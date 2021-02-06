Bangkok: Frank Must Expose Truth About Toni Natalie’s Brother’s Death and Inform the Court

The esteemed commenter, Pious Bangkok has deigned to present his opinion on the matter of Keith Raniere’s restitution in response to the post: Suneel: How Can Judge Decide Who Qualifies for Victim Restitution if Their Claims Were Not Proven at Trial?

By Pious Bangkok

I must agree with my respected colleague, Mr. Suneel.

Toni Natalie is lying to the court and Frank is LETTING IT HAPPEN without informing the court of his evidence that she’s lying about her brother.

Frank is less than a journalist for letting this happen. He has a duty to the court to let the TRUTH be known. So does K.R. Claviger.

I must also agree with Suneel about the rest of the cretins (victims) lining up to get their spin of the roulette wheel, telling their tales of “woe is me” and hoping to get their piece of the pie.

It’s disgusting how human beings can turn into leeches when money is involved.

Suneel is correct. Most of these people are not deserving of any money.

Most of them are nothing but leeches and broke deadbeats looking for a payday cuz they lack the skills to pay the bills.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Nice Guy show up looking for a payday too.

I would never lower myself to such a degree. Much respect to Suneel for exposing these leeches.

Claviger needs to stop hiding and agree with Suneel on this topic. The judge has too much power and the victims don’t have to prove anything. It’s just a big con job. Who can con the judge in the most convincing fashion.

Where is Frank? Sitting on his ass while doing NOTHING to expose the truth. Get off your ass, Frank. Expose Toni’s BS by sending the judge your FACTS.

END OF BANGKOK’S RANT

Response by Frank Parlato

Pious Bangkok has demanded that I expose Toni Natalie’s “lie.” He writes, “Toni Natalie is lying to the court and Frank is LETTING IT HAPPEN without informing the court of his evidence that she’s lying about her brother. Frank is less than a journalist for letting this happen. He has a duty to the court to let the TRUTH be known.”

Lamentably, all I can do is present the facts as I know them. I was not there at the death of John Natalie. How can I say Toni is lying about her brother’s death?

The Honorable Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis will decide if Toni’s story of her brother’s death is truthful or not and, if it is truthful, does it warrant money for being a victim of Raniere [and Clare Bronfman] and how much money Toni deserves.

The story of her brother’s suicide is one of many in the life of a woman who has been victimized so often.

In her book, ‘The Program: Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of NXIVM,’ she calls herself “Patient Zero.” In other words, she is Victim Number One.

In her book, she says she had to give up her son, she fought to get her bankruptcy discharged for eight or 10 years, was in constant litigation for 20 years, while Nxivm minions harassed her; they stole her mail, showed up at her door at work and home, and even poisoned her dog. And, to top it off, her brother committed suicide — because of Keith Raniere.

Natalie is not shy about seeking money. She is one of the few named plaintiffs in a civil lawsuit against Raniere and the Bronfman sisters. She spoke at Clare Bronfman’s and Raniere’s sentencing hearings as one of their prime victims.

She appeared in documentaries, such as The Vow and appeared on TV shows like Dr. Oz and forums for the Albany Times Union.

And it seems almost certain she is seeking restitution from the court.

So, since Bangkok has prompted, let us examine the death of her brother.

While we do not have access to Toni’s victim impact statement, filed under seal with the court, we can get an idea of how Natalie might describe the loss of her brother by how she described it in her book: ‘The Program: Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of NXIVM.’

Here it is:

“On March 12, 2009, I had the misfortune of revisiting Vanguard’s warped views on suicide, when my brother John took his own life. Like my parents, he was suffering because of what Keith was doing to us. John was a wreck. He was seven years older and had regarded himself as the man of the house from a very young age. He felt responsible for me, responsible for my mother. He wanted to protect me from my tormentor, but there was only so much he could do.

