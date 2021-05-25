Guest View: In Defense of Nicki Clyne – ‘She Is a Great Person!’

Here is a guest view by an individual, anonymous to me and to readers of Frank Report, who calls him or herself, Alanzo.

Alanzo professes an admiration for Nicki Clyne and might indeed by a admirer of Keith Alan Raniere. One thing of interest about Alanzo is that he or she refers to cultist and anti-cultists, rather more or less accepting the term “cult” for NXIVM and for Nicki and him or herself. I do not think Nicki accepts or agrees that NXIVM is a cult.

By Alanzo

In my brief interactions with Nicki, I found her reasoning for supporting Keith Raniere rational and sound – from her own experience in her own life and for her own purposes.

Nicki is very smart, incredibly articulate, and her very own person.

These things are easy for me to respect.

We disagree on a few things, especially regarding how far Raniere should be fought for, but we agree on way more than we disagree. She has her own very real and true reasons for supporting Raniere from her own experience in her own life.

And from what she’s told me, I agree with her stance – for her.

Where we agree the most is that mainstream society is incredibly shallow and materialistic, and dumb.

People like Nicki, and me, sought alternatives to North American mainstream society’s milquetoast pabulum. We found the social courage to branch out and find alternatives that worked for us, for a while, and for as long as it worked. Then we graduated and moved on.

We’re not embarrassed, we’re not apologetic, and we’re not shameful or guilty for having the courage to try to live the best life we can with the one shot we have.

This is what anti-cultists don’t understand about former and existing cult members: They’re usually smarter, more courageous and more independent thinkers than anti-cultists are. And they value life enough to risk the humiliation the mainstream shames them with to create a better culture with better values. Most “brainwashed cultists” have the courage and the intelligence, and independence of thought, to create a better world than an anti-cultist ever could.

Most Anti-cultists, especially most pinheaded never-ins, don’t have the intelligence, or the courage, to do any of this. Most anti-cultists have never been challenged enough to question their own worldviews, or examine their own assumptions. They figure so many believe as they do – it must be true.

Their Torquemadan Certainty® fuels their shaming of cultists and ex-cultists in their onslaught to create uniformity of thought and conformity of belief – exactly the thing they accuse ‘cults’ of..

Socially coercive “brainwashing” techniques don’t just exist in “cults” – Anti-Cultists employ them all the time.

Social coercion to create uniformity of belief seems to be hard-wired into all homo sapiens as a tribal species..

So.

This is my position on Nicki Clyne:

Nicki Clyne is a great person. She has more courage and more intelligence than 200 pinheaded anti-cultists who try – every day – to tear her down.

