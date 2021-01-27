Change.org Petition: ‘I Want Keith Raniere to Be Released From Jail’ — Has Only One Signer in Two Months

Change.org is a petition website, used by more than 400 million people to date, whose mission is to “empower people everywhere to create the change they want to see.”

Now one person says she wants to see a change in the status of Keith Raniere.

The petition headline reads, “I want Keith RANIERE to be released from jail.”

The sponsor of the petition, Delilah Leonard was, of course, quick to sign. But the change she wants to see is coming slowly. Though her Raniere petition was launched two months ago, it has to date only one signature, Leonard’s.

The sponsor of the petition used this picture of Keith Raniere, which was taken, it seems, in his pre-Vanguard days.

Keith has always gone up and beyond to put me before himself. He truly doesn’t deserve to be locked up just so a tv show can make lots of money off of him. It’s so very wrong that someone innocent and loyal has been denied rights that every human should have. I suffer with Anxiety and Keith and I used to walk it off and talk it off. As soon as I got home from work he’d be sitting down waiting to greet me with a cup of tea and moral support. Keith deserves love and compassion just like any other person. Good people make bad choices and that doesn’t make them bad, it makes them human. I love you Keith. Allison I’m also here for you darling you’re not alone! You’re beautiful and I wish the best to you!

Likely a Hoax

When Leonard writes “as soon as I got home from work [Keith would] be sitting down waiting to greet me with a cup of tea and moral support,” the petition starts to look suspicious.

Was Keith ever known to be on hand, regularly waiting for any woman to come home from work, and with a cup of tea, no less.

During most of his Nxivm days, he was busy taking care of an entire harem, and running his community, and women waited for the chance to see him. He waited on no woman. They waited on him. Many waited for hours as he was notorious for being late,

On online search of “Delilah Leonard” and “Nxivm” produces no matches.

If Leonard was in Nxivm, someone should certainly know something about her. If she was a Raniere follower, she would have gotten other followers to sign the petition. At least the Nxivm-5 would have signed by now.

The petition lacks anything persuasive. Her argument is that Keith is a nice guy who took walks with her and made tea, but no argument is proffered as to why he should not be in prison, which Leonard erroneously calls jail.

In fact, when she admits his fallibility, as if he was an ordinary mortal, writing “Good people make bad choices and that doesn’t make them bad, it makes them human”, you pretty much know she is no follower of the Vanguard.

Still, if anyone agrees with Delilah that Keith is a good person and does not belong in jail, you can sign by going to the petition.