“John communicated sporadically with Keith for years, always trying to negotiate my freedom—as he’d done when I left back in 1999. But this was not a fight among equals. NXIVM had unlimited resources, while ours were tapped out. Keith was surrounded by a coven of brainwashed witches who would fly hither and yon at his command. My brother was desperate, exhausted, financially ruined, and mentally broken. He was taking strong medications to treat angina and hypertension. He was drinking too much. And he was in regular contact with Keith all through the winter. There were emails, phone calls, even a personal visit from Vanguard’s fixer, Kristin Keeffe. The autopsy lists the cause of death as suicide by a lethal combination of metoprolol and diltiazem, John’s heart medications.

“I thought about my brother, so damaged, so empathic, and wondered what fucked-up messages Keith had communicated to him in months days leading up to his death….. How many more lives would Vanguard claim before he was stopped?”

How many more lives would Vanguard claim? Toni says Keith “claimed” John’s life and that is a serious allegation.

If I were a judge and I believed it was true, I would likely award Toni some big money for the loss of her brother.

Yet, how do we know if this story of his death is truthful?

I interviewed John’s longtime live-in girlfriend and she gave a different version: She said John Natalie did not commit suicide but died of a heart attack.

As I have previously reported:

One of the Natalie family friends told me that, at the time of his death, everyone knew John died of a heart attack, not suicide.

His obituary reads: “Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association”.

Why would the family suggest contributions be made to the American Heart Association if John committed suicide?

I spoke with John’s girlfriend of 20 years – Lisa LoPresti – who was with John the day he died.

I asked her if John committed suicide.

Lisa said, “Absolutely not. He didn’t commit suicide. I have his autopsy report. He died of Afib.”

[Afib is atrial fibrillation (also called AFib or AF) and it is a quivering or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure, and other heart-related complications.]

Lisa continued, “He called his doctor when he didn’t feel good that morning. He died in the evening.”

But Toni says he killed himself.

“It’s absolutely not true,” Lisa said. “John didn’t want to die. He thought he could ride it out. He was basically having a heart attack the whole day.”

But why did Toni say it was suicide?

Lisa seemed angry that Toni would make up this lie about the man she lived with for 20 years. Lisa said, “John didn’t talk to his sister in over two years. She doesn’t know what happened.”

Who’s telling the truth?

The longtime live-in girlfriend or the sister?

How can anyone know without calling witnesses and subjecting them to cross-examination? But no witnesses will be called.

The judge will decide and, to guide him, at his disposal will be Toni’s written impact statement and the defense’s refutation. He will solely determine how much weight to give to each.

I agree with Bangkok, “the judge has too much power and the victims don’t have to prove anything.”

But this should not be laid at this particular judge’s doorstep. He is merely following what the law permits. The problem is with the system itself: That a judge can, without a jury’s consent, determine who gets what money from a convicted citizen without much more than the judge’s intuition.

That the victim is not a victim of any charged crime and her victimization was not proven in court is of no matter. Our system lets her get in line for a payday.

I am merely citing Natalie as an example. If Natalie put this claim of her brother’s suicide in her victim impact statement, how can the judge know if she is telling the truth?

Will the judge order a copy of the autopsy?

I submit that it is impossible for the judge to vet the claims of the victims. Suppose there are 100 victim impact statements as is believed to be the case for Raniere. If each of those 100 victims claimed 10 incidents of Raniere-horror, there would be 1000 claims like Natalie’s, made by individuals aspiring to qualify for restitution.

Vetting the truth of each and every one of them would be a monumental task.

Natalie was not deemed to be a victim at the criminal trial. But, under the rules, the judge gets to choose who he believes, without evidence. He can make Natalie a victim and award her money.

There is no compelling reason for so-called victims not to embellish, or lie even, since they will not be questioned, no one will vet their stories, and the bigger the yarn, the more harrowing the tale of victimhood, the greater the chance at receiving restitution money.

None of this relates directly to Raniere, or the judge. This is the system.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



