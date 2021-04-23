Bangkok Denies Being Dennis Burke, Claims He Has COVID, Admits Seriousness, Apologizes for Doubting, and Debunks Population Control Conspiracy

A being using Bangkok’s computer who claims to be Bangkok’s friend and has the happy knack of writing just like Bangkok has sent me the following three missives.

By A Friend of Bangkok

1.

I’m speaking on behalf of my friend, Bangkok, who has currently been admitted to the hospital for worsening symptoms of Kung Flu.

Just yesterday he was fine but today things took a turn for the worse.

He is currently not on a ventilator yet, but if his battle with Kung Flu worsens, as doctors expect, he may soon be on a respirator and unable to speak. He may even kick the bucket and be gone from this world. Pray for him.

Therefore, he wanted me to speak on his behalf to set the record straight, using his own computer.

Although he cannot confirm or deny any allegations regarding his identity, he has advised me to contact an epitaph engraving company (just in case he loses his battle with Kung Flu) to include the following phrase as part of his tombstone inscription:

“He never visited Arizona — cuz it’s too fucking hot there.”

As for my own opinion, judging by how overweight and bald this Dennis Burke character seems to be, I doubt it’s Bangkok —– cuz Bangkok is god damn GREAT LOOKING. Plus he’s not fat.

But that’s just my opinion. I cannot confirm or deny anything officially. Believe what you wish.

Bangkok deeply regrets making enemies with certain people on Frank Report and elsewhere. He’d like to ask for their forgiveness and prayers in his time of need.

Kung Flu can attack anybody, any age, any time. Even younger people. It is a virtual death sentence. This is a serious time for Bangkok. He needs your prayers and good wishes.

Bangkok also wanted to admit that Mr. K.R. Claviger was right all along about Kung Flu being so dangerous.

Bangkok was dead WRONG for trying to minimize how dangerous this virus really is.

For that mistake, he wishes to apologize to Mr. Claviger.

Bangkok’s heart is now open to receiving Mr. Claviger’s message that Kung Flu is the most horrible plague ever to strike humanity.

We must all resist wanting to go outside ever again.

We must stay home. We must wear masks. We must remain 6 feet apart, even while copulating.

Bangkok’s fate now rests in the hands of his Savior, Jesus Christ. We’ll see what happens in the coming day.

***

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

2.

Question for Mr. Stank Farlato, Jr…

Frank, over the last 3 years, how many times has Bangkok insulted Clare Bear and her Vanguard? 100 times? More? Yep.

How many times has Bangkok insulted Carlos and Emi Salinas as being underhanded crooks? At least 30 times. LOL.

Do you really think an attorney, working for NXIVM (with alleged ties to Salinas) —- would actually insult Clare Bear, Vanguard or Salinas publicly — even once?

Duh, fellas.

Sometimes I wonder how such conspiracy theories are born.

You fail to see that for every time Bangkok argues for Keith’s release, he writes another 3 comments shitting all over Keith and his perverted lifestyle. He likes to advocate for the devil. Pretty sure Frank already recognizes this.

As for the rest of you… Haven’t you recognized that Bangkok has made several comments — in the past — telling Claviger that convicted felons don’t deserve any mercy and should rot in hell, yet he’s recently changed his tune and argued in favor of justice system reform?

So which is it? Where does Bangkok really stand? You’re not supposed to know. That’s the point.

He’s in the business of pissing people off and business appears to be good. 🙂

I am Bangkok’s friend. He’s not available right now (for medical reasons) so I am here in his stead. 🙂

***

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

3.

As for the story, Conspiracy Theories: Is Anti-Vax ‘Hero’ Dr. Michael Yeadon Crazy? Frank is being snowed.

Frank doesn’t realize that Dr. Michael Yeadon’s impressive credentials don’t disqualify him from being a paranoid person or an irrational person.

Case in point: Walter Sartory. He was a Nuclear Physicist who worked for Oak Ridge National Laboratories for 30 years.

He held three patents (for inventing some type of blood centrifuge) which made him rich in the 1980s.

He was so brilliant that he was compared to the character in the movie “A Beautiful Mind”.

Yet he was also a paranoid person his whole life, even with such impressive credentials.

He constantly thought the government was spying on him and was out to get him.

He told a woman, on their first date, that he thought the CIA placed ‘listening devices’ (bugs) on his dinner plate.

He was a fucken NUTTER.

Many brilliant people are paranoid nutters who believe in irrational conspiracy theories, even though they may have extremely impressive credentials which make them ‘genius’ scientists.

Frank is giving a platform to one such dude. LOL.

Nutters always begin with a ‘grain’ of truth to their argument —– and then they extend that argument into ridiculous & irrational conspiracy theories.

For instance, I happen to agree that the media is over-sensationalizing the death counts for COVID. Deaths are happening, but they’re being over-sensationalized.

I also agree that the government has incentivized doctors to “run-up the death count” for COVID, by not requiring ‘tests’ to confirm every COVID death.

Also, doctors are counting deaths from other illnesses as ‘COVID deaths’ (such as heart attacks, strokes and long term lung illnesses). They are counting these deaths as “COVID deaths” merely because the person had COVID when they succumbed to their original illness, lol.

Yeah, that’s fudging the numbers.

However, there is no plausible way to think that multi-national governments are engaging in ‘population control’ (LOL) like this nutter says.

It’s simply a STUPID comment which reduces his credibility to ZERO.

There’s not even a GRAIN of fact to support that conclusion.

It’s like saying that Santa Claus is living on the moon.

He started with a reasonable argument (that COVID is being exploited by media and politicians) — but then he degraded his argument into pure insanity by claiming “population control”. LOL

Frank is a nutter for giving this guy credibility.

PS — COVID is a real illness, causing real deaths to vulnerable people. But it’s still being exploited and exaggerated by the media. Both of those statements can be true. Anybody who disagrees is using emotions, not logic.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





