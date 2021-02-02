Seriously, how brainwashed do you have to be now to continue to support this man? The fact that people are calling you brainwashed is actually a compliment compared to being called dumb or gullible because it means you’re not the latter but are simply currently out of your mind and intellect. Have some shame for your own selves.
Guest View: Message to His Followers: Keith Raniere Is Just Not a Good Human Being!
I agree that most religious leaders abuse the name of Jesus Christ just to feather their own nests.
Thankfully, there does exist a few pious men (like myself) who live according to God’s word and who are pure and good, unlike the rest of you nefarious rascals.
Yeah, his still fervent followers make me sad. They already did unknowingly significant damage to their careers and futures and despite everything, continue to do so. Some of them seem to have turned all the emotions from this into a goal to help other incarcerated people, some possibly that are innocent. Noble goal really. But judging by Nicki Clyne’s Twitter (yeah should ignore but have a mild crush on her), everything is still filtered through the lens of the Keith Raneire experience. You can tell when they discuss a cause or take up an issue what is really going through their head is “How can I use this to possibly help Keith” which is going significantly impact their ability to do any good.
I have a Nicki crush too, unfortunately. Too bad she’s batshit. All of these sentiments ring true, especially the idea that the cult deniers are now trying to lean on the same person they dragged through court all those years.
I think what Frank is doing with his blog is incredibly useful. I hope Suneel and Del Negro end up eating crow one of these days. I still don’t understand how these people can reconcile themselves to the deception.
Alternative lifestyles/unconventional exercises are cool unless they are hidden, covered up, manipulated, and abusive.
It seems like the fellow NXIVM men that are still ‘in’ all share the same “he likes sex, who am I to judge what he does behind closed doors?’ attitude. So selective in their ideologies and so spun in their interpretations of basic moral code.
This is how most people view this issue. It’s spot-on, but this is the consensus on Keith and NXIVM.
Compare the 12 Point Mission Statement with Evangelical Prosperity Gospel and Pentecostal 7 Mountain Dominion mandates, replace Jesus with Keith, add some torture and malignant narcissism, and there you have a product that meets the same end with a bigger mark up for rich suckers.
There’s nothing alternative or edgy or even kinky, when you hold up what Keith does to historic practices of domination and exploitation. They’re doing this in Saudi Arabia, but their 12 Point Mission statement is older.
Well said!!
Since there is no such thing as brainwashing, that leaves dumb and/or gullible.
Raniere missed the boat, the secret sauce is the food: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xd9u9N7Z4TU
Great article but you are being too nice to these remaining followers.
They are bad people. I don’t want to hear another word from them unless it is to explain all the repugnant deeds committed by their guru that they continue to overlook.
The karma is coming for these remaining supporters…
The following is an interesting point of view, written by one of our readers, and posted as a comment on the story Kristin Keeffe Is a Victim to Watch at Raniere Restitution Hearings.
By Not a Fan of the Vanguard
No one really should be surprised that Keith Raniere refused to support his son with Kristin Keeffe. The guy has proven that he’s just not a good human being.
Of course, this proposition contradicts the fraud that was sold by many of his followers to recruit others: that he was “the most ethical man in the world”. He was a statutory rapist who pretended to be a celibate monk, coerced many women into numerous abortions, and promised a number of them “avatar” babies which he constantly reneged on.
Kristin Keeffe was the giant elephant in the room to all of these things.
The guy abused ethics for his own controlling, financial, and sexual aims. He’s similar to the religious preachers who fly in their own private jets while speaking in the name of Jesus or other religious figures who lived spiritual lifestyles. His word is worthless. The irony is he formed DOS to coerce women into upholding theirs! It’s that old projection thing.
Most people have committed acts of hypocrisy in their life, but this guy has proven himself to be one giant hypocrite.
Who cares if you’re intelligent and you’re character leaves much to be desired? Who cares if you’re pretty or handsome and you’re a cheater? Who cares if you’re rich if you defrauded and stole your way into wealth?
The fact that people like Suneel and Nicki still support this man shows how low the ability to judge the truth has sunk in a materialistic, “Reality TV” driven world.
And they want us to believe that they are the ones with critical thinking skills. They want us to believe that injustice has occurred here and that their fight for prison reform is sincere when their leader is a charlatan and hack and they cared nothing about such a matter until he was thrown in jail.
Your man was practically a hermit living in Clifton Park. He rarely left there. He wasn’t on the world stage, giving speeches, doing public charity events, shaking hands with the downtrodden and downcast, etc. He was eating pizza with hot sauce, sleeping around, and humble-bragging while celebrating his birthday for ten days in the year.
Get over yourselves about how great this man is and how there is some conspiracy to take him down.
Success breeds imitators. The “success” of Raniere has cast him into a prison cell for the rest of his life. So imitate him if you want his type of success in life.
Look at what happened to Allison Mack. She had a lifestyle she earned in an industry that many young women want to be a part of but never achieve, and this guy manipulated her self-esteem into ruining it because she had something small in the grand scheme of things missing from her life. Was the small hole worth the giant crater he created because he couldn’t keep his dick in his pants?
He had millions of dollars of Bronfman money (and others) at his disposal and he effectively lost the war to a Sicilian with (at the time) a practically unknown blog. And now Raniere’s followers (and him) are relying on that same man to give them a voice no one else will. The glaring irony! Haven’t you all been humiliated enough yet?