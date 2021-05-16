Keith Raniere after his 'arrest' in Mexico,

Guest View: Raniere Is the Centerpiece of a Real-life Tale of Folly and Clumsy Criminality Getting What He Deserves

May 16, 2021
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

By Aristotle’s Sausage

An adult man screwing a schoolgirl is icky. It’s disgusting and exploitative and it’s also highly illegal. Only a real asshole would do it.

Keith Raniere explains in a video [below] why the age of consent laws may not be fair or just. 

 

Keith Raniere’s an asshole. A stupid, immoral, perverted jerk. So carried away with his own self-importance that he ended up serving life in prison.

The world’s smartest man? Top problem solver? Guru of ethics? What a fuckin’ joke.

Nxivm Keith Raniere Holding Hands with Unknown Person
Keith Raniere was the ethicist of the NXIVM community.

There is a reason why it’s icky for an adult man to have sex with a schoolgirl. It’s not just some arbitrary taboo specific to our culture.

There is a large power imbalance between a school kid and an adult man. I don’t need to go into details here to prove the point, the fact is obvious. Exploiting that power difference is… exploitation.

The strong exploiting the weak goes against the fundamental principles of society. All societies, as far as I know. Ancient Rome, the tyrannical Middle Ages, authoritarian dictatorships. We are not lions in the jungle after all, we are civilized people.

Keith Raniere in his library at 8 Hale Court where evidence was allegedly found that he had a sexual relationship with  15 year old girl in 2005.

Even Nxivm and its fucked-up ethics supposedly upheld the standard of not exploiting the weak (see their “Society of Protectors”). Therefore Raniere proved himself a hypocrite and a liar.

How anyone could still defend Raniere, or insist that we should “keep an open mind” about his character or guilt and innocence, is beyond me. The facts about his actions, deeds that continued regularly for years and with multiple victims (yes, victims) have been established beyond reasonable doubt in a court of law and so judged by an independent jury. These are no longer allegations or accusations. They are facts. The presumption of innocence ends when the Jury foreman declares, “we find the defendant guilty, your honor”.

Raniere sexually exploited a minor. He blackmailed and branded women with his initials. He lead a criminal conspiracy to assist him in these crimes. Crimes that included forced labor (a nice legal term for slavery).

There are those that say that the world’s smartest and most ethical man might have known better than branding women on their pubic region and having them give collateral – blackmail worthy material to ensure their obedience It might also have been wise to have told the women that the brand was not a symbol of the four elements but his initials. It might have also been slightly smarter to have had the women who knew he was the secret leader to tell the female recruits that this was a female empowerment sorority secretly headed by a man.

Cult loyalists would like to ignore all these facts. They’d like to switch the narrative to some imaginary media conspiracy. To decry “hate” and thus pretend to take the moral high ground.

Y’know what? I don’t hate Raniere, not in the least. I don’t take personally anything he did. Doesn’t affect me. I think he’s a stupid asshole, a real jerk who did some really cruel things. I don’t hate him for it. In fact I get a big belly laugh from the whole sordid tale. The fool ended up with a 120 year prison sentence— a perfect ending!

Keith Raniere resides behind this fence at USP Tucson. 

Keith Raniere Prison USP Arizona Interior

This is what his bedroom looks like. Credit: Arrington Watkins ArchitectsThis is tale of triumph, not tragedy. The justice system works. He’s in a concrete cube for the rest of his life. He really is the celibate renunciate he feigned being when he was the Guru of Knox Woods!

It’s like a goddam morality play. It’s a big happy ending. Hate Raniere? He’s the centerpiece of a real-life tale of folly and clumsy criminality getting what it deserves.

 

The last day of Keith Raniere’s freedom was March 26, 2018 when he was arrested in Mexico and led to a police car then sent to the USA where the FBI waited. He has never experienced another hour of freedom since then.

 


About the author

View All Posts

Guest View

1 Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

  • Before “Lucy Brown”, “Jenny Diver”, “ Allegany Lady of Class” or another suspiciously similar “I was a horny female teenager” pedophilia apologist appears, I just want to remind people not to feed the trolls.

    Reply

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He was credited in the Starz docuseries, 'Seduced,' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato has appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which was ironic since many credit Parlato as being one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083

Archives