‘Raniere Is the Only Victim Here!’ A Supporter Speaks Out and Is Rebutted as ‘Reprehensible, Hypocritical Misogynist’

Note from the editor: The views and opinions expressed in this post are those of the authors, a Keith Raniere supporter: Peace Warrior and a detractor: Sherizzy. The point-of-view of Peace Warrior seems to be aligned with the opinions of Raniere’s remaining supporters. Sherizzy, on the other hand, represents a fairly mainstream viewpoint of why most people do not agreewith Raniere’s supporters’ view of what happened to him.

By Peaceful Warrior

Keith is the only victim here.

Toni Natalie is just one example of all these people claiming to be victims who are just lying and crying because they smell money and want drama for their TV shows. They have no gratitude for all Keith taught them.

Where would they be if they didn’t learn so much from him? And now they turn around and act like they didn’t agree to everything, but then they wanted all the attention for themselves and let a few jealous women who wanted to have Keith all for themselves convince them that someone was wrong?

So, now, they all pointed the fingers at Keith once they smelled fame and fortune. Totally suppressive and no integrity. And I don’t know who was worse; the ones who got jealous and started the lies or the ones who seemed like they were loyal until the going got tough and then turned on Keith and lied and said they were guilty because they didn’t have enough strength to fight and pled guilty so they could make a deal with the Department of Injustice.

Cowardly witches. Toni is the leader of their coven.

But Keith showed his true colors when he forgave them publicly and tried to make it easier on them by apologizing.

But that’s not enough for the mob and the media. The mob and the media are on a witch hunt, and the only way they’ll be satisfied is if they burn whoever they say the witch is.

So, now, it’s Keith so he must burn, while the traitors point their fingers at him and call him names and say they had no idea what was going on and they were brainwashed (which doesn’t even exist) and now cry to their supposed therapists while they deposit their royalty checks in the bank.

Think about the word therapist. It is “the” + “rapist”. That tells you everything. These traitors’ minds are screwed, and Keith is paying the price.

Thankfully, some people remember the gift of the tech that Keith gave us and are standing up for him. Suneel, Eduardo and Jim: You guys are warriors! You are standing up and taking the arrows and all the crap the haters and the media are throwing at you.

But where are the others? Where are the people who were dancing [outside of Raniere’s prison] before? Now, just a tweet every once in a while or complete silence. No integrity.

But there are new attorneys who have taken up their swords, and they see what is right and just. These attorneys don’t take cases unless they know what is right.

They’ve seen it before, and some of them have lived through it themselves and know what Keith is going through.

And Claviger [Frank Report’s legal correspondent] sits here all smug and says that Suneel doesn’t understand the situation and that there’s no hope for Keith because that’s just the way the cookie crumbles, but these are excellent attorneys.

They aren’t incompetent like Marc Agnifilo [Raniere’s trial lawyer] and that other guy who totally betrayed Keith and stopped him from getting up on the stand and telling the truth and saying how much all these witches lied and backstabbed him.

Agnifilo thought he could win just by trial in the media but what a fool. He was looking for a paycheck, not justice. He doesn’t give a damn about Keith and the community he created and all the peace he brought, especially to Mexico, which is freaking amazing.

It will take time, but Keith is going to see justice and all the haters and witches and media are going to get the crap sued out of them, and we’ll see who’s all smug and joking and degrading then.

People make fun of data on this website, but it is the most powerful force in the universe. That’s what Keith figured out like no one else has, and that’s why he’ll be the one eventually remembered as the righteous one at the end of the day, just like Galileo.

***

[Ed. Note: Peaceful Warrior continued the theme in a separate comment, this one about Lauren Salzman:]

Lauren Salzman is part of the coven that backstabbed Keith and ran to the Department of Injustice because she was too afraid to stand up for the truth, and her vow meant nothing to her. Now, she’s making money off of it, and she’ll be trying to make more and selling a reality show about prison life or whatever.

Clearly, she has the judge believing her tears and her “therapist” about how she’s so traumatized by Keith and brainwashed and boohoo I’m so sorry. Totally suppressive and Luciferian. She helped to destroy a community and, even still, Keith was generous enough to forgive her. Justice will be done, and Lauren is going to see what happens to people who don’t keep their vows. Some people know a vow is forever — even when the going gets tough.

****

By Sherizzy

In reply to Peaceful Warrior’s comment on Lauren Salzman:

You ignore one basic tenet of contract law: Where there exists an inequity of bargaining power between the parties, the “contract” is justifiably unenforceable. Such an inequity exists when one party has a distinct advantage over the other.

Here, there is no doubt that Raniere was in a more advantageous position. He was the King of the castle who could easily banish anyone he deemed was not playing by his rules.

Lauren was a slave. Even before she technically took on the role of slave. So, any “breach” on her part is not actually a breach, but rather a justified action.

Raniere, on the other hand, did breach his agreement to Lauren by selling her a bill of goods throughout the entirety of their relationship.

That aside, I find it particularly disgusting that you would consider the terms of Laurens’s vow legitimate and morally sound.

Raniere can sleep with as many women as he pleases but Lauren must stay solely dedicated to him. When she finally meets someone she is interested in, he lies to keep her with him. She did not want to be with him anymore and his “ruling” caused her to suffer in ways that are not compensable.

Your argument would be more sound if you based it upon Lauren’s own transgressions somehow making her ineligible for restitution.

You cry that she destroyed your community. No, Raniere destroyed your community. I also find it particularly noxious that you would want such a community, rife with sexual abuse and child sex abuse, advocating for violence against women, to still exist and flourish.

Once again, you Nxians have exposed yourself to be morally reprehensible, hypocritical misogynists.

