stones have been unable to rebuild their family finances and are struggling for necessities such as housing, utilities, gasoline, groceries and medical care. Those who wish to help contribute can do so at StoneFamilyFund.com.

Any contribution would be greatly appreciated.

On behalf of the Stone Family, we appreciate the prayers of the millions of Americans who are praying for them and their family.


  • My heart and prayers go out to Mrs. Stone and the Stone family.

    No one should ever have to go through what Mrs. Stone and her family will be going through.

